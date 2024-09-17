Watch Now
'Pressure mounting' on Spurs after sluggish start
Matt Holland, Shay Given, and Leroy Rosenior take a closer look at how Arsenal managed to leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with all three points despite missing their star midfielders.
‘Brilliant’ Arsenal shined defensively v. Spurs
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew discuss Arsenal's North London Derby win over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 4.
Man United gaining confidence after win v. Saints
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester United's 3-0 win against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Matchweek 4.
Liverpool had ‘a bad day’ v. Nottingham Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's first loss under Arne Slot in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Matchweek 4.
Does Duran need to start more at Aston Villa?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Aston Villa's incredible comeback against an inconsistent Everton side that remains winless to start the season.
‘Strong’ Arsenal showcase versatility v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their key takeaways from Arsenal's impressive victory against Tottenham in the 196th edition of the North London Derby in Matchweek 4.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 4
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 4.
Top PL saves from Matchweek 4 (2024-25)
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 4 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Jorginho on Arsenal’s approach for Man City test
Following Arsenal's hard fought north London derby triumph over Tottenham, Jorginho shares his takeaways for the Gunners and their mentality going into next weekend's showdown against Manchester City.
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Robbie Mustoe explains why Nuno Espírito Santo is his underappreciated performer of the week after leading Nottingham Forest to victory against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 4.
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle explains why Gabriel Magalhaes is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning goal for Arsenal against Tottenham in Matchweek 4.
How Arsenal set up Gabriel’s winner v. Tottenham
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to take a closer look at Arsenal's game-winning set piece against Tottenham in the 196th edition of the North London Derby.