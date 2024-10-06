Watch Now
Man United take a 'small step' forward after draw
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville share their takeaways from Manchester United's goalless draw against Aston Villa in Matchweek 7.
Johnson tucks away Spurs’ first goal v. Brighton
Brennan Johnson scores again for the sixth match in a row to give Tottenham an early 1-0 lead over Brighton at the Amex.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
Relive Chelsea's dramatic draw against Nottingham Forest, where both sides had chances late in the second half to snatch all three points at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 7.
Ten Hag: Man United ‘have to step up’ after draw
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shares his thoughts on a tumultuous week and reflects on his side's goalless draw against Aston Villa.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 7
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side gets a well-deserved draw in a back-and-forth battle against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 7.
Evans reacts to Man United’s draw v. Aston Villa
Jonny Evans speaks to the media following Manchester United's draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 7.
Ward-Prowse sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
James Ward-Prowse receives his second yellow card of the match for a deliberate handball and is shown red as Nottingham Forest go down to 10 men against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Madueke powers Chelsea level against Forest
Chelsea get back on level terms thanks to a moment of magic from Noni Madueke, who cuts inside onto his left foot before unleashing a strike into the bottom corner of the Nottingham Forest goal.
Wood nets Nottingham Forest’s opener v. Chelsea
Stamford Bridge falls silent following Chris Wood's finish from a well-executed set piece to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 lead over Chelsea.
How patient will Man United be with ten Hag?
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United as pressure continues to mount.
Top 25 Premier League goals of September 2024
Relive 25 of the best Premier League goals from the month of September in the 2024-25 season.
PL Update: Kovacic rescues Man City v. Fulham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville analyze an action-packed Saturday in Matchweek 7, where Liverpool outlasted Crystal Palace, Man City survived a scare against Fulham, and more.