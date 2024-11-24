Watch Now
Southampton's Dibling has 'quite the future'
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tyler Dibling is his underappreciated performer of the week following his eyebrow-raising performance for Southampton against Liverpool.
Brighton’s Joao Pedro is a ‘star in the making’
Robbie Earle explains why Joao Pedro is his underappreciated performer of the week after he took over for Brighton in their 2-1 win against Bournemouth.
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Liverpool's composure in their Matchweek 11 win over Aston Villa as Arne Slot continues to impress in his first season in charge.
Neto ‘was outstanding’ for Chelsea against Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their biggest takeaways from Chelsea's draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 11.
Will Man City fall too far behind Liverpool?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss the current state of Manchester City after losing 2-1 to Brighton, the club's fourth-straight loss in all competitions.
Konate an underrated part of Liverpool’s defense
Robbie Earle breaks down Ibrahima Konate's performance against Aston Villa, explaining why the French defender is his underappreciated performer of Matchweek 11.
Cunha has been a ‘dynamic player’ for Wolves
Robbie Mustoe explains why Matheus Cunha is his underappreciated performer for Matchweek 11, discussing what the 25-year-old does to set himself apart in the Premier League.
Liverpool ‘get the job done’ v. Brighton to go top
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss a tale of two halves in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Brighton at Anfield in Matchweek 10, where the Reds overcame a rough first half to pick up three points to go top of the table.
Tottenham flip the script on Aston Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Tottenham's stunning 4-1 come-from-behind victory against Aston Villa in Matchweek 10.
Bournemouth show Man City’s vulnerabilities
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Bournemouth's upset win over Manchester City in Matchweek 10.
Man United played with ‘freedom’ against Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Ruben Amorim's appointment before diving into Manchester United's draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Newcastle were ‘spectacular’ against Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Newcastle's intensity and organization in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at St. James' Park in Matchweek 10.