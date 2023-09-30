 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Talladega Cup starting lineup: Aric Almirola wins pole
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 - Qualifying
Nick Sanchez, Matt Crafton involved in altercation after Talladega Truck race
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Could U.S. pull off greatest Ryder Cup comeback ever?

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_betmgmsegment_230930.jpg
Ride with underdog Spartans to win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_nicolemichiganstateseg_230930.jpg
Potential replacements for Tucker at MSU
nbc_cfb_illpur_waltersintv_230930.jpg
Walters: Purdue ‘kept foot on gas’ vs. Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ten Hag: Poor decisions plagued Man Utd v. Palace

September 30, 2023 04:21 PM
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag assesses his team's performance following a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
nbc_pl_hodgsonintv_230930.jpg
2:38
Hodgson: Palace were ‘exceptional’ v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_oneillintv_230930.jpg
2:44
O’Neill recaps ‘fantastic performance’ v. Man City
nbc_pl_update_230930.jpg
9:50
PL Update: Spurs win thriller v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_emeryintv_230930.jpg
4:49
Emery: Villa played confidently v. Brighton
nbc_pl_angeintv_230930.jpg
0:35
Postecoglou recaps Spurs’ 2-1 win v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_kloppintv_230930.jpg
1:20
Klopp frustrated after loss to Spurs
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230930.jpg
4:07
De Zerbi analyzes Brighton’s 6-1 loss to Villa
nbc_pl_totliv_extendedhl_230930.jpg
16:50
Extended Highlights: Tottenham 2, Liverpool 1
nbc_pl_totliv_matipgoal_230930.jpg
2:05
Matip’s late own goal secures win for Tottenham
nbc_pl_totliv_jotaredcard_230930.jpg
1:18
Liverpool down to nine men after Jota red v. Spurs
nbc_pl_pepguardiolaintv_230930.jpg
1:06
Guardiola: City ‘struggled’ for control v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totliv_gakpogoal_230930.jpg
1:46
Gakpo brings 10-men Liverpool level v. Tottenham
