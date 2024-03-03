Watch Now
Silverman holes out from 103 yards for eagle
Watch as Ben Silverman holes out from 103 yards to eagle at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Up Next
Van Rooyen ‘so happy’ with Cognizant final round
Erik van Rooyen feels he played "so well" after firing a final-round 63 at the Cognizant Classic, vaulting himself into contention with the final round set to resume Monday.
Silverman holes out from 103 yards for eagle
Watch as Ben Silverman holes out from 103 yards to eagle at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Skinns wrestling with putter at Cognizant Classic
David Skinns discusses how he had to think on the fly and wrestle with his putter at the the Cognizant Classic after his caddie took a tumble.
Lee is a ‘superstar in the making’ at Cognizant
Min Woo Lee made major strides on moving day at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, where he finished Saturday tied at fourth overall ahead of the tournament's final round.
Rory’s best shots from Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Golf Central analyzes Rory McIlroy's performance from Round 3 of the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Lowry has had ‘good vibes’ all week
Cognizant Classic co-leader Shane Lowry is fortunate for the position he's in heading into the final round and discusses his comfort level at the PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Skinns chasing the dream at Cognizant Classic
David Skinns wants to make every moment as good as it can be as he goes into the final round with a share of the lead at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
McIlroy struggles after a tough lie from the water
Rory McIlroy had a rough go of it on the 16th hole after trying to hit out of the water at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
Golf Central breaks down the best and worst moments from the Bear Trap stretch at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, taking place at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from second-round action at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
Rory McIlroy was fading out of contention in Round 2 of the Cognizant Classic, but the Bear Trap is where his fortunes turned. Golf Central breaks down the day that got him back in the thick of things at PGA National.