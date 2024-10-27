Watch Now
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man United Matchweek 9
Relive West Ham United's dramatic showdown against Manchester United at London Stadium in Matchweek 9.
Up Next
Merino heads Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Liverpool
Merino heads Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Liverpool
A delicious cross from Declan Rice finds the head of Mikel Merino, who turns in Arsenal's second goal of the first half against Liverpool at the Emirates.
Van Dijk heads Liverpool level against Arsenal
Van Dijk heads Liverpool level against Arsenal
Arsenal's lead is short-lived thanks to a Liverpool corner kick that allows Virgil van Dijk to redirect the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-1 at the Emirates.
Saka thunders Arsenal 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Saka thunders Arsenal 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Bukayo Saka times his run to perfection before shaking off his header to blast his effort into the roof of the Liverpool goal to give Arsenal an early lead over the Reds at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham MWK 9
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham MWK 9
Watch full-match highlights from Crystal Palace's Matchweek 9 fixture against Tottenham at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Newcastle Matchweek 9
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Newcastle Matchweek 9
Cole Palmer put on another masterclass for the Blues as Chelsea move up to fourth in the table following a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 9.
Casemiro heads Manchester United level v. West Ham
Casemiro heads Manchester United level v. West Ham
Casemiro heads in a close-range effort to put Manchester United back on level terms against West Ham in the second half at London Stadium.
Bowen’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Man United
Bowen's penalty gives West Ham lead v. Man United
Following a lengthy VAR review, Jarrod Bowen steps up to the penalty spot and drills his effort into the back of the net to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead over Manchester United.
Summerville gives West Ham 1-0 lead v. Man United
Summerville gives West Ham 1-0 lead v. Man United
Crysencio Summerville makes a far post run and is able to get enough on his shot to beat Andre Onana to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead over the Red Devils at London Stadium.
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
Cole Palmer drives through the Newcastle defense and unleashes a left-footed strike into the back of the net to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead at Stamford Bridge.
Mateta drills Crystal Palace in front of Tottenham
Mateta drills Crystal Palace in front of Tottenham
Jean-Philippe Mateta breaks the deadlock as he slots home Crystal Palace's go-ahead goal against Tottenham at Selhurst Park.
Isak equalizes for Newcastle against Chelsea
Isak equalizes for Newcastle against Chelsea
Newcastle get back on level terms thanks to Alexander Isak's second goal of the season to make it 1-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.