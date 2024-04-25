Watch Now
Alvarez makes it 4-0 for Man City v. Brighton
The rout is on as Julian Alvarez nets Manchester City's fourth goal of the match against Brighton at the Amex.
Foden tucks away Man City’s third v. Brighton
Phil Foden doubles his tally to give Manchester City a commanding 3-0 lead against Brighton in the first half at the Amex.
Foden’s free kick puts City 2-0 ahead of Brighton
Phil Foden's free kick takes a deflection on its way towards goal and finds the back of the net to double Manchester City's lead against Brighton at the Amex.
De Bruyne’s header gives Man City lead v. Brighton
Kyle Walker's cross finds a soaring Kevin de Bruyne, who guides his header into the back of the net to give Manchester City an early 1-0 lead over Brighton at the Amex.
Havertz ‘at his very best’ in rout of Chelsea
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to analyze Kai Havert's movement, set-up play, and finishing for Arsenal in the Gunners' 5-0 victory against Chelsea, his former team.
PL Update: Everton stun Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a chaotic day in the Premier League, where Everton shocked Liverpool, Man United survived a scare against Sheffield United, and Crystal Palace upended Newcastle.
Van Dijk questions effort in loss to Everton
Virgil van Dijk sounds off following Liverpool's 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside Derby.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Liverpool Matchweek 35
Liverpool's Premier League title hopes took a massive hit as Everton come out of the 244th edition Merseyside Derby victorious at Goodison Park.
Dyche praises Everton’s energy v. Liverpool
Everton manager Sean Dyche reacts to his side's 2-0 upset win over Liverpool at Goodison Park.
Klopp: Liverpool ‘were not good enough’ v. Everton
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's critical 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park and discusses the Reds' title chances moving forward.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
Antoine Semenyo got the Cherries on the board early in the first half and they never looked back as 10-men Bournemouth move to the top half of the table following a narrow win over Wolves at the Molineux.
Pickford: Everton ‘thoroughly deserved’ derby win
Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin speak to the media following Everton's surprise 2-0 win over Liverpool at Goodison Park.