Watch Now
Every touch: Bowen is Irons hat-trick hero v. Bees
Watch every single touch from Jarrod Bowen's three-goal night against Brentford, which lifted West Ham to their first victory of 2024 after a six-game drought to start the new year.
Up Next
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham
Manchester United were 'awful' in loss to Fulham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester United's lackluster performance in a 2-1 loss to Fulham at Old Trafford in Matchweek 26.
Phil Foden continues to step up for Man City
Phil Foden continues to step up for Man City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss their key takeaways from Manchester City's 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Arsenal ‘almost perfect’ in 4-1 win v. Newcastle
Arsenal 'almost perfect' in 4-1 win v. Newcastle
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
Bowen ‘absolutely magnificent’ against Brentford
Bowen 'absolutely magnificent' against Brentford
Danny Higginbotham hits the tactics board to show how Jarrod Bowen was able to have so much success playing as a striker for West Ham against Brentford.
PL Update: Bowen helps West Ham hammer Brentford
PL Update: Bowen helps West Ham hammer Brentford
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze West Ham United's 4-2 victory over Brentford at London Stadium to wrap up Matchweek 26.
Frank: Brentford ‘played badly’ v. West Ham
Frank: Brentford 'played badly' v. West Ham
Brentford manager Thomas Frank explains what went wrong for the Bees in a 4-2 defeat to West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Bowen: West Ham ‘made a really good step’ v. Bees
Bowen: West Ham 'made a really good step' v. Bees
Jarrod Bowen joins Ahmed Fareed and the chaps to share his thoughts on his hat-trick performance for West Ham in a 4-2 win over Brentford at London Stadium.
Bowen’s hat-trick for West Ham against Brentford
Bowen's hat-trick for West Ham against Brentford
Relive Jarrod Bowen's hat-trick for West Ham against Brentford at London Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 26 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
West Ham ‘back to winning ways’ after win v. Bees
West Ham 'back to winning ways' after win v. Bees
West Ham United manager David Moyes reflects on his side's 4-2 win against Brentford at London Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 26
Relive West Ham's six-goal thriller against Brentford, where Jarrod Bowen's hat-trick proved to be the difference for the Hammers against the Bees at London Stadium in Matchweek 26.