MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 6
2024 All-American Justin Denson Commits to Michigan State

Top Clips

Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
Big Ten has ‘closed gap’ with SEC as CFB’s elites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Pulisic scores first career Chelsea, PL goal

October 26, 2019 12:59 PM
Christian Pulisic makes a mazing run through the Burnley defense and sneaks a low shot inside the far post to put Chelsea in front with his first career goal for the club.
Up Next
2:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
Now Playing
4:24
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
3:46
Every Kane goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
5:40
Top 20 Premier League assists of 2022-23 season
Now Playing
4:06
Every free kick goal in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
2:54
Best skills from 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
4:09
Every Salah goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
4:03
Every De Bruyne assist in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
4:20
Funniest moments of 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
4:03
Top 20 Premier League saves of 2022-23 season
Now Playing
16:26
Data-driven PL 2022-23 Team of the Season
Now Playing