Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round One
Keith Mitchell co-leads in Houston despite this ‘absolutely stupid mistake’
MLB: Spring Training-Tampa Bay Rays at Philadelphia Phillies
Rockies at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 28
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round One
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round One
Keith Mitchell co-leads in Houston despite this ‘absolutely stupid mistake’
MLB: Spring Training-Tampa Bay Rays at Philadelphia Phillies
Rockies at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 28
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round One
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1

March 27, 2025 07:31 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Up Next
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
1:07
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
Now Playing
penske_site.jpg
1:09
Putter helped Hovland claim Valspar over Thomas
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
12:01
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
2:41
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
0:32
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250322.jpg
1:33
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
9:37
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
1:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
Now Playing
SmylieNovak.jpg
3:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
Now Playing

Related Videos

higgs_site.jpg
02:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
02:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
01:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
03:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
07:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
nbc_golf_theplayersplayoff_250317.jpg
10:11
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff
nbc_golf_lfinstantreax_250317.jpg
03:50
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250317.jpg
01:20
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit ‘too good’
nbc_golf_roryintv_250317.jpg
01:57
Rory: ‘Unbelievably proud’ to win second Players
nbc_golf_rorywinningputt_250317.jpg
46
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win
nbc_golf_spaunwater_250317.jpg
01:05
Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff
nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
14:53
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_lf_formatrorywin_250316.jpg
09:44
Losing Players wouldn’t be ‘crusher’ for McIlroy
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250316.jpg
13:36
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250316.jpg
03:40
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
nbc_golf_roryescapes_250316.jpg
07:30
McIlroy’s escapes proving pivotal at The Players
nbc_golf_spaun18_250316.jpg
01:30
Spaun’s winning putt settles JUST short at Players
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250316.jpg
01:06
Spaun able to grind out final round of The Players
nbc_golf_roryintv_250316.jpg
01:50
McIlroy hoping to reset and win Players in playoff
nbc_golf_spaunv2_250316.jpg
01:13
Spaun smartly gets relief into fairway at Players
nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
01:04
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
nbc_golf_suttonfeature_250316.jpg
07:19
Looking back to Sutton’s 2000 Players win
nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
04:16
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250315.jpg
04:39
Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250315.jpg
04:21
Wagner, like Scheffler, chips right in water on 12
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250315.jpg
08:11
54-hole leader Spaun focused and steady at Players
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3v2_250315.jpg
14:59
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3

Latest Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
06:40
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
05:12
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
oly_asmsl_timonhaugan_250327.jpg
01:17
Haugan wins slalom; Kristoffersen clinches overall
oly_aswsl_mikaelashriffin_250327.jpg
04:09
Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
nbc_cfb_ndprocomp_250327.jpg
10:02
Highlights: Notre Dame Pro Day top performances
nbc_oht_jujuinjury_250327.jpg
10:06
JuJu’s ACL injury not result of a ‘dirty play’
nbc_oht_sweet16breakdown_250327.jpg
23:51
Iriafen must step up for USC vs. K-State
nbc_roto_landenroupp_250327.jpg
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_roto_nolanjones_250327.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
nbc_cfb_wattsintv_250327.jpg
01:45
How CB Watts has improved on and off the field
nbc_dps_wallyszczerbiakinterview_250327.jpg
12:12
Szczerbiak: Transfer portal ‘is better’ for NCAA
nbc_dps_dponlebron_250327.jpg
15:25
Unpacking LeBron’s ‘odd’ interview on McAfee Show
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250327.jpg
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
nbc_cfb_chrisashintv_250327.jpg
04:47
Ash applying NFL lessons to Notre Dame defense
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_250327.jpg
02:18
Leonard brings renewed confidence to NFL
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250327.jpg
08:06
Freeman: ND draft prospects have ‘raised the bar’
nbc_cfb_denbrockintv_250327.jpg
07:32
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
nbc_cfb_benmintv_250327.jpg
02:16
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
nbc_dls_lebron_250327.jpg
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_ffhh_samdarnold_250327.jpg
02:07
Darnold’s yardage under headlines pass prop bets
nbc_berry_wayearly31to50_250327.jpg
08:12
Hill could be a great buy-low fantasy option
nbc_ffhh_jaydendaniels_250327.jpg
05:08
Is Daniels in same fantasy tier as Allen, Jackson?
nbc_cyc_roglicintv_250327.jpg
01:32
Roglic: ‘Hard days’ coming at Volta a Catalunya
nbc_cyc_voltastage4_250327.jpg
21:53
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4
nbc_ffhh_jamarrchase_250327.jpg
11:46
Should Chase be No. 1 fantasy pick over Barkley?
nbc_cyc_voltastage4finish_250327.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4 finish
nbc_berry_wayearly11to20_250327.jpg
09:12
Can CMC, Henry continue to be trusted in fantasy?
nbc_bte_almvp_250327.jpg
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.