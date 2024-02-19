Watch Now
Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Roy Hodgson stepping down at Crystal Palace and discuss the club's newly appointed manager, Oliver Glasner.
Is Mbappe eyeing a move to the Premier League?
David Ornstein details the latest news regarding Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG and reveals the favorites to sign the French star this summer.
Everton await verdict on 10-point deduction appeal
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss Everton's appeal verdict against their 10-point deduction that occurred this past November.
PL RAW: Chelsea expose Man City’s vulnerabilities
Soak in the sights and sounds from the Etihad, where Chelsea blew open the Premier League title race with a monumental result against Manchester City.
Every touch: Gusto pockets Doku, Manchester City
Enjoy every touch from Malo Gusto's inspired performance for Chelsea in a thrilling 1-1 draw against Manchester City in Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Hojlund’s brace upends Luton Town
Savor every touch by Manchester United's rising star Rasmus Hojlund in a two-goal performance against Luton Town in Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Mainoo leads Man United past Hatters
Relive 18-year-old sensation Kobbie Mainoo's performance for Manchester United in a narrow 2-1 victory against Luton Town in Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Disasi stonewalls Manchester City
Axel Disasi led a stalwart defensive effort for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw v. Manchester City. Watch all his touches from Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Havertz caps Arsenal scoring barrage
Watch every single one of Kai Havertz's touches in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Burnley in Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Welbeck paces Brighton in rout of SHU
Look back on Danny Welbeck's impressive showing Brighton where found the back of the net in a 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United in Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Salah guides Liverpool past Brentford
Watch every single touch from Mohamed Salah in his return from injury as Liverpool cruised by Brentford in Matchweek 25.
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe explains why Malo Gusto is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar showing for Chelsea against Manchester City at the Etihad.