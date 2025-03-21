Kudus wants to shine a light on Nima

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jordan Spieth’s round comes undone late Friday at Valspar Championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
UConn star Azzi Fudd received a timely assist from Stephen Curry during knee rehab
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Raspy-sounding Nikki Collen is happy Baylor women are back home for March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Pitino-Calipari dynamic ‘went sideways’ long ago
Skenes has mixed feelings on automated strike zone
Expect Oklahoma to test UConn in 1st-round matchup
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jordan Spieth’s round comes undone late Friday at Valspar Championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
UConn star Azzi Fudd received a timely assist from Stephen Curry during knee rehab
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Raspy-sounding Nikki Collen is happy Baylor women are back home for March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Pitino-Calipari dynamic ‘went sideways’ long ago
Skenes has mixed feelings on automated strike zone
Expect Oklahoma to test UConn in 1st-round matchup
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Kudus wants to shine a light on Nima
March 21, 2025 11:30 AM
West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus talks about how Nima, a town in the greater Accra area of Ghana, shapes who he is and how his upbringing helps him in the Premier League.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue