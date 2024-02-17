 Skip navigation
Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
SWIM-WORLD-2024
Claire Curzan completes backstroke sweep at swimming worlds
ISU World Cup Short Track - Gdansk
Kristen Santos-Griswold joins Apolo Ohno in U.S. short track history book

nbc_pl_avlfulehl_240217.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_nfhudsonodoigoal_240217.jpg
Hudson-Odoi secures Forest’s win v. West Ham
nbc_pl_newgoalritchie_240217.jpg
Ritchie equalizes for Newcastle v. Bournemouth

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_avlfulehl_240217.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_nfhudsonodoigoal_240217.jpg
Hudson-Odoi secures Forest’s win v. West Ham
nbc_pl_newgoalritchie_240217.jpg
Ritchie equalizes for Newcastle v. Bournemouth

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Solanke capitalizes on error to put Cherries level

February 17, 2024 11:19 AM
Dominic Solanke's press pays off as he forces the Newcastle error and tucks away Bournemouth's equalizer in the second half at St. James' Park.
nbc_pl_avlfulehl_240217.jpg
11:50
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_nfhudsonodoigoal_240217.jpg
1:43
Hudson-Odoi secures Forest’s win v. West Ham
nbc_pl_newgoalritchie_240217.jpg
1:01
Ritchie equalizes for Newcastle v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_whuphillipsredcard_240217.jpg
1:26
Phillips sent off against Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_arsgoal5_240217.jpg
1:30
Havertz makes it 5-0 for Arsenal against Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoalsemenyo_240217.jpg
1:13
Semenyo stuns Newcastle to give Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_totwol_gomesgoal2_240217.jpg
2:02
Gomes drills Wolves to 2-1 lead over Tottenham
nbc_pl_fulhamgoal_240217.jpg
1:13
Muniz reduces Fulham’s deficit to Aston Villa
nbc_pl_newgoalanderson_240217.jpg
4:35
Gordon’s penalty puts Newcastle level v. Cherries
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_240217.jpg
1:31
Trossard puts Arsenal 4-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_watkinssecondgoal_240217.jpg
1:20
Watkins’ brace gives Villa 2-0 lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_totwol_kulusevskigoal_240217.jpg
1:13
Kulusevski equalizes for Tottenham against Wolves
