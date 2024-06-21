IndyCar at Laguna Seca: How to watch on USA and Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
The NTT IndyCar Series will return to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend in a new spot on the calendar but with familiar drivers chasing the championship.
After he ended a 34-race winless streak by capping a Team Penske podium sweep at Road America, Will Power is leading the title standings by five points over defending series champion Alex Palou with 10 races remaining.
On the way to his second championship, Power led by three points with 10 races left in the 2022 season. The No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet driver clinched the title at Laguna Seca in a season finale dominated by Palou.
Entering the final IndyCar season finale held at Laguna Seca, Palou had wrapped up the title last year. Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, who is ranked third in the points, won a wild 2023 race at the historic road course that featured six leaders and eight cautions for 35 laps on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California.
On the 27-car grid this weekend, Agustin Canapino returns in the No. 78 Dallara-Chevy of Juncos Hollinger Racing, David Malukas makes his debut in the No. 66 for Meyer Shank Racing, and Nolan Siegel replaces Theo Pourchaire in the No. 6 Dallara-Chevy for Arrow McLaren.
Though it’s won three of the past five races (Power at Road America, Josef Newgarden at the Indy 500 and Scott McLaughlin at Barber Motorsports Park), Team Penske’s last win at Laguna was in 2000 (though the team was absent from the track until the IndyCar Series returned in 2019).
Here are the details for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca race weekend (all times are ET):
INDYCAR LAGUNA SECA GP START TIMES
TV: Sunday, June 23, 6 p.m. ET on USA and streaming on Peacock.
Kevin Lee is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)
COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 6:23 p.m. ET
GREEN FLAG: 6:30 p.m ET
POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.
INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy NXT races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.
PRACTICE: Friday 5 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 1 p.m. (Peacock); Sunday, 3 p.m. warmup (Peacock)
QUALIFYING: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. (Peacock)
RACE DISTANCE: The race is 95 laps (212.61 miles) on an 11-turn 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California
TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate for the weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race tires unless wet conditions are declared. One additional set is available in the weekend’s first session for teams fielding a rookie driver. Indy NXT: Three new sets to be used during the race weekend. Two carryover sets from the Road America event may be used during Friday’s practice sessions.
PUSH TO PASS: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass, which delivers roughly 50 extra horsepower, is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. (Indy NXT: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.)
FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 61 degrees with an 7% chance of rain at the green flag.
ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 27-car field in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.
INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 20-car field.
INDYCAR LAGUNA SECA GP WEEKEND SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West practice
12:25-1:10 p.m.: Radical Cup North America practice
2:05-2:45 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West practice
3-3:45 p.m.: Radical Cup North America practice
4:10-4:35 p.m.: Indy NXT practice
5-6:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice
6:40-7:05 p.m.: Indy NXT practice
7:25-7:45 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West qualifying
8-8:25 p.m.: Radical Cup North America qualifying
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Noon-12:30 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying
1-2 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)
2:20-3 p.m.: Radical Cup North America Race 1
3:35-4:30 p.m.: Indy NXT Race 1 (Peacock)
5:15-6:45 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)
7-7:40 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West Race 1
7:55-8:35 p.m.: Radical Cup North America Race 2
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
12:40-1:20 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge USA West Race 2
1:45-2:25 p.m.: Radical Cup North America Race 3
3-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar Warmup (Peacock)
4:05-5 p.m.: Indy NXT Race 2 (Peacock)
6:30 p.m.: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (95 laps/212.61 miles, USA, Peacock)
2024 SEASON RECAPS
ROUND 1: Josef Newgarden dominates in season opener l Results, points
$1 MILLION CHALLENGE: Alex Palou takes big payday l Results
ROUND 2: Scott Dixon sublimely saves fuel to win Long Beach l Results, points
ROUND 3: Scott McLaughlin wins from the pole at Barber l Results, points
ROUND 4: Alex Palou wins again on the Indy road course l Results, points
ROUND 5: Josef Newgarden repeat winner at Indy 500 l Results, points
ROUND 6: Scott Dixon wins another wild Detroit race l Results, points
ROUND 7: Will Power ends 34-race winless streak at Road America l Results, points
INDYCAR COVERAGE ON NBC SPORTS
Jamie Chadwick eyeing IndyCar after Indy NXT breakthrough
Arrow McLaren signs Nolan Siegel to multiyear deal to drive No. 6
Why Will Power’s Road America victory was special
Nolan Siegel replaces Agustin Canapino at Road America
Indy 500 legend Parnelli Jones dies at 90
Helio Castroneves replacing Tom Blomqvist for two races
Exclusive sitdown with Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden
The Indy 500’s $4.2 Million Man
Arrow McLaren and Pato O’Ward’s Indy 500: ‘Damn, this really hurts’
Kyle Larson on his disappointing attempt at The Double
GM Motorsports seeing lots of crossover in Larson’s “Double”
Would IndyCar drivers ever try “The Double” in reverse?
The logistics of Kyle Larson’s “Double” attempt
The wreath girl of the Indianapolis 500
Simon Pagenaud returns behind the wheel of an Indy car
NASCAR legend Rick Hendrick excited for first Indy 500
Kyle Larson embracing Indy 500 traditions, such as milking cow
Incredible drama, tremendous pressure in Indy 500 qualifying
IndyCar drivers have plenty of snark, insults after Sonsio Grand Prix
An interview with Roger Penske ahead of the 108th Indy 500
“There’s a lady attacking me": IndyCar drivers react to mannequin
Michael Andretti calls out Penske for push to pass scandal
“That’s a lie": IndyCar reacts to push to pass scandal
“I’m not a liar": Emotional Josef Newgarden discusses push to pass scandal
Despite suspensions, Will Power remains confident
Team Penske suspends four key team members for May
Myles Rowe focused on reaching IndyCar in 2025
Josef Newgarden disqualified from GP of St. Pete; Pato O’Ward declared winnner
Kyle Larson “finally ready” to tackle the Indy 500
Katherine Legge back at Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing and beauty brand sponsor
Prema Racing will join IndyCar with two cars for 2025 season
Major face time for Josef Newgarden at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Newgarden paces Indy 500 Open Test; Kyle Larson second fastest
Christian Lundgaard being courted by teams but putting trust in Rahal
IndyCar reacts to Pato O’Ward’s $10 million salary revelation
Marcus Ericsson fits in perfectly as new face in Andretti Global star trio
Six major issues facing IndyCar entering the 2024 season
What’s new for IndyCar teams in 2024
Callum Ilott will replace David Malukas at St. Pete
Dale Coyne Racing announces lineup for season opener
IndyCar stars meet with Penske executives on big issues ahead of 2024 season
Pato O’Ward signs contract extension with Arrow McLaren
Marcus Ericsson paces parade of new faces at preseason Sebring test
IndyCar reveals host of changes, including practice and restart tweaks, lighter parts, safety, hybrid details
Jon Bon Jovi to lead IndyCar field to the green flag for St. Pete season opener
Kyle Larson enjoys “old school feel” at Phoenix IndyCar test
David Malukas sidelined for season opener with injury
Callum Ilott testing for Arrow McLaren in place of Malukas
IndyCar moving season finale from downtown Nashville to superspeedway
When will IndyCar return to the streets of downtown Nashville?
Scott Dixon, Alex Palou to race the 24 Hours of Le Mans
HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2024: Full NBC Sports schedule