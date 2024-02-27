 Skip navigation
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Power Rankings after Atlanta
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen
Hendrick Motorsports returns to Xfinity for 10 races
KAN00544.jpg
Kyle Petty Charity Ride returns for 28th anniversary

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ryanpolesintv_240227.jpg
Poles leaning on ‘gut instinct’ with No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_joehortizintv_240227.jpg
Hortiz discusses building a culture with Harbaugh
nbc_pl_2robsmanumisshojlund_240227.jpg
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Every touch: Bowen is Irons hat-trick hero v. Bees

February 27, 2024 09:29 AM
Watch every single touch from Jarrod Bowen's three-goal night against Brentford, which lifted West Ham to their first victory of 2024 after a six-game drought to start the new year.
nbc_pl_2robsmanumisshojlund_240227.jpg
11:34
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsmancity_240227.jpg
5:01
Phil Foden continues to step up for Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsarsenal_240227.jpg
11:45
Arsenal ‘almost perfect’ in 4-1 win v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tactics_240226.jpg
1:58
Bowen ‘absolutely magnificent’ against Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240226.jpg
4:15
PL Update: Bowen helps West Ham hammer Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_frankintv_240226.jpg
2:41
Frank: Brentford ‘played badly’ v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bowenintv_240226.jpg
3:18
Bowen: West Ham ‘made a really good step’ v. Bees
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bowenhattrick_240226.jpg
2:15
Bowen’s hat-trick for West Ham against Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_240226.jpg
15:14
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240226.jpg
1:34
West Ham ‘back to winning ways’ after win v. Bees
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whubre_240226.jpg
14:52
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 26
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240226.jpg
1:33
Wissa gives Brentford hope late against West Ham
Now Playing