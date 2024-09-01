Watch Now
Van Dijk pleased with team's control v. Man United
Virgil van Dijk shares his takeaways from Liverpool's 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 3.
Up Next
Salah: ‘It’s my last year’ at Liverpool
Salah: 'It's my last year' at Liverpool
Mohamed Salah joins the Sky Sports desk after Liverpool's win over Manchester United, and shares a shocking revelation regarding his future at the club after this season.
Ten Hag: Casemiro ‘will bounce back’
Ten Hag: Casemiro 'will bounce back'
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to his side's 3-0 loss to Liverpool and discusses Casemiro's lackluster performance in midfield.
Slot reflects on ‘deserved win’ v. Man United
Slot reflects on 'deserved win' v. Man United
Liverpool manager Arne Slot joins the Sky Sports desk to grade his side's performance in their 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Fernandes: Man United ‘need to be more clinical’
Fernandes: Man United 'need to be more clinical'
Bruno Fernandes speaks to the media following Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford in Matchweek 3.
Liverpool looked ‘really impressive’ v. Man United
Liverpool looked 'really impressive' v. Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's 3-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Liverpool Matchweek 3
Extended HLs: Man United v. Liverpool Matchweek 3
Relive Liverpool's dominant display against Manchester United at Old Trafford to go top of the table after Matchweek 3.
Salah powers Liverpool to 3-0 lead v. Man United
Salah powers Liverpool to 3-0 lead v. Man United
The rout is on as Mohamed Salah tucks away Liverpool's third goal of the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Diaz’s double gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Man Utd
Diaz's double gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Man Utd
Luis Diaz completes his brace as Liverpool take a commanding 2-0 lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Diaz heads Liverpool in front of Manchester United
Diaz heads Liverpool in front of Manchester United
A poor giveaway from Casemiro opens the door for a Liverpool counter attack, which results in Luis Diaz heading in the Reds' go-ahead goal at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
Chelsea had multiple opportunities to put the match to bed, but Crystal Palace refused to give in and managed to salvage a point away from home at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 3.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Tottenham Matchweek 3
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Tottenham Matchweek 3
Relive Newcastle's thriller against Tottenham, where Alexander Isak's heroics late in the second half helped guide the Magpies to all three points at St. James' Park.