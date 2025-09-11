 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama
Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
2025 Walker Cup
Podcast: Walker Cup recap, Wake’s Chloe Kovelesky, and 15 penalty strokes at men’s event

Top Clips

nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250911.jpg
Samuel props headline Commanders vs. Packers bets
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_250911.jpg
Be wary of Nix in fantasy after ‘awful’ Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama
Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
2025 Walker Cup
Podcast: Walker Cup recap, Wake’s Chloe Kovelesky, and 15 penalty strokes at men’s event

Top Clips

nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250911.jpg
Samuel props headline Commanders vs. Packers bets
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_250911.jpg
Be wary of Nix in fantasy after ‘awful’ Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

197th Manchester Derby 2025 preview, predictions

September 11, 2025 11:11 AM
The Pro Soccer Talk panel dive into key storylines and predictions for the 197th Manchester Derby at the Etihad, where Man United has reason to feel "quite confident."

nbc_plp_generationxgpartc_250902.jpg
07:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
nbc_plp_generationxgparta_250902.jpg
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
nbc_plp_isakint_250902.jpg
02:11
Isak’s first interview since Liverpool transfer
nbc_plp_netbustersshow3_250902.jpg
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_t2r_chefulrecap_250902.jpg
04:30
VAR ‘changed the whole game’ in Chelsea’s win
nbc_plp_plrawszoboszlai_250902.jpg
07:19
PL RAW: Szoboszlai brings Anfield to its feet
nbc_plp_newwissa_250902.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Wissa’s best Premier League moments
nbc_pl_t2r_manuburnrecap_250902.jpg
09:38
What we learned from Man United’s win over Burnley
nbc_pl_t2r_livarsrecap_250902.jpg
16:47
Is Wirtz becoming a concern for Slot’s Liverpool?
nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
05:21
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
01:41
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_pl_guehi35m_250901.jpg
05:40
Reacting to Liverpool’s reported deal for Guehi
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
02:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
03:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
GettyImages-2232853651_site.jpg
02:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
nbc_pl_2robbiestzv2_250831.jpg
01:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
nbc_pl_2robbiestz_250831.jpg
01:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
05:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
02:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
nbc_pl_avlcppostgame_250831.jpg
02:45
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
nbc_pl_avlvscp_250831.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
01:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
01:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
01:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250831.jpg
05:31
Arsenal had ‘no margin’ for error v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livars_250831.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
02:10
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal

nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250911.jpg
03:38
Samuel props headline Commanders vs. Packers bets
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_250911.jpg
01:29
Be wary of Nix in fantasy after ‘awful’ Week 1
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250911.jpg
01:42
Pitts and Pittman could have rough fantasy games
nbc_ffhh_loveqbs_250911.jpg
06:43
Fields, Burrow can ‘do it all’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_lovepasscatchers_250911.jpg
14:47
Smith-Njigba, Warren could be set for big weeks
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_250911.jpg
06:31
Walker, Pacheco are fantasy running backs to avoid
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_250911.jpg
14:10
Brown, Mason lead Week 2 fantasy RB love list
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
01:47
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_lacvslv_250911.jpg
01:50
NFL Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Raiders
nbc_roto_texasamnotredame_250911.jpg.jpg
01:44
Bet on Love to score Notre Dame’s first touchdown
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
04:24
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_phivskc_250911.jpg
02:30
NFL Week 2 preview: Eagles vs. Chiefs
nbc_roto_southflmiami_v3_250911.jpg
01:43
Best prop bets in South Florida vs. Miami game
nbc_csu_denvsind_250911.jpg
02:17
NFL Week 2 preview: Broncos vs. Colts
nbc_csu_carvsari_250911.jpg
02:59
NFL Week 2 preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals
nbc_roto_buccstexans_v2_250911.jpg
02:21
Texans are ‘surprising’ favorites over Buccaneers
nbc_roto_chargersraiders_v2_250911.jpg
02:12
Bet on Chargers to beat Raiders on Monday night
nbc_csu_larvsten_250911.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Titans
nbc_csu_seavspit_250911.jpg
02:22
NFL Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_bufvsnyj_250911.jpg
01:50
NFL Week 2 preview: Bills vs. Jets
nbc_csu_sfvsno_250911.jpg
01:53
NFL Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_nevsmia_250911.jpg
02:22
NFL Week 2 preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_tnfprev_250911.jpg
04:58
NFL Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Packers
nbc_roto_ninerssaints_v2_250911.jpg
01:55
Without Purdy, 49ers on upset alert in New Orleans
nbc_csu_clevbal_250911.jpg
04:45
NFL Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_jaxvcin_250911.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 2 preview: Jaguars vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_chivdet_250911.jpg
02:34
NFL Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Lions
nbc_csu_nygvdal_250911.jpg
02:44
NFL Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys