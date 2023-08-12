Watch Now
Isak's chip gives Newcastle 3-1 lead over Villa
Alexander Isak's second goal of the match is one he won't soon forget as Newcastle United takes a commanding 3-1 lead against Aston Villa.
Highlights: Newcastle United 5, Aston Villa 1
Highlights: Newcastle United 5, Aston Villa 1
Relive Newcastle United's impressive start to the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 5-1 victory over Aston Villa.
Dyche 'very disappointed' in loss to Fulham
Dyche 'very disappointed' in loss to Fulham
Sean Dyche reflects on Everton's loss at home to Fulham and explains what went wrong for his side during the match.
Barnes seals 5-1 victory for Newcastle v. Villa
Barnes seals 5-1 victory for Newcastle v. Villa
Harvey Barnes marks his Premier League debut for Newcastle United in style to secure a four-goal victory over Aston Villa.
Wilson makes it 4-1 for Newcastle against Villa
Wilson makes it 4-1 for Newcastle against Villa
Newcastle United's flying start to the 2023-24 Premier League season continues as Callum Wilson scores his side's fourth goal of the match against Aston Villa.
Lockyer: Luton Town has PL 'learning curve'
Lockyer: Luton Town has PL 'learning curve'
Luton Town's Tom Lockyer explains why his side has a lot to learn about competing in the Premier League following a 4-1 loss to Brighton.
Edwards discusses regrets from Luton Town's loss
Edwards discusses regrets from Luton Town's loss
Rob Edwards reflects on Luton Town's Premier League debut and explains where things went wrong against Brighton.
De Zerbi recaps Brighton's 4-1 win v. Luton Town
De Zerbi recaps Brighton's 4-1 win v. Luton Town
Roberto De Zerbi speaks to the media following Brighton's convincing 4-1 victory over Luton Town to begin the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Hodgson explains incident against Sheffield United
Hodgson explains incident against Sheffield United
Roy Hodgson reflects on Crystal Palace's 1-0 win against Sheffield United and details what happened on the touchline during the match.
Arteta: Arsenal had a 'lack of concentration'
Arteta: Arsenal had a 'lack of concentration'
Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest to begin the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Isak snatches lead for Newcastle against Villa
Isak snatches lead for Newcastle against Villa
Just five minutes after Moussa Diaby brought Aston Villa level, Alexander Isak responded emphatically to give Newcastle United a 2-1 lead.
Diaby brings Villa to level terms with Newcastle
Diaby brings Villa to level terms with Newcastle
Newcastle United's 1-0 lead didn't last long as Moussa Diaby equalizes for Aston Villa in the first half.