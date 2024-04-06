Watch Now
PL Weekend Warm Up: Lucie Silvas
Enjoy Lucie Silvas' full set to kick off Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm up.
PL Weekend Warmup: Alex Lambert
Watch Alex Lambert's full set from Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm Up.
Can Man Utd replicate FA Cup miracle v. Liverpool?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview a rematch of last month's all-time FA Cup quarterfinal, as reeling Man United host Premier League title frontrunners Liverpool.
Should Arsenal be on upset watch against Brighton?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards see potential for chaos when Brighton welcome Arsenal to the Amex for another key fixture in the Premier League title race.
Who is to blame for Man Utd’s collapse v. Chelsea?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards debate whether the players or manager bear more responsibility at Manchester United after a 3-2 win turned into a 4-3 defeat against Chelsea in the span of two minutes.
Ten Hag: ‘Individual errors’ costly in loss
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Pochettino on ‘emotional’ win v. Man United
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts to his side's stunning 4-3 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer reacts to Chelsea’s ‘crazy’ win v. Man Utd
Cole Palmer speaks to the media following his hat-trick heroics for Chelsea in a 4-3 win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
PL Update: Chelsea stun Man Utd; Liverpool go top
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham recap a chaotic day in the Premier League, where Liverpool took care of Sheffield United before Chelsea came back to defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 31 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Palmer’s hat-trick for Chelsea v. Man United
Relive Cole Palmer's hat-trick for Chelsea against Manchester United in a stunning 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 31
Relive one of the most dramatic finishes in Premier League history as Cole Palmer seals his hat-trick in the 101st minute to upend Manchester United in Chelsea's 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge.