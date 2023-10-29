 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF-QATAR-MASTERS
Sami Välimäki beats Jorge Campillo in a playoff to win Qatar Masters
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
After nearly 5 months away, PGA Tour’s top putter set to return in Cabo
NCAA23_EastLakeCup_16x9.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kloopintv_231029.jpg
Klopp shares best wishes to Diaz and his family
nbc_pl_leedixon_231029.jpg
Dixon: Ten Hag ‘looks caught in the headlights’
nbc_pl_cityanalysis_231029.jpg
Can any team stop Man City?

Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Forest Matchweek 10

October 29, 2023 12:08 PM
Relive Liverpool's dominant performance against Nottingham Forest, a 3-0 victory at Anfield in Matchweek 10.
nbc_pl_kloopintv_231029.jpg
0:37
Klopp shares best wishes to Diaz and his family
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedixon_231029.jpg
2:33
Dixon: Ten Hag ‘looks caught in the headlights’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cityanalysis_231029.jpg
1:23
Can any team stop Man City?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_silvahaalandintv_231029.jpg
3:15
Silva, Haaland recap ‘fabulous’ win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mumcanalysis_231029.jpg
5:43
Earle: Man United have ‘no style, no structure’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mumchl_231029.jpg
9:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fodengoal_231029.jpg
1:21
Haaland finds Foden for City’s third v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haalandgoal2_231029.jpg
1:35
Haaland heads Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhaful_231029.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcpenandgoal_231029.jpg
4:57
Haaland’s penalty gives City lead over Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avllutehl_231029.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Villa v. Luton Town Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutgoal1_231029.jpg
1:09
Konsa, Martínez combine for own goal v. Luton Town
Now Playing