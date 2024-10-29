Watch Now
Chelsea's tactics on display v. Newcastle
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle reflect on Chelsea's 2-1 victory against Newcastle in Matchweek 9, and explain how the Blues' style of play has created fits for their opposition this season.
Ten Hag’s Man United is full of ‘question marks’
Robbie Earle sounds off on the state of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag following their loss to West Ham United.
Smith Rowe a ‘top midfield talent'; Beto shines
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their underappreciated performers of Matchweek 9, where both players came from the same fixture of Everton v. Fulham.
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Man City's narrow escape from a draw against the Wolves, the team's ability to "get it done," and how the Premier League does not have a routine game.
Has Postecoglou unlocked Kulusevski’s potential?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle analyze Tottenham's impressive 4-1 win over West Ham at home in Matchweek 8.
Liverpool looked ‘seasoned’ in win v. Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess Liverpool's performance against Chelsea, noting that the while the team had weak spots against Chelsea, they showed experience when needed.
Jones ‘deserves a little run’ in Liverpool’s team
Robbie Earle explains why Curtis Jones is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance for Liverpool in their 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield.
Sa is an ‘underappreciated’ goalkeeper at Wolves
Robbie Mustoe explains why Jose Sa is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar performance for Wolves despite a 2-1 loss to Manchester City.
Premier League relegation battle heating up early
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham assess the state of the bottom of the Premier League table as multiple teams already find themselves in big trouble following Matchweek 7.
Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal leading title race
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss the current three-horse race for the Premier League title between Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal following Matchweek 7.
Are Man United’s problems bigger than ten Hag?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham take a closer look at Manchester United's struggles under Erik ten Hag despite gaining a point against Aston Villa in Matchweek 7.
Delap has ‘a little bit of something’ at Ipswich
Robbie Mustoe explains why Liam Delap is his underappreciated performer of the week following Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Portman Road Stadium.