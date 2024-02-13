Watch Now
Analyzing McIlroy's golf swing
Ever wondered how Rory McIlroy generates so much power? Brandel Chamblee breaks down how the shoulders, hips and feet work together when McIlroy lets loose on the golf ball.
Up Next
Analyzing McIlroy’s golf swing
Analyzing McIlroy's golf swing
Ever wondered how Rory McIlroy generates so much power? Brandel Chamblee breaks down how the shoulders, hips and feet work together when McIlroy lets loose on the golf ball.
Fan-player interaction decorum ‘goes both ways’
Fan-player interaction decorum 'goes both ways'
Todd Lewis, Rex Hoggard, Paige Mackenzie and Steven Sands react to the outbursts by players in reaction to rowdy fans at the WM Phoenix Open and Nick Taylor's rising star.
WMPO vows changes to 2025 fan experience
WMPO vows changes to 2025 fan experience
Executive director of The Thunderbirds Chance Cozby joins Golf Today to discuss the chaotic events of the weekend and explain what the WM Phoenix Open will do to keep fans and players safe in 2025.
Weekend Movers: Best shots from WM Phoenix Open
Weekend Movers: Best shots from WM Phoenix Open
Look back on some of the top shots from the WM Phoenix Open, including Nick Taylor's clutch performance to seal the victory at the end of the tournament.
Tiger makes anticipated return at Genesis
Tiger makes anticipated return at Genesis
With Tiger Woods set to make his PGA Tour season debut at The Genesis Invitational, Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard talk about what to expect from Tiger for the event and season as a whole.
Taylor: WM Phoenix Open win was ‘a lot of fun’
Taylor: WM Phoenix Open win was 'a lot of fun'
Nick Taylor reacts to winning the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in a sudden-death playoff with Charley Hoffman, explaining why he loves playing in big moments.
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 4
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 4
Watch the best shots from the fourth day of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where Charley Hoffman and Nick Taylor battled in a sudden-death playoff to determine a winner.
‘Will It Recycle’ Challenge at WM Phoenix Open
'Will It Recycle' Challenge at WM Phoenix Open
Smylie Kaufman plays a game of "Will It Recycle" at the WM Phoenix Open.
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open
Spieth looked 'poised' in move at WM Phoenix Open
Brandel Chamblee and George Savaricas discuss Jordan Spieth's moving day performance at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where he is currently fifth on the leaderboard with a chance to win entering Sunday.
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
Spieth, Theegala 'trading haymakers' in Phoenix
The Golf Central crew break down the 'electric' performances of Jordan Spieth and Sahith Theegala during the third day of action at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
Watch the best shots from the third day of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where Round 2 was finished and Round 3 started after delays throughout the event.