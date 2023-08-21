 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Netflix to air docuseries on NASCAR Cup playoffs
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson wins world championships 100m in record time
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_230821.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal grind out win at Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_artetaintv_230821.jpg
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s character against Palace
nbc_pl_royintv_230821.jpg
Hodgson: Arsenal’s penalty v. Palace was ‘harsh’

Watch Now

Extended Highlights: Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0

August 21, 2023 05:10 PM
Arsenal survived Crystal Palace's late onslaught after going down to 10 men to pick up a critical three points at Selhurst Park.
nbc_pl_update_230821.jpg
19:07
PL Update: Arsenal grind out win at Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_artetaintv_230821.jpg
2:23
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s character against Palace
nbc_pl_royintv_230821.jpg
2:46
Hodgson: Arsenal’s penalty v. Palace was ‘harsh’
nbc_pl_riceintv_230821.jpg
5:42
Rice shares takeaways from Arsenal’s win v. Palace
nbc_pl_wardintv_230821.jpg
1:31
Ward feels Palace deserved more against Arsenal
nbc_pl_matchanalysis_230821.jpg
2:06
Arsenal show toughness in win v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_arsredcard_230821.jpg
1:18
Tomiyasu sent off for second yellow card v. Palace
nbc_pl_arsenalpenandgoal_230821.jpg
3:14
Odegaard’s penalty gives Arsenal lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_olisev2_230821.jpg
1:52
Why Olise staying at Palace means so much
nbc_pl_greenwoodnews_230821.jpg
3:02
Manchester United to part ways with Greenwood
nbc_pl_t2rtotvmu_230821.jpg
13:41
Ange-Ball shines in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Man United
nbc_pl_t2rlivvbou_230821.jpg
7:25
Liverpool show why they’re flawed title contenders
