Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
Take a look at Memorial Park in Houston, where the the course's back nine will present challenges to some of the world's best golfers at the Houston Open.
Putter helped Hovland claim Valspar over Thomas
Watch the pivotal shots in the battle between Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas at the Valspar Championship, which the former claimed for his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Tour Championship.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
Viktor Hovland reflects after rallying past Justin Thomas and winning the Valspar Championship, sharing why he didn't think he could win the tournament and how he has been able to persevere after a rough year and a half.
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
Right-handed golfer Billy Horschel hit an unbelievable left-handed shot from the rough at the par-5 fifth hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship, setting up a long birdie putt that Horschel drained.
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
Look back at some of Justin Thomas' biggest moments from a crucial third-round performance at the 2025 Valspar Championship, where he rose up the leaderboard to put himself in contention for the win on Sunday.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
Steven Fisk shoots his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour at the 17th hole of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club.