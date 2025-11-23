 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/00cf1f8/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5755x3237+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fc4%2F2b%2F666e3ed94a2ab14e4670bd6410c2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247940031
The RSM Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $7 million purse
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google Pixel
Rose Lavelle’s goal leads Gotham over Spirit 1-0 for NWSL championship
Taryn Brasher, Kristen Nuss
Americans Taryn Brasher, Kristen Nuss take silver at beach volleyball worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251123.jpg
Rogers brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
nbc_pl_garysegment_251123.jpg
Neville: Arsenal have ‘no excuses’ against Spurs
nbc_pl_livlosingstreakdiscussion_251123.jpg
Reds have ‘no drive, no physicality, no energy’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Nmecha gives Leeds shock lead over Aston Villa

November 23, 2025 09:12 AM
It's a scramble in the box that results in Lukas Nmecha finding the back of the net for Leeds despite protests from Aston Villa in the first half at Elland Road.

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251123.jpg
01:07
Rogers brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
nbc_pl_garysegment_251123.jpg
03:36
Neville: Arsenal have ‘no excuses’ against Spurs
nbc_pl_livlosingstreakdiscussion_251123.jpg
04:34
Reds have ‘no drive, no physicality, no energy’
nbc_pl_howeintr_251122.jpg
02:53
Howe: Newcastle ‘close to our very best’ v. City
nbc_pl_pepintr_251122.jpg
02:16
Guardiola assesses City’s performance in loss
nbc_pl_update_251122.jpg
09:20
PL Update: Forest run riot at Anfield
nbc_pl_newmc_251122.jpg
13:11
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man City Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_barnesintv_251122.jpg
02:15
Barnes reflects on Newcastle’s ‘mad game’ v. City
nbc_pl_newmcpostgame_251122.jpg
01:52
Newcastle set a new standard with win v. Man City
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251122.jpg
03:59
Barnes strikes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251122.jpg
01:16
Dias answers right back for Man City v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251122.jpg
01:53
Barnes nets Newcastle’s opener against Man City
nbc_pl_wolcryhl_251122.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 12
nbc_pl_bouvwhu_251122.jpg
08:41
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_slotpostgameintv_251122.jpg
03:38
Slot: Liverpool ‘struggled a lot’ against Forest
nbc_pl_brentfordbrighton_251122.jpg
11:00
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Brentford Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_livnf_251122.jpg
12:13
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Forest Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_ful_sun_251122v2.jpg
07:51
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Sunderland Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_livboupostgame_251122.jpg
03:17
Slot has ‘worst day in charge’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251122.jpg
01:23
Hinshelwood’s volley pushes Brighton into lead
nbc_pl_crygoal2_251122.jpg
01:20
Pino doubles Palace’s lead with rocket v. Wolves
nbc_pl_ful_goal1_251122.jpg
02:03
Jimenez fires Fulham ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251122.jpg
01:28
Unal brings Bournemouth level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_251122.jpg
01:31
Gibbs-White gives Forest 3-0 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251122.jpg
56
Welbeck’s one-touch finish ties match v. Brentford
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251122.jpg
02:57
Tavernier gives Bournemouth life against West Ham
nbc_pl_crygoal1_251122.jpg
01:16
Munoz puts Crystal Palace ahead off broken play
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_251122.jpg
01:18
Savona powers Forest 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_whugoal2_251122.jpg
01:11
Wilson’s brace puts West Ham 2-0 in front
nbc_pl_brentfordgoal1V2_251122.jpg
01:35
Thiago sends Brentford in front with penalty kick

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_washucla_fischintv_251122.jpg
44
Fisch shouts out Williams’ leadership for UW
nbc_cfb_washucla_251122.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Williams pushes Washington over UCLA
nbc_cfb_washucla_benjamintd_251122.jpg
58
UCLA scores on Washington’s fumbled punt return
nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
45
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
41
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_nba_sacvsden_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets
nbc_cfb_rankings_251122.jpg
01:22
Auerbach picks updated CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_washucla_mclaughlintd_251122.jpg
01:13
Washington pounces on UCLA’s botched fake FG
nbc_cfb_michvsmaryland_251122.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 18 Michigan runs all over Maryland
Rutgers_OSU_251122.jpg
04:09
Highlights: No. 1 Ohio State smothers Rutgers
usc_oregon_251122.jpg
05:14
HLs: No. 7 Oregon fends off No. 15 USC at home
nbc_rtf_oregonusc_251122.jpg
04:04
Oregon boosts CFP resume by beating USC
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamsjrtd_251122.jpg
44
Williams slices through UCLA for Huskies’ first TD
nbc_rtf_osumichiganpreview_251122.jpg
03:20
Can Ohio State get over Michigan hump?
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251122.jpg
02:35
Pavia, Stroman step up in Week 13
nbc_nba_memvsdal_251122.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies beat Mavs in Dallas
nbc_rtf_heismanconvo_251122.jpg
07:23
Heisman race heating up entering rivalry week
nbc_rtf_miamind_251122.jpg
04:25
Miami, Notre Dame jockey for playoff positioning
nbc_cfb_psunebhl_251122.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Penn State beats down Nebraska
nbc_nba_detvsmil_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons bring win streak to 12
nbc_cfb_psusmith_251122.jpg
03:12
Could Smith lay claim to Penn State HC gig?
nbc_nba_wshvschi_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Bulls win nail-biter against Wizards
nbc_cfb_allensingletonint_251122.jpg
01:38
Allen, Singleton ring in senior night together
nbc_cfb_smithint_251122.jpg
01:38
Penn State’s Smith: ‘It’s my locker room’
nbc_fnia_whatdrivesstafford_251122.jpg
04:48
Stafford ‘never probably had as much fun’ now
nbc_cfb_allenrecordtd_251122.jpg
01:17
Allen sets Penn State rushing record before TD
nbc_cfb_nebtd1_251122.jpg
44
Lateef gets Nebraska into the end zone
nbc_nba_atlvsnop_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Porzingis powers Hawks to win vs. Pels
nbc_Cfb_allentd_251122.jpg
41
Allen punishes Nebraska defense for Penn State TD
nbc_cfb_psufuture_251122.jpg
04:31
What direction should Penn State go at HC?