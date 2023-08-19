Watch Now
Hee-chan pulls one back for Wolves v. Brighton
Hwang Hee-chan's header gives Wolves hope and reduces their deficit to Brighton to 4-1.
Szoboszlai ‘really happy’ to win at Anfield
Dominik Szoboszlai reflects on Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth for his side's first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Extended Highlights: Brighton 4, Wolves 1
Relive Brighton's dominant performance at the Molineux, where Solly March's two goals helped his side defeat Wolves 4-1.
Liverpool overcome slow start to beat Bournemouth
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe give their instant reactions to Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield.
Extended Highlights: Brentford 3, Fulham 0
Led Bryan Mbeumo's two-goal performance, Brentford were able to handle business against 10-men Fulham at Craven Cottage to pick up their first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Extended Highlights: Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1
Liverpool overcame Alexis Mac Allister's red card to secure their first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season at the expense of Bournemouth at Anfield.
Mbeumo taps in Brentford’s third against Fulham
Bryan Mbeumo secures three points for Brentford as the Bees down 10-men Fulham 3-0.
Mbeumo gives Brentford 2-0 lead over 10-men Fulham
Bryan Mbeumo scores penalty to give Brentford a 2-0 lead over Fulham, who go down to 10 men following Tim Ream's second yellow card.
Jota gives Liverpool 3-1 lead over Bournemouth
Moments after Liverpool went down to 10 men following Alexis Mac Allister's red card, Diogo Jota converts from close range to give his side a two-goal cushion against Bournemouth.
Mac Allister gets red card against Bournemouth
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister receives a straight red card for his challenge on Bournemouth's Ryan Christie at Anfield.
March scores again as Brighton leads 4-0 v. Wolves
Solly March's second goal of the afternoon gives Brighton a four-goal lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
March slots home Brighton’s third goal v. Wolves
Brighton continues to impress as Solly March makes it 3-0 against Wolves at the Molineux.