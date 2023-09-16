 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series
Bristol tradition unlike any other on NASCAR circuit
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss set to win Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats
SMX xMax 2023 Austin Forkner jumps in front of stands.JPG
Austin Forkner out for SuperMotocross Round 2 at Chicagoland with knee injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230916.jpg
De Zerbi details Brighton’s victory over Man Utd
nbc_pl_avlvcphl_230916.jpg
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
nbc_pl_angeintv_230916.jpg
Postecoglou assesses Spurs’ comeback v. Blades

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Brighton 3, Manchester United 1

September 16, 2023 12:02 PM
Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross, and Joao Pedro saw Manchester United fans leave Old Trafford early as Brighton secure three points in a dominant 3-1 victory.
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230916.jpg
4:19
De Zerbi details Brighton’s victory over Man Utd
nbc_pl_avlvcphl_230916.jpg
11:50
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
nbc_pl_angeintv_230916.jpg
2:34
Postecoglou assesses Spurs’ comeback v. Blades
nbc_pl_avlbaileygoal_230916.jpg
0:59
Bailey completes Villa’s comeback against Palace
nbc_pl_suredacrd_230916.jpg
1:23
McBurnie sent off after second yellow v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totkulusevskigoal_230916.jpg
1:25
Kulusevski scores 100th-minute winner for Spurs
nbc_pl_totricharlsongoal_230916.jpg
0:51
Richarlison lifts Spurs level v. Sheffield United
nbc_pl_suhamergoal_230916.jpg
0:58
Hamer hammers volley gives Blades lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_manuanalysis_230916.jpg
1:40
Manchester United in ‘crisis’ after Brighton loss
nbc_pl_avlluizgoal_230916.jpg
2:06
Luiz’s penalty gives Aston Villa lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_whammancityhl_230916.jpg
14:40
Highlights: Manchester City 3, West Ham United 1
nbc_pl_fulluthlv2_230916.jpg
8:49
Extended Highlights: Fulham 1, Luton Town 0
