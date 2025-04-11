 Skip navigation
NBA News

Latest NBA News

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
Watch Myles Turner, Bucks pick up victory in his return to Indiana thanks to Antetokounmpo game-winner
Turner had just nine points in the game and heard boos from the crowd, but Milwaukee walked out with the win.
Mentions
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers
Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Jonathan Kuminga taking a leap to begin fifth season
Kuminga is showing signs of growth to begin the season while Raptors center Jakob Poeltl has struggled out of the gate.
Mentions
nbc_roto_shai_251024.jpg
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
The defending NBA champion will put its unbeaten streak on the line in the nightcap of NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday.
nbc_roto_desmondbane_251031.jpg
How to watch Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks will face off in the opener of tonight’s NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday doubleheader starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers
Thunder at Clippers predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for November 4
Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers Game Preview on NBC and Peacock!
Mentions
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets
Magic at Hawks predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for November 4
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks Game Preview on NBC and Peacock!
Mentions
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies
2025-26 NBA MVP ladder, race: Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the NBA MVP race after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-winner and Luka Doncic’s big night in his return!
Mentions
NBA: Washington Wizards at New York Knicks
Knicks rode Karl Anthony Towns and their newfound three-point offense to a win over the fast-paced Wizards
Eric Samulski breaks down the Knicks’ uptick in three-point usage and the win Washington Wizards exciting pace of play
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat
Pace, unconventional up-tempo halfcourt offense have made Miami must-watch
Miami’s offense — based on cuts and spacing with almost no picks — is working, and their defense is even better.
Mentions
NBA: Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs
Spurs rookie Dylan Harper expected to miss “multiple weeks” with calf strain
Harper injured his calf trying to make a defensive play against the Suns, but there was no serious structural damage.
Mentions
