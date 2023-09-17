Watch Now
Ward-Prowse showcasing all-around game at West Ham
Robbie Mustoe explains why West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse is his underappreciated performer of the week following his performance against Manchester City.
Brighton ‘brushed Newcastle away’ in dominant win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Newcastle's poor performance in a loss against Brighton, and share what they really enjoyed about watching Brighton play.
Tottenham feels like a ‘totally different’ club
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's eye-opening victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, and discuss just how impressive Spurs have been under Ange Postecoglou.
Liverpool ‘really good, really easy’ against Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Liverpool's impressive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield.
Chelsea took ‘a backwards step’ in loss to Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe highlight several standout individual performances for Nottingham Forest in their win over Chelsea, and take a closer look into Chelsea's lackluster performance.
Can any team rival City for Premier League title?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's 5-1 win over Fulham in Matchweek 4 and discuss the likelihood of any team being able to compete with City for the Premier League title this season.
Arsenal ‘head and shoulders above’ Man United
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle break down the positives and negatives they saw from both outfits when Arsenal sank Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates.
Gilmour ‘absolutely perfect’ for Brighton
Robbie Mustoe explains why Brighton's Billy Gilmour is his underappreciated performer of the week following Brighton's win over Newcastle.
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle debate whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should've received an early red card in Liverpool's fightback win against Newcastle, Mohamed Salah's reported imminent departure from Anfield and more.
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Arsenal's struggles to start the season, and wonder if Mikel Arteta is tinkering too much with his lineups and tactics.
Postecoglou ‘totally changed the outlook’ at Spurs
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's 2-0 win over Bournemouth over the weekend and explain how Ange Postecoglou's tactics have elevated Spurs' level of play.
Sterling showing maturity, growth at Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look back on Chelsea's 3-0 win against Luton Town and explain why they both appreciate Raheem Sterling's growth as a footballer on and off the pitch.