Scheffler wins back-to-back Players Championships
Scottie Scheffler "put up a good fight" and propelled himself to the top while overcoming neck discomfort to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Players Championships.
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
Johnson Wagner breaks down Scottie Scheffler's strategy in his key sand shot on the 16th hole of The Players Championship Round 4, before attempting to recreate the shot himself.
Scheffler reflects on ‘special’ win at The Players
Scottie Scheffler joins Live From The Players to discuss his historic win at TPC Sawgrass, where he became the first player to claim back-to-back titles at The Players Championship.
Clark: ‘Just so shocked that putt didn’t go in’
Following the dramatic final round of The Players Championship, hear from Wyndham Clark, who said he's "shocked" his putt on the 72nd hole didn't fall.
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
Golf Central reacts to Scottie Scheffler's "virtuoso performance" to become the first golfer to win The Players in consecutive years and showing no signs of slowing down.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Check out the best moments from the final round of The Players Championship, where Scottie Scheffler became the first back-to-back winner at TPC Sawgrass.
Clark’s lip-out for the ages ends The Players
Wyndham Clark thought he had it, and so did everyone else. Instead, he falls one shot short in The Players Championship with an all-time painful lip-out on hole 72 that you'll have to see to believe.
Scheffler holes out for stellar eagle at No. 4
Scottie Scheffler holes out for an incredible eagle on the 14th hole in Round 4 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Wagner’s best moments at The Players Championship
Watch Johnson Wagner's best moments at the 2024 Players Championship, from course analysis to shot recreations, and more.
Schauffele moves up the leaderboard at The Players
Xander Schauffele explains what went well for him during an impressive third round at The Players Championship, as he currently stands atop the leaderboard.
Schauffele, Clark both in position to win Players
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner give their take on who will win The Players Championship heading into the final day of play, making their respective cases for Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.