 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Swimming - Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016
Mack Horton, Olympic gold medalist from Australia, retires from swimming
SX Ssn Diego Rd 3 empty gate.jpg
Live Supercross Round 3 coverage from San Diego: Ken Roczen fastest in Free Practice 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brenfpostgameanalysis_240120.jpg
Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
nbc_pl_toneyintv_240120.jpg
Toney after Brentford’s win v. Forest: ‘I’m back’
nbc_pl_brenf_240120.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Forest Matchweek 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Swimming - Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016
Mack Horton, Olympic gold medalist from Australia, retires from swimming
SX Ssn Diego Rd 3 empty gate.jpg
Live Supercross Round 3 coverage from San Diego: Ken Roczen fastest in Free Practice 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brenfpostgameanalysis_240120.jpg
Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
nbc_pl_toneyintv_240120.jpg
Toney after Brentford’s win v. Forest: ‘I’m back’
nbc_pl_brenf_240120.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Forest Matchweek 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Maupay drills Brentford in front of Forest

January 20, 2024 02:02 PM
Just three minutes after Chris Wood's equalizer, Neal Maupay turns and finishes in style as the Bees sting Forest and take a 3-2 lead at the Gtech.
Up Next
nbc_pl_brenfpostgameanalysis_240120.jpg
1:20
Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_toneyintv_240120.jpg
2:00
Toney after Brentford’s win v. Forest: ‘I’m back’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brenf_240120.jpg
12:40
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Forest Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_240120.jpg
1:04
Wood heads Forest level against Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240120.jpg
1:13
Mee’s header gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal1_240120.jpg
1:15
Toney’s free kick puts Brentford level v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_240120.jpg
1:36
Danilo’s volley gives Forest lead v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_openingchat_240120__168606.jpg
6:08
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arscp_hodgsonpostgame_240120.jpg
4:26
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arscp_arsenalanalysis_240120.jpg
1:03
Arsenal back on track after win v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardpostgame_240120.jpg
2:23
Trossard: Arsenal reconnected during break
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arscp_extendedhl_240120.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Palace Matchweek 21
Now Playing