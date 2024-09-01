Watch Now
Gravenberch can be a 'very important player'
Robbie Earle explains why Ryan Gravenberch is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout showing at Old Trafford against Manchester United.
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’
Robbie Mustoe explains why Iliman Ndiaye is his underappreciated performer following Everton's emotional rollercoaster of a loss to Bournemouth.
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Arne Slot's first match at Anfield in charge of Liverpool which was a 2-0 win against Brentford in Matchweek 2.
Brighton punish Man Utd’s ‘unacceptable’ defending
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Brighton's 2-1 win against Manchester United at the Amex in Matchweek 2.
Chelsea own ‘performance of the weekend’ v. Wolves
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe to Chelsea's astonishing 6-2 win against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Raya already made ‘save of the season’ v. Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss their main takeaways from Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 2.
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
Robbie Earle explains why Enzo Maresca is his underappreciated performer of the week following Chelsea's impressive 6-2 win against Wolves.
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent
Robbie Mustoe explains why Morgan Rogers is his underappreciated performer of the week following his sublime play for Aston Villa despite losing to Arsenal.
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool starting off strong
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debrief the opening weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League season on-site from Stamford Bridge following Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Championship Sunday in the Premier League, and recap Man City's win over West Ham, Arsenal's victory over Everton, and more.
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive 4-2 victory over Tottenham, and Mustoe praises Mohamed Salah for his performance at Anfield.
Manchester City ‘blasted past’ Wolves
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Manchester City's 5-1 beatdown of Wolves, where Erling Haaland scored four goals in a dominant four-goal victory.