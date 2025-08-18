 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Regular season title could be key in William Byron's quest for first NASCAR Cup crown
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 07 Mid-Ohio Bobby Fong Cameron Beaubier.jpg
Bobby Fong takes Race 1 at Mid-Ohio, Cameron Beaubier victorious in Race 2 for 90th win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to top spot, Nolan McLean debuts

nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski 'wasn't fair'
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
Tarkowski 'can't understand' handball call
PL_update_raw.jpg
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road

Analyzing VAR ruling on Everton handball call

August 18, 2025 05:19 PM
Paul Burmeister and Danny Higginbotham unpack the handball call that resulted in a crucial penalty which ultimately decided the Matchweek 1 showdown between Leeds United and Everton.

nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
01:11
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski 'wasn't fair'
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
01:34
Tarkowski 'can't understand' handball call
PL_update_raw.jpg
03:16
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road
nbc_pl_ampaduinterview_250818.jpg
03:25
Ampadu reflects on Leeds' first win back in PL
nbc_pl_mw1allgoals_250818.jpg
11:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_leedspenalty_250818.jpg
01:30
Nmecha's penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn't ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United's loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a 'dangerous team'
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal's win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were 'the better team' in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were 'not boring' in loss
nbc_pl_update_250817.jpg
03:55
PL Update: Arsenal handle Manchester United
nbc_pl_muars_250817.jpg
09:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Arsenal Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_muarspostgame_250817.jpg
02:01
Defense powers Arsenal past Manchester United
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250817.jpg
04:34
Glasner: Draw v. Chelsea a 'good start' to season
nbc_pl_enzointv_250817.jpg
03:06
Maresca: Chelsea created enough chances v. Palace
nbc_pl_fanfestlocation_250817.jpg
47
2025 PL Fan Fest will take place in Kansas City
nbc_pl_nottvbrent_250817.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brentford MWK 1
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250817.jpg
01:18
Calafiori takes advantage off Arsenal corner kick
nbc_pl_richardsintv_250817.jpg
02:04
Richards: Palace blocked outside noise v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_checp_250817.jpg
08:03
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
nbc_pl_bregoalthiago_250817.jpg
02:09
Thiago connects on late penalty kick v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood2nd_250817.jpg
01:39
Wood scores his second goal of the day for Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalndoye_250817.jpg
01:42
Ndoye heads Forest up 2-0 over Brentford
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250817.jpg
01:30
Wood gets Forest on the board v. Brentford
nbc_pl_palmerintv_250817.jpg
01:38
Palmer on how Pedro and Delap fit with Chelsea

title_24_smx_classes.jpg
04:16
Should SMX add another class to develop riders?
title_24_shimoda_unadilla.jpg
08:11
Shimoda 'has found another gear' after Unadilla
title_24_prado_unadilla.jpg
08:11
For Prado, tracks and pace may be the problem
title_24_jett_unadilla.jpg
07:58
Jett's MX title more impressive after ACL recovery
nbc_golf_nialldoneganintv_250818.jpg
07:49
Shiels Donegan: I don't give up easily
nbc_roto_wheeler_250818.jpg
01:33
Wheeler placed on IL with blood clot in shoulder
nbc_roto_waiverwireprospects_250818.jpg
01:28
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
nbc_roto_chaseburns_250818.jpg
01:15
Burns requires 'wait and see' approach in fantasy
nbc_roto_flacco_250818.jpg
01:18
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250818.jpg
01:22
Robinson Jr.'s stock falling amid trade rumors
nbc_roto_calebplayernews_250818.jpg
01:19
Williams a strong post-hype QB1 with new coaching
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250818.jpg
01:33
Hurts, Henry among best bets for most rushing TDs
nbc_csu_alarmfirefullv2_250818.jpg
11:36
Simms: Saints dropping hints about starting Shough
mcconkey_berry.jpg
09:25
Will Allen impact McConkey's fantasy stock?
dolphins_mpx.jpg
08:53
Can Dolphins rely on Wilson, Ewers as Tua backups?
nbc_berry_fallerswrs_250818.jpg
10:52
Drafting McLaurin in fantasy comes with 'risks'
nbc_berry_fallersrbs_250818.jpg
04:31
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
scottie_new_august.jpg
03:00
Scheffler's chip-in on No. 17 was 'Tiger-esque'
nbc_berry_riserswrdeeper_250818.jpg
05:41
Egbuka can be No. 1 WR in loaded Bucs offense
nbc_dlb_showcausepenalty_250818.jpg
06:23
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe 'looks very dangerous' for Ryder Cup
nbc_berry_riserswrs_250818.jpg
05:43
Waddle still has fantasy 'value' heading into 2025
nbc_dps_dponmichiganpenalty_250818.jpg
08:59
NCAA's punishment on Michigan 'a velvet hammer'
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250818.jpg
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
nbc_berry_risersrbsv2_250818.jpg
10:55
Will Henderson 'hype' cause early round selection?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan's CFP outlook
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
02:05
Monitor Dart for OROY futures, wait for value