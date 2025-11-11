 Skip navigation
Top News

Brandon Arrington.png
Defensive Back Brandon Arrington Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Jordan Clay.png
Wide Receiver Jordan Clay Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Tony Mansolino to become Atlanta Braves bench coach rather than third base coach

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_eaglespackers_251111.jpg
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251111.jpg
Week 11 early lines to target: Chiefs, Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_te_wr_251111.jpg
Fantasy TEs to prioritize on Week 11 waiver wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_eaglespackers_251111.jpg
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251111.jpg
Week 11 early lines to target: Chiefs, Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_te_wr_251111.jpg
Fantasy TEs to prioritize on Week 11 waiver wire

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 11

November 11, 2025 12:31 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 11.

nbc_pl_genxpartc_251111.jpg
09:03
Sunderland ‘believe’ they can beat any team
nbc_pl_2r_chewolves_251111.jpg
03:18
Are Chelsea fans too critical of Maresca?
nbc_pl_2r_spursmanchest_251111.jpg
09:43
Is Amorim tinkering with Man United too much?
nbc_pl_2r_sundars_251111.jpg
09:36
Arsenal, Sunderland were both ‘brilliant’ in draw
nbc_pl_2robsmclivpostgame_251111.jpg
23:06
Doku, Man City were ‘a nightmare’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_masterclasspep_251111.jpg
08:43
PL RAW: Man City deliver masterclass v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_2robsua_251109.jpg
03:58
Trossard ‘is always there’ for Arteta, Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robspreview_251109.jpg
03:31
Is the pressure on Arsenal to deliver vs. Spurs?
nbc_pl_jpwvvdintv_251109.jpg
07:00
Van Dijk reflects on ‘disappointing’ loss to City
nbc_pl_jpwrobertsonintvsecond_251109.jpg
01:10
Robertson on contract: ‘Let’s see what happens’
nbc_pl_jpwdokuintv_251109.jpg
03:46
Doku playing with ‘full confidence’ this season
nbc_pl_jpwrobertsonintvfirst_251109.jpg
02:22
Robertson: Liverpool were ‘below the standard’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251109.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
nbc_pl_update_251109.jpg
11:37
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
nbc_pl_slotinterview_251109.jpg
01:48
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
nbc_pl_pepinterview_251109.jpg
01:20
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_251109.jpg
16:20
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_mcliv_251109.jpg
12:49
Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_dokuintv_251109.jpg
57
Dias, Doku react to Man City’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251109.jpg
01:52
Doku’s screamer puts City 3-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251109.jpg
01:22
Gonzalez blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251109.jpg
01:24
Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_brevnew_251109.jpg
13:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_pepsegment_251109.jpg
02:38
Celebrating Guardiola’s 1,000 games in management
nbc_pl_avlbou_251109.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 11
nbc_pl_notleeds_251109.jpg
10:28
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Leeds MWK 11
nbc_pl_forestgoalthreev3_251109.jpg
03:11
Anderson’s penalty gives Forest 3-1 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_cpbha_251109.jpg
09:41
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 11
nbc_pl_avlboupostgame_251109.jpg
02:12
Villa ‘back to their best’ in rout of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251109.jpg
01:26
Thiago’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Newcastle

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_eaglespackers_251111.jpg
03:37
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251111.jpg
01:21
Week 11 early lines to target: Chiefs, Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_te_wr_251111.jpg
07:37
Fantasy TEs to prioritize on Week 11 waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerb_251111.jpg
07:53
Demercado leads waiver wire RBs with options slim
nbc_ffhh_joe_burrow_ir_251111.jpg
02:56
Stash Burrow immediately in fantasy if available
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_251111.jpg
09:35
Week 11 must-add WRs: Pierce, Washington, Johnson
NicoHarrisonNOTB.jpg
09:53
What’s next for Mavericks after firing Harrison?
nbc_nba_nicofiringreax_251111.jpg
02:49
Mannix: ‘No surprise’ Mavericks fired Harrison
nbc_ffhh_waiverwire_qb_251111.jpg
11:01
Brissett emerges as priority waiver wire QB target
nbc_nba_magicimprovements_251111.jpg
04:55
Magic must improve despite game-winner vs. Blazers
nbc_nba_clippersstruggles_251111.jpg
04:22
Clippers’ struggles are ‘hard to figure out’
nbc_nba_dkpk6_251111.jpg
05:48
Curry, Towns headline top player props
nbc_nba_lastnightresults_251111.jpg
10:04
Wemby’s heroics headline wild night of NBA action
nbc_nba_numbersontheboard_251111.jpg
09:54
Which players have made biggest offensive leaps?
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251111.jpg
14:08
Miller: O’Neal ‘dominates’ Jokic in any era
nbc_roto_bengalssteeler_251111.jpg
02:01
Should Steelers be runaway favorites vs. Bengals?
nbc_roto_chargersjaguars_251111.jpg
02:10
Why the LAC vs. JAX over is an attractive bet
nbc_roto_nuggetskingv2_251111.jpg
02:07
Nuggets are ‘a bad matchup’ for the Kings defense
nbc_dps_nicoharrisonfiring_251111.jpg
04:54
Mavericks fire Harrison, ending tumultuous tenure
nbc_roto_packersgiantsv2_251111.jpg
01:49
Krick: It’s ‘Giants or nothing’ against Packers
nbc_roto_celtics76ers_251111.jpg
01:50
Can the 76ers ‘shoulder the burden’ vs. Celtics?
JoshAllenRotoBucs.jpg
02:02
Are Bills primed for ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Bucs?
nbc_dps_nflupdate_251111.jpg
04:25
Daboll ‘pays the price’ for losing winnable games
nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
02:00
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
02:40
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
01:53
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win
nbc_pft_nfcplayoff_251111.jpg
04:41
NFC playoff picture: Likely Wild Card teams
nbc_pft_takeyourpckwk10_251111.jpg
05:39
Take Your Pick: NFL Week 10 reflection
nbc_pft_danquinn_251111.jpg
01:45
Commanders rearranging deck chairs on sinking ship
nbc_pft_lovejacobsonloss_251111.jpg
13:19
Packers’ offense has ‘no true rhythm’ vs. Eagles