 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Surfing - Olympics: Day 4
Italo Ferreira, first Olympic surfing gold medalist, set to miss 2024 Paris Games
Dania Vizzi.jpg
‘Shooterina’ Dania Vizzi adds to U.S. skeet success with another world medal

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_mariota_230818.jpg
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down
nbc_nas_mcdowellhelmetdesignft_230818.jpg
Inside McDowell’s Cup Series helmet design
howell_(1).jpg
Fantasy Mailbag: Best 2-QB league draft strategy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Surfing - Olympics: Day 4
Italo Ferreira, first Olympic surfing gold medalist, set to miss 2024 Paris Games
Dania Vizzi.jpg
‘Shooterina’ Dania Vizzi adds to U.S. skeet success with another world medal

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_mariota_230818.jpg
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down
nbc_nas_mcdowellhelmetdesignft_230818.jpg
Inside McDowell’s Cup Series helmet design
howell_(1).jpg
Fantasy Mailbag: Best 2-QB league draft strategy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why did Lavia choose Chelsea over Liverpool?

August 18, 2023 02:14 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe break down Chelsea's summer transfer window so far, and analyze Romeo Lavia's decision to join Chelsea instead of other big-name clubs, such as Liverpool.
Up Next
nbc_pl_sonicsintv_230817.jpg
9:29
Son: ‘Big honor’ to be named Tottenham captain
Now Playing
nbc_pst_upanddownthetable_mw2_230817.jpg
14:03
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pst_totvmu_230817.jpg
8:20
Spurs, Man United both hoping to take ‘next step’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tyleradamsletter_230817.JPG
4:17
Adams’ letter to himself after PL & WC experience
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thebreakdown_230816.jpg
9:18
Haaland, Saka pick up where they left off in MW1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsandsavesmw1_230815.jpg
5:03
Top PL goals and saves from Matchweek 1 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwnewcastle_230815.jpg
5:08
Tonali’s debut sets tone for Newcastle’s ambitions
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgliverpool_230815.jpg
9:14
Mac Allister helping Liverpool rediscover identity
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwkane_230815.jpg
15:22
Did Kane make right choice joining Bayern Munich?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwtakeaways_230815.jpg
24:05
Top storylines after MW1 of 2023-24 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgchelsea_230815.jpg
13:15
‘Brilliant’ Fernandez key for new-look Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgnewcastle_230815.jpg
9:02
Newcastle show quality, depth ahead of CL test
Now Playing