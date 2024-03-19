 Skip navigation
PL relegation predictions after Forest's deduction

March 19, 2024 12:46 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola revisit the Premier League relegation dogfight in the wake of Nottingham Forest's four-point deduction, which pulled the Reds into the drop zone.
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240319.jpg
17:09
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240319.jpg
20:59
Fulham take advantage of Spurs’ aggressive tactics
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partb_240319.jpg
10:48
Examining the Champions League qualification race
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_parta_240319.jpg
27:48
Wright: Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partcv2_240319.jpg
10:20
Forest’s points deduction ‘could cost them dearly’
nbc_pst_championship_240319.jpg
12:49
Who will be promoted to Premier League in 2024?
nbc_2robbies_fulhamtot_240319.jpg
11:18
Muniz has ‘potential of doing great things’
nbc_2robbies_westhamvilla_240319.jpg
15:37
West Ham fail to impose their will v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mustoeearleua_240317.jpg
3:21
Robinson, Muniz star for Fulham against Tottenham
PLMorningsLive-Nashville24_2_copy.jpg
6:05
Lowe Down: Premier League Fan Fest preview
nbc_pl_moyesint_240317.jpg
3:43
Moyes: ‘Not much’ Hammers can do with VAR v. Villa
nbc_pl_emeryint_240317.jpg
3:14
Emery happy with effort in second half v. West Ham
