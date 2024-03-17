 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Bristol Cup race results: Denny Hamlin wins
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Wisconsin vs Illinois
Men’s March Madness bracket 2024: Inside the field of 68
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Denny Hamlin wins Cup spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_wisconsinvsillinois_240317.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois takes Big Ten Title
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240317.jpg
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersitdown_240317.jpg
Scheffler reflects on ‘special’ win at The Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Bristol Cup race results: Denny Hamlin wins
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Wisconsin vs Illinois
Men’s March Madness bracket 2024: Inside the field of 68
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Denny Hamlin wins Cup spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_wisconsinvsillinois_240317.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois takes Big Ten Title
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240317.jpg
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersitdown_240317.jpg
Scheffler reflects on ‘special’ win at The Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler wins back-to-back Players Championships

March 17, 2024 06:12 PM
Scottie Scheffler "put up a good fight" and propelled himself to the top while overcoming neck discomfort to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Players Championships.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240317.jpg
3:09
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersitdown_240317.jpg
11:01
Scheffler reflects on ‘special’ win at The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_clarksegment_240317.jpg
5:34
Clark: ‘Just so shocked that putt didn’t go in’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersegment_240317.jpg
8:13
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_playersrd4_240317.jpg
15:56
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_240317.jpg
1:12
Scheffler wins back-to-back Players Championships
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkmissedputt_240317.jpg
2:07
Clark’s lip-out for the ages ends The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerholeout_240317__560570.jpg
1:19
Scheffler holes out for stellar eagle at No. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnercomp_240317.jpg
2:21
Wagner’s best moments at The Players Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskev2_240316.jpg
1:53
Schauffele moves up the leaderboard at The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_winnerpredictions_240316.jpg
1:15
Schauffele, Clark both in position to win Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240316.jpg
2:36
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 3
Now Playing