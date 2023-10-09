Watch Now
Man United need an 'absolute, total strip down'
Robbie Mustoe gives an impassioned analysis of the state of Manchester United, and explains what changes need to be made for the club to return to its former glory.
Up Next
Liverpool have ‘a vulnerability’ that needs fixing
Liverpool have 'a vulnerability' that needs fixing
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's back-and-forth affair with Brighton at the Amex, and discuss the outlook for both teams in terms of challenging for European positioning.
Are Tottenham the biggest surprise of the season?
Are Tottenham the biggest surprise of the season?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Tottenham's hot run of form to start the Premier League season following their win over Luton Town, where the team overcame adversity to pick up three points.
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Manchester City
Arsenal 'earned respect' from Manchester City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth discussion regarding Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester City, and discuss what that victory means for the Gunners moving forward.
Romero showcasing poise under Postecoglou
Romero showcasing poise under Postecoglou
Robbie Earle explains why Cristian Romero is his underappreciated performer of the week following yet another standout performance for Tottenham against Luton Town.
McTominay proves he belongs in Man United lineup
McTominay proves he belongs in Man United lineup
Robbie Mustoe explains why Scott McTominay is his underappreciated performer of the week following his heroic game-winning performance against Brentford.
Takeaways from Man City’s rare off day v. Wolves
Takeaways from Man City's rare off day v. Wolves
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down what they saw in Man City's 2-1 defeat to Wolves with Pep Guardiola watching from the stands.
Aston Villa, Emery put on masterclass v. Brighton
Aston Villa, Emery put on masterclass v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Aston Villa's unexpected 6-1 thumping of Brighton in a matchup of budding Premier League powers.
Why are Man United still struggling for identity?
Why are Man United still struggling for identity?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle once again attempt to drill down to the root of Manchester United's dysfunction after Erik ten Hag's squad fell at home to a Crystal Palace team that they trounced midweek.
Liverpool impress v. Tottenham despite rotten luck
Liverpool impress v. Tottenham despite rotten luck
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe liked what they saw from Liverpool despite leaving north London with nine men and a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.
McGinn ‘was outstanding’ for Villa v. Brighton
McGinn 'was outstanding' for Villa v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe explains why John McGinn is his underappreciated performer of the week following Aston Villa's resounding 6-1 win over Brighton.
Edwards silences Luton Town’s critics with win
Edwards silences Luton Town's critics with win
Robbie Earle explains why Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is his underappreciated performer of the week following Luton Town's first-ever Premier League victory.