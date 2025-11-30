 Skip navigation
Watch Now

James: Chelsea made 'a big statement' in draw

November 30, 2025 01:45 PM
Reece James reflects on Chelsea's back-and-forth draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 13.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_mw13allgoals_251130.jpg
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251130.jpg
04:58
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s intense draw v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chears_251130.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_chearspostgame_251130.jpg
02:32
Chelsea show ‘a lot of steel’ in draw with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251130.jpg
59
Merino heads Arsenal level at 1-1 with Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251130.jpg
01:16
Chalobah heads Chelsea in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_chered1_251130.jpg
05:20
Caicedo sent off for dangerous tackle on Merino
nbc_pl_nfvbha_251130.jpg
09:01
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brighton MWK 13
nbc_pl_astonvillawolves_251130.jpg
08:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_whuliv_251130.jpg
09:42
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Liverpool Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_whulivpostgame_251130.jpg
01:26
Liverpool get ‘exactly what they need’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nhagoaltzimas_251130.jpg
01:31
Tzimas doubles Brighton’s lead over Forest
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251130.jpg
01:18
Gakpo powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_whured1_251130.jpg
02:42
Paqueta sent off for dissent against Liverpool
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251130.jpg
01:21
Kamara’s belter gives Aston Villa lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251130.jpg
01:00
Isak nets first Premier League goal for Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoalcuyper_251130.jpg
01:37
De Cuyper slots home Brighton’s opener v. Forest
nbc_pl_cpmu_251130.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 13
nbc_pl_cpmupostgame_251130.jpg
02:43
Man United fight back to defeat Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251130.jpg
01:15
Mount’s free-kick gives Man United lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_251130.jpg
01:10
Zirkzee smashes Man United level with Palace
nbc_pl_matetadoublepencpgoal1_251130.jpg
03:20
Mateta’s penalty gives Palace lead over Man United
nbc_pl_plupdate_251129.jpg
12:04
PL Update: Fulham stun Spurs, City survive Leeds
nbc_pl_frankintv_251129.jpg
04:40
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss
nbc_pl_totful_251129.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Fulham Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_totfulpostgame_251129.jpg
02:40
‘Very disappointing’ Spurs fall to Fulham at home
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251129.jpg
01:03
Kudus’ volley brings Spurs within one of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251129.jpg
01:29
Wilson thumps Fulham 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251129.jpg
01:06
Tete’s deflected effort gives Fulham lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_woltemadethiawintv_251129.jpg
02:29
Woltemade, Thiaw react to Newcastle’s win

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_helmetstickersv3_251130.jpg
01:50
Sayin delivers his ‘Heisman moment’ against UMich
nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
07:20
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
oly_sttem_usasilver_251130.jpg
04:52
U.S. skates to mixed relay silver in Dordrecht
oly_stw500_usasilver_251130.jpg
03:23
Sarault, Stoddard go 1-2 in 500m at World Tour
flagg.jpg
01:57
HLs: Flagg erupts for 35, Mavericks edge Clippers
nuggets-suns.jpg
01:58
HLs: Nuggets handle Suns behind Jokic, Murray
jimmy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Butler leads Warriors past Pelicans
nbc_rtf_cfbchaos_251129.jpg
07:26
ACC throws CFP field into further chaos
nbc_cfb_coach_bell_intrv_251129.jpg
01:23
Riley: ‘Future is really, really bright at USC’
nbc_cfb_ucla_usc_251129.jpg
07:24
Highlights: USC dominates 2nd half vs. UCLA
nbc_nba_detmia_2minhl_251129.jpg
01:54
HLs: Pistons grind out thrilling win over Heat
nbc_rtf_champgames_251129.jpg
04:34
Previewing Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 championship games
nbc_rtf_texasotherwins_251129.jpg
04:03
Texas’ win over Texas A&M has major ramifications
nbc_rtf_osuwin_251129.jpg
04:52
Ohio State wins its way at Michigan
nbc_nba_bknmil_2minhl_251129.jpg
02:00
HLs: Giannis, Bucks snap seven-game losing streak
nbc_nba_bullspacers_251129.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pacers finish off Bulls in nail-biter
nbc_cfb_big_ten_champ_preview_251129.jpg
02:57
Can Indiana stand up to Ohio State’s talent?
new_wolves_mpx.jpg
01:59
HLs: Edwards, Wolves outlast Celtics in tight win
nbc_nba_torcha_2minhl_251129.jpg
01:55
HLs: Hornets halt Raptors’ win streak with OT win
penn_state_thumb.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Penn State dominates Sacred Heart
nbc_cfb_ucla_td1_251129.jpg
01:16
UCLA turns tide with TD after FG block
nbc_cfb_usc_td3_251129.jpg
58
McRee’s TD extends USC’s lead over UCLA
nbc_cfb_usc_td4_2pt_251129.jpg
02:31
Miller, USC put cherry on top against UCLA
nbc_cfb_usc_td1_251129.jpg
52
Miller gets USC going vs. UCLA
nbc_cfb_usc_td2_251129.jpg
01:09
Lemon gets loose for go-ahead touchdown
mpx_oregon.jpg
04:55
HLs: Oregon downs Washington, secures CFP berth
nbc_cdb_pregame_battle_final_251129.jpg
03:02
Who deserves final at-large CFP bid?
nbc_cfb_souvgrambling_251129.jpg
05:44
HLs: Southern takes Grambling in Bayou Classic
nbc_cfb_fredmcnairintr_251129.jpg
01:22
McNair on Southern’s comeback win at Bayou Classic
oly_aswgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
06:51
Robinson earns giant slalom win at Copper Mountain