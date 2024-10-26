Watch Now
Wissa pulls one back for Brentford v. Ipswich Town
Yoane Wissa's first-time finish reduces Brentford's deficit to Ipswich Town to 2-1 in the first half at the Gtech.
Wissa’s effort goes in off Clarke to make it 2-2
Yoane Wissa nearly had his second goal of the first half, but his shoot is turned in by Harry Clarke to put the Bees back on level terms at 2-2 against Ipswich Town at the Gtech.
Szmodics slots home Ipswich’s opener v. Brentford
Ipswich Town take the early lead at the Gtech as Sammie Szmodics tucks away his effort into the bottom corner of the Brentford goal to make it 1-0.
Hirst doubles Ipswich Town’s lead v. Brentford
The Tractor Boys are rocking as George Hirst buries his side's second goal of the first half to make it 2-0 against Brentford at the Gtech.
Haaland notches Man City in front of Southampton
Erling Haaland outmuscles the Southampton defense and converts from close range to give Manchester City an early lead against the Saints at the Etihad.
PL Update: Wood leads Forest past Leicester City
Anna Jackson, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Nottingham Forest's impressive 3-1 victory over Leicester City where Chris Wood's brace proved to be the difference for Nuno Espirito Santo's side in Matchweek 9.
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Forest Matchweek 9
A brace from Chris Wood proved to be the difference on the night for Nottingham Forest in a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 9.
Arsenal have something to prove against Liverpool
Anna Jackson, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe preview Sunday's blockbuster showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool in Matchweek 9.
Previewing Chelsea v. Newcastle in Matchweek 9
Anna Jackson, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe preview Chelsea's Matchweek 9 showdown against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
Wood preaches consistency as Forest moves up table
Chris Wood speaks to the media following his brace that led Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 win over Leicester City in Matchweek 9.
Nottingham Forest punish Leicester City in 3-1 win
Anna Jackson, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe react to Nottingham Forest's 3-1 victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 9.
Wood heads Forest 3-1 ahead of Leicester City
A defensive miscue opens the door for Chris Wood to head Nottingham Forest 3-1 in front of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.