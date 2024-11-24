 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-GOLF-AUS-PGA
Elvis Smylie holds off mentor Cam Smith to win the Australian PGA by 2 shots
WSX 2024 Round 02 - 03 Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac sweeps WSX Round 2, wins two of three in Round 3 of the Australian GP
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NWSL Championship 2024
Banda’s goal leads Pride over Spirit 1-0 for NWSL championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_241124.jpg
Rashford gives Man United dream start v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_soulivpostmatch_241124.jpg
Liverpool show ‘winning mentality’ v. Southampton
nbc_pl_stevecoopersacked_241124.jpg
Leicester City sacking Cooper seems ‘premature’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Salah nets Liverpool's equalizer to make it 2-2

November 24, 2024 10:28 AM
A moment of madness from Alex McCarthy allows Mohamed Salah to tuck away Liverpool's second goal of the match to make it 2-2 in the second half at St. Mary's.
nbc_pl_mugoal1_241124.jpg
1:31
Rashford gives Man United dream start v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_soulivpostmatch_241124.jpg
1:02
Liverpool show ‘winning mentality’ v. Southampton
nbc_pl_stevecoopersacked_241124.jpg
1:26
Leicester City sacking Cooper seems ‘premature’
nbc_pl_livgoal3_241124.jpg
2:36
Salah’s penalty gives Liverpool 3-2 lead v. Saints
nbc_pl_sougoal2_241124.jpg
1:47
Fernandes gives Southampton lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_sougoal1_241124.jpg
3:14
Armstrong brings Southampton level v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241124.jpg
1:01
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_amorimjongraeme_241124.jpg
2:32
What will Man United look like under Amirom?
nbc_pl_refscandal_241124.jpg
2:33
No timeline in place for investigation into Coote
nbc_pl_mcorn_241124.jpg
2:36
Questions surround Man City’s ‘aging squad’
nbc_pl_amorimnevilleintv_241124.jpg
8:29
Amorim discusses culture shift at Man United
nbc_pl_citydiscussion_241124.jpg
4:37
Would a loss to Liverpool end City’s title hopes?
