Watch Now
Trippier: Newcastle showed 'great togetherness'
Rebecca Lowe catches up with Kieran Trippier following Newcastle United's draw against Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.
Up Next
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 1
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 1
Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring for Chelsea before Miguel Almiron saved the day for Newcastle United to salvage a draw in the Premier League Summer Series.
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
Moussa Diaby's second-half goal on his Aston Villa debut helped secure the two-goal victory over Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.
Almiron details emotions of returning to Atlanta
Almiron details emotions of returning to Atlanta
Miguel Almiron recaps Newcastle United's draw against Chelsea and explains what it means to him to play in Atlanta again after his time with the Atlanta United.
James discusses possibility of Chelsea captaincy
James discusses possibility of Chelsea captaincy
Reece James joins Rebecca Lowe and Tim Howard following Chelsea's draw against Newcastle United and explains what being Chelsea's captain would mean to him.
Diaby doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Fulham
Diaby doubles Aston Villa's lead against Fulham
Moussa Diaby turns on the turbo to evade Fulham's defense and scores on the break to give Aston Villa a two-goal cushion in the Premier League Summer Series.
Villa’s Philogene breaks deadlock against Fulham
Villa's Philogene breaks deadlock against Fulham
Jaden Philogene cut across the penalty spot and slotted home Aston Villa's first goal of the match to go up 1-0 against Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.
Newcastle’s Almiron equalizes against Chelsea
Newcastle's Almiron equalizes against Chelsea
Miguel Almiron leaves Marc Cucurella in his dust as he equalizes for Newcastle United with just seconds remaining in the first half to tie things up at 1-1 against Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.
Extended Highlights: Brentford 0, Brighton 2
Extended Highlights: Brentford 0, Brighton 2
Led by Simon Adingra's two goals, Brighton took care of business against Brentford in Atlanta during the Premier League Summer Series.
Jackson puts Chelsea up over Newcastle
Jackson puts Chelsea up over Newcastle
Nicolas Jackson finds himself on the receiving end of a picture-perfect through ball from Ian Maatsen and puts Chelsea in front of Newcastle United at the Premier League Summer Series.
Adingra ‘very happy’ with first goal for Brighton
Adingra 'very happy' with first goal for Brighton
Brighton's Simon Adingra joins Rebecca Lowe after Brighton's win over Brentford to reflect on his Man of the Match performance.
Adingra doubles Brighton’s lead over Brentford
Adingra doubles Brighton's lead over Brentford
Simon Adingra picked up right where he left off in the first half for his second goal of the game, giving Brighton a 2-0 lead over Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.