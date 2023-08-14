 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Liberatore_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Lean On Liberatore
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy road course winners and losers
Mariners' Marco Gonzales season-ending surgery
Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will have season-ending forearm surgery

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Finals
nbc_golf_gc_rorydisc_230813.jpg
McIlroy unlucky at FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_gc_gloverdisc_230813.jpg
Glover beats yips for back-to-back PGA Tour wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Liberatore_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Lean On Liberatore
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy road course winners and losers
Mariners' Marco Gonzales season-ending surgery
Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will have season-ending forearm surgery

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Finals
nbc_golf_gc_rorydisc_230813.jpg
McIlroy unlucky at FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_gc_gloverdisc_230813.jpg
Glover beats yips for back-to-back PGA Tour wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Colwill on Pochettino's instant impact on Chelsea

August 14, 2023 07:00 AM
Twenty-year-old Chelsea academy graduate Levi Colwill spoke to Joe Prince-Wright after he made debut for the Blues in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_sundayupdate_230813.jpg
19:26
PL Update: Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_230813.jpg
5:11
Lowe Down: Arsenal are PL title favorites
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppintv_230813.jpg
5:53
Klopp: Liverpool ‘opened the door’ for Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_230813.jpg
2:36
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robertsanchezintv_230813.jpg
1:20
Sanchez assesses Chelsea debut against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldintv_230813.jpg
3:51
Alexander-Arnold dissects Liverpool’s draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_benchilwellintv_230813.jpg
2:25
Chilwell details Chelsea’s growth under Pochettino
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelivhlv3_230813.jpg
12:02
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintv_230813.jpg
1:26
Van Dijk: Liverpool did ‘good things’ v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_frankthomaspresser_230813.jpg
2:36
Frank shares mixed feelings on Brentford’s draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postecogloupresser_230813.jpg
3:44
Postecoglou shares takeaways Spurs’ draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bissoumapresser_230813.jpg
2:19
Bissouma pleased with Spurs draw against Brentford
Now Playing