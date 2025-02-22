Watch Now
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 26
Relive full-match highlights from Chelsea and Aston Villa's Matchweek 26 showdown at Villa Park.
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s loss to West Ham
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 1-0 loss to West Ham at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
Asensio wins it late for Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Marco Asensio's second goal of the match is enough to snatch all three points for Aston Villa against Chelsea at Villa Park.
Asensio equalizes for Aston Villa against Chelsea
Aston Villa get back on level terms as Marcus Rashford picks out Marco Asensio for a simple finish in front of goal to make it 1-1 against Chelsea at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 26
Watch full-match highlights from Crystal Palace's visit to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in Matchweek 26.
Fernandez slots home Chelsea’s opener v. Villa
Pedro Neto races down the line and finds an open Enzo Fernandez in front of goal to make it 1-0 for Chelsea at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 26
Don't miss any of the action from Wolves' visit to the Vitality Stadium to take on high-flying Bournemouth in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Spurs Matchweek 26
Look back on all the action from Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. West Ham Matchweek 26
Watch full-match highlights from this London derby between West Ham United and Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
Kulusevski curls Spurs 4-1 in front of Ipswich
The rout is on as Dejan Kulusevski's curling effort finds the bottom corner to make it 4-1 for Spurs at Portman Road.
Spence drives Spurs 3-1 ahead of Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur have some breathing room as Djed Spence's shot takes a deflection and goes in to make it 3-1 against Ipswich Town.
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 4-0 in front of Saints
Jack Hinshelwood puts the icing on the cake for the Seagulls as he drills his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to make it 4-0 for Brighton against Southampton.