Watch Now
Matsuyama nails hole-in-one on No. 8 in Round 2
Watch Hideki Matsuyama hit his first career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Up Next
Detry keeps momentum on Torrey Pines South Course
Detry keeps momentum on Torrey Pines South Course
Thomas Detry discusses the dynamics at play in switching courses between days at the Famers Insurance Open as well as how his experience with Torrey Pines could help him.
Matsuyama nails hole-in-one on No. 8 in Round 2
Matsuyama nails hole-in-one on No. 8 in Round 2
Watch Hideki Matsuyama hit his first career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
SkyTrak becoming ‘the whole solution’ for golfers
SkyTrak becoming 'the whole solution' for golfers
Jeff Foster, CEO of SkyTrak, discusses the vision of the product and how it is becoming 'the whole solution' for golfers who need an affordable at-home indoor simulator.
Dunlap details thought process behind turning pro
Dunlap details thought process behind turning pro
Nick Dunlap joins the Golf Today crew to explain his decision to turn pro following an historic victory on the PGA Tour in the American Express Tournament.
Cobra’s Dark Speed driver, irons can boost the bag
Cobra's Dark Speed driver, irons can boost the bag
On this segment of the Equipment Room, Matt Adams goes to the dark side with Cobra's Dark Speed driver and irons, a great addition to your bag with multiple models for different golfers.
Titleist booth unveiled at 2024 PGA Show
Titleist booth unveiled at 2024 PGA Show
Titleist Director of Product Marketing Tom Fisher discusses the visual changes to the Titleist clubs and new products during the 2024 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida.
Dunlap announces turning pro after PGA Tour win
Dunlap announces turning pro after PGA Tour win
Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap announces he's turning pro and will debut at Pebble Beach following an historic PGA Tour victory at the American Express Tournament.
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
Golf Central breaks down Tony Finau's first-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open and his ability to recover as he recaptures his ball speed.
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors
Cantlay's 2024 outlook centered around majors
Golf Central analyzes Patrick Cantlay's outlook for the 2024 season and the importance of flipping the script regarding his major championship play to become 'a superstar' on the PGA Tour.
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where Patrick Cantlay is among the leaders at 7-under.
Cantlay happy with opening-round 65 at Farmers
Cantlay happy with opening-round 65 at Farmers
Patrick Cantlay recaps his opening-round 67 at the Farmers Insurance Open, discussing the importance of taking advantage of soft conditions and goals for the upcoming season.
Hojgaard ‘very excited’ for full PGA Tour season
Hojgaard 'very excited' for full PGA Tour season
After carding an opening-round 67 at the Farmers Insurance Open, Nicolai Hojgaard discusses his lengthy travel schedule to get to San Diego and how he's balancing playing on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in 2024.