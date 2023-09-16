Watch Now
Silva puts Man City 2-1 in front of West Ham
Bernardo Silva's acrobatic finish is enough to beat Alphonse Areola and gives Manchester City a 2-1 lead in the second half over West Ham United.
Up Next
Duran’s volley gives Villa life against Palace
Duran's volley gives Villa life against Palace
Jhon Duran finds the top corner on his powerful volley to equalize for Aston Villa against Crystal Palace.
Haaland secures win for Man City v. West Ham
Haaland secures win for Man City v. West Ham
Erling Haaland finally gets his goal as he powers his effort into the back of the West Ham goal to give Manchester City a 3-1 lead against West Ham United.
Mejbri’s screamer pulls one back for Man Utd
Mejbri's screamer pulls one back for Man Utd
Hannibal Mejbri gives Manchester United fans at Old Trafford something to cheer about as he drills a long-range effort to reduce the deficit to Brighton to 3-1.
Pedro’s first-time effort makes it 3-0 v. Man Utd
Pedro's first-time effort makes it 3-0 v. Man Utd
Joao Pedro comes off the bench and delivers a delicious strike past Andre Onana to give Brighton a commanding 3-0 lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Vinicius’ strike gives Fulham lead over Luton Town
Vinicius' strike gives Fulham lead over Luton Town
Willian's cross finds Carlos Vinicius in front of goal and he smashes Fulham 1-0 in front of Luton Town at Craven Cottage.
Edouard slots home Palace’s go-ahead goal v. Villa
Edouard slots home Palace's go-ahead goal v. Villa
Odsonne Edouard finds himself on the receiving end of Jean-Philippe Mateta's cross to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 lead over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Gross doubles Brighton’s lead v. Manchester United
Gross doubles Brighton's lead v. Manchester United
Pascal Gross drills his shot past Andre Onana to give Brighton a two-goal cushion against Manchester United at old Trafford.
Doku dances past West Ham’s defense for equalizer
Doku dances past West Ham's defense for equalizer
Jeremy Doku continues to torment West Ham United's defense with a lovely finish less than a minute into the second half to bring Manchester City to level terms.
Ward-Prowse’s header gives West Ham lead over City
Ward-Prowse's header gives West Ham lead over City
James Ward-Prowse's second goal of the season comes at a great time for the Hammers as his diving header puts West Ham 1-0 in front of Manchester City.
Klopp reacts to Liverpool’s comeback win v. Wolves
Klopp reacts to Liverpool's comeback win v. Wolves
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recaps his side's 3-1 comeback win against Wolves at the Molineux.
Welbeck’s goal silences Old Trafford
Welbeck's goal silences Old Trafford
Danny Welbeck opens the scoring for Brighton as he scores against Manchester United, his former team, at Old Trafford.