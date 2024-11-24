Watch Now
Salah nets Liverpool's equalizer to make it 2-2
A moment of madness from Alex McCarthy allows Mohamed Salah to tuck away Liverpool's second goal of the match to make it 2-2 in the second half at St. Mary's.
Rashford gives Man United dream start v. Ipswich
The Ruben Amorim era is off to a flying start as Marcus Rashford tucks away Manchester United's opener against Ipswich Town in less than two minutes at Portman Road.
Liverpool show ‘winning mentality’ v. Southampton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Liverpool's 3-2 comeback win against Southampton at St. Mary's to go eight points clear at the top of the table.
Leicester City sacking Cooper seems ‘premature’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Leicester City sacking manager Steve Cooper after just 12 Premier League matches in charge.
Salah’s penalty gives Liverpool 3-2 lead v. Saints
Yukinari Sugawara's handball results in a penalty, where Mohamed Salah completes his brace to give Liverpool a 3-2 lead over Southampton late in the second half at St. Mary's.
Fernandes gives Southampton lead over Liverpool
St. Mary's is rocking as Mateus Fernandes finishes off the Southampton counter attack in style to give the Saints a shock 2-1 lead over Liverpool.
Armstrong brings Southampton level v. Liverpool
Adam Armstrong's penalty is saved by Caoimhin Kelleher, but he gets his own rebound to tuck away Southampton's equalizer against Liverpool at St. Mary's.
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Southampton
A comedy of errors from the Saints results in Dominik Szoboszlai slotting home Liverpool's opener at St. Mary's.
What will Man United look like under Amirom?
Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux preview Manchester United's Matchweek 12 showdown against Ipswich Town, where Ruben Amorim will manage the Red Devils for the first time.
No timeline in place for investigation into Coote
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news regarding the on-going investigation into Premier League referee David Coote's comments and potential violations stemming from viral social media videos.
Questions surround Man City’s ‘aging squad’
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to unpack Manchester City's struggles so far this season and if there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Pep Guardiola's side.
Amorim discusses culture shift at Man United
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim sits down with Gary Neville to discuss his start at the club and the vision he has for the Red Devils moving forward.
Would a loss to Liverpool end City’s title hopes?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss the state of Manchester City following their fifth-straight loss in all competitions and their chances of competing with Liverpool in the title race.