Watch Myles Turner, Bucks pick up victory in his return to Indiana thanks to Antetokounmpo game-winner
Turner had just nine points in the game and heard boos from the crowd, but Milwaukee walked out with the win.
Kuminga is showing signs of growth to begin the season while Raptors center Jakob Poeltl has struggled out of the gate.
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
The defending NBA champion will put its unbeaten streak on the line in the nightcap of NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday.
The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks will face off in the opener of tonight’s NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday doubleheader starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers Game Preview on NBC and Peacock!
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks Game Preview on NBC and Peacock!
2025-26 NBA MVP ladder, race: Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the NBA MVP race after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-winner and Luka Doncic’s big night in his return!
Knicks rode Karl Anthony Towns and their newfound three-point offense to a win over the fast-paced Wizards
Eric Samulski breaks down the Knicks’ uptick in three-point usage and the win Washington Wizards exciting pace of play
Miami’s offense — based on cuts and spacing with almost no picks — is working, and their defense is even better.
Harper injured his calf trying to make a defensive play against the Suns, but there was no serious structural damage.
