 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_powerrankings_230913.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 2 schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
Highlights: Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 — Hartman’s deep passes complement Irish trenches’ dominance
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Will Power comes up winless in 2023 but still finds positives in wife’s recovery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sanorn_230917.jpg
Ornstein: Sancho ‘banished’ from Man Utd training
nbc_pl_eveorn_230917.jpg
Everton takeover has ‘unanswered questions’
nbc_big10_cusevspurdue_230916.jpg
Highlights: Shrader leads Syracuse past Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_powerrankings_230913.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 2 schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
Highlights: Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 — Hartman’s deep passes complement Irish trenches’ dominance
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Will Power comes up winless in 2023 but still finds positives in wife’s recovery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sanorn_230917.jpg
Ornstein: Sancho ‘banished’ from Man Utd training
nbc_pl_eveorn_230917.jpg
Everton takeover has ‘unanswered questions’
nbc_big10_cusevspurdue_230916.jpg
Highlights: Shrader leads Syracuse past Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Richarlison's honesty is 'beautiful to see'

September 17, 2023 08:13 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding mental health in football, and why Richarlison's openness about his personal struggle is a good thing.
Up Next
nbc_pl_sanorn_230917.jpg
1:56
Ornstein: Sancho ‘banished’ from Man Utd training
Now Playing
nbc_pl_eveorn_230917.jpg
2:18
Everton takeover has ‘unanswered questions’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvcphlv2_230916.jpg
12:40
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emoriintv_230916.jpg
3:51
Emery praises Aston Villa’s fight against Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_Silvaintv_230916.jpg
2:55
Silva pleased with Fulham’s win over Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_howeintv_230916.jpg
2:13
Howe reflects on ‘difficult’ win over Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_230916.jpg
12:02
PL Update: Man City victorious, Man Utd struggle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_heckingbottomintv_230916.jpg
5:37
Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brennewcastlehl_230916.jpg
12:50
Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Brentford 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_230916.jpg
2:30
Moyes recaps West Ham’s loss to Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_230916.jpg
2:09
Guardiola impressed with Doku’s performance
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newcastlepenalty_230916.jpg
2:27
Wilson’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Bees
Now Playing