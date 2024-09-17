Watch Now
'Strong' Arsenal showcase versatility v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their key takeaways from Arsenal's impressive victory against Tottenham in the 196th edition of the North London Derby in Matchweek 4.
Up Next
Liverpool had ‘a bad day’ v. Nottingham Forest
Liverpool had 'a bad day' v. Nottingham Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's first loss under Arne Slot in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Matchweek 4.
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Santo's tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Robbie Mustoe explains why Nuno Espírito Santo is his underappreciated performer of the week after leading Nottingham Forest to victory against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 4.
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham
Gabriel was 'colossus' for Arsenal v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle explains why Gabriel Magalhaes is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning goal for Arsenal against Tottenham in Matchweek 4.
Is Haaland an ‘underappreciated player?’
Is Haaland an 'underappreciated player?'
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Erling Haaland's hat-trick performance for Manchester City in their 3-1 win against West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 3.
Debating Rice’s controversial red card v. Brighton
Debating Rice's controversial red card v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Arsenal's hard-fought draw against Everton and Declan Rice's controversial red card in Matchweek 3.
Bournemouth pull off dramatic comeback v. Everton
Bournemouth pull off dramatic comeback v. Everton
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their thoughts on Bournemouth's unbelievable late comeback against Everton at Goodison Park in Matchweek 3.
Slot’s changes ‘working brilliantly well’ so far
Slot's changes 'working brilliantly well' so far
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle have an in-depth discussion regarding Manchester United following their 3-0 loss to an impressive Liverpool side at Old Trafford.
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’
Ndiaye is 'a breath of fresh air for Everton'
Robbie Mustoe explains why Iliman Ndiaye is his underappreciated performer following Everton's emotional rollercoaster of a loss to Bournemouth.
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’
Gravenberch can be a 'very important player'
Robbie Earle explains why Ryan Gravenberch is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout showing at Old Trafford against Manchester United.
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
Juxtaposing Slot's tactics v. Klopp's tactics
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Arne Slot's first match at Anfield in charge of Liverpool which was a 2-0 win against Brentford in Matchweek 2.
Brighton punish Man Utd’s ‘unacceptable’ defending
Brighton punish Man Utd's 'unacceptable' defending
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Brighton's 2-1 win against Manchester United at the Amex in Matchweek 2.