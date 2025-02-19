 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
nbc_rwbs_reliefpitchersv2_250219.jpg
Fantasy RP ranks: Target Helsley, Bautista, Walker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
nbc_rwbs_reliefpitchersv2_250219.jpg
Fantasy RP ranks: Target Helsley, Bautista, Walker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Salah punishes Aston Villa for errant back pass

February 19, 2025 03:26 PM
It's an absolute howler from Aston Villa's Andres Garcia as he passes the ball to the feet of Diogo Jota, who finds Mohamed Salah in front of goal to make it 1-0 for Liverpool.
Up Next
nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
0:39
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
1:09
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbusters_250218.jpg
25:48
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250218.jpg
27:32
Spurs ‘pretty inconsistent’ regardless of injuries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_bhacounterche_251802.jpg
4:26
How Brighton countered Chelsea’s unusual set-up
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250218.jpg
14:44
Man City looked ‘rejuvenated’ against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_artetawithouthavertz_251802.jpg
3:07
How Arteta adapted without Havertz
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_bhacherecap_250218.jpg
8:25
Chelsea ‘were worryingly bad’ as Brighton dominate
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_mcnewrecap_250218.jpg
3:26
Marmoush ‘a really dynamic’ threat for Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250218.jpg
8:47
Liverpool were ‘running on fumes’ against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_lcarsrecap_250218.jpg
7:53
Did Arteta solve Arsenal’s biggest problem?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_livwolrecap_250218.jpg
6:08
Liverpool closer to title with win over Wolves
Now Playing