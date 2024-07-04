IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: How to watch on NBC, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming

After years of anticipation, a new era in propulsion will begin this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with the debut of hybrid engines in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The new hybrid engines underwent nearly 32,000 miles of testing through a unique partnership by engine suppliers Chevrolet and Honda. Both manufacturers developed separate elements of the engine in a project that started in November 2022.

“Chevrolet and Honda are great partners; everything they do with us is amazing,” IndyCar president Jay Frye said. “We had these weekly meetings about just engine stuff, so this was a whole other element to what we currently already do or what they already currently do, but this was a unique one because this was actually them working on something together.

“When they both agreed to do it, we could not be more excited about that because we thought we had a really good idea with the technology, but we knew they would be able to help us make it raceable, so that was a huge part of this whole program.”

The hybrid engines will be used over the final nine races of the 2024 season with regeneration and deployment of stored energy among the new features. For the first time in 20 years, cars will have a total of more than 800 horsepower. Drivers also will have on-board starters that should reduce yellow flag time after spins.

Coming off his June 23 victory at Laguna Seca, Alex Palou has moved into the points lead as he enters Mid-Ohio as the defending race winner at Mid-Ohio.

Here are the details for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course race weekend (all times are ET):

INDYCAR MID-OHIO START TIMES

TV: Sunday, July 7, 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Kevin Lee is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry and Charlie Kimball are the pit reporters. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 1:46 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 1:53 p.m.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy NXT races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday 3:20 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 10:50 a.m. (Peacock); Sunday, 10:25 a.m. warmup (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3 p.m. (Peacock)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 80 laps (180.64 miles) on a 13-turn 2.258-mile road course in Lexington, Ohio.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate for the weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race tires unless wet conditions are declared. One additional set is available in the weekend’s first session for teams fielding a rookie driver. Indy NXT: Three new sets to be used during the race weekend. Two carryover sets from the Laguna Seca event may be used during practice sessions Friday and Saturday.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass, which delivers roughly 50 extra horsepower, is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. (Indy NXT: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.)

HYBRID ENERGY DEPLOYMENT: Unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 280 kilojoules (kj) per lap.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 27-car field in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 19-car field

INDYCAR MID-OHIO WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JULY 5

8-8:30 a.m.: USF Juniors practice

8:45-9:15 a.m.: USF2000 practice

9:30-10 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

10:30-11 a.m.: USF Juniors qualifying

11:20-11:50 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying

12:10-12:40 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

1-1:40 p.m.: USF Juniors Race 1

2:05-2:55 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

3:20-4:35 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

4:55-5:35 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

SATURDAY, JULY 6

8:25-9:15 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 1

9:40-10:25 a.m.: Indy NXT Practice

10:50-11:50 a.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

12:10-12:50 p.m.: USF Juniors Race 2

1:05-1:45 p.m.: USF2000 Race 2

2:05-2:35 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

3-4:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

4:50-5:40 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

SUNDAY, JULY 7

9:15-9:55 a.m.: USF2000 Race 3

10:25-10:55 a.m.: IndyCar warmup (Peacock)

11:25 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Indy NXT Race (35 laps/79.03 miles or 55 minutes, Peacock)

1:53 p.m.: IndyCar Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid (80 Laps/180.64 miles, NBC, Peacock)

2024 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Josef Newgarden dominates in season opener l Results, points

$1 MILLION CHALLENGE: Alex Palou takes big payday l Results

ROUND 2: Scott Dixon sublimely saves fuel to win Long Beach l Results, points

ROUND 3: Scott McLaughlin wins from the pole at Barber l Results, points

ROUND 4: Alex Palou wins again on the Indy road course l Results, points

ROUND 5: Josef Newgarden repeat winner at Indy 500 l Results, points

ROUND 6: Scott Dixon wins another wild Detroit race l Results, points

ROUND 7: Will Power ends 34-race winless streak at Road America l Results, points

ROUND 8: Alex Palou takes championship lead with Laguna Seca win l Results, points

INDYCAR COVERAGE ON NBC SPORTS

IndyCar enters the hybrid era at Mid-Ohio

Alexander Rossi on his Arrow McLaren exit

Christian Lundgaard leaving Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Arrow McLaren

Jamie Chadwick eyeing IndyCar after Indy NXT breakthrough

Arrow McLaren signs Nolan Siegel to multiyear deal to drive No. 6

Why Will Power’s Road America victory was special

Nolan Siegel replaces Agustin Canapino at Road America

Indy 500 legend Parnelli Jones dies at 90

Helio Castroneves replacing Tom Blomqvist for two races

Exclusive sitdown with Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden

The Indy 500’s $4.2 Million Man

Arrow McLaren and Pato O’Ward’s Indy 500: ‘Damn, this really hurts’

Kyle Larson on his disappointing attempt at The Double

GM Motorsports seeing lots of crossover in Larson’s “Double”

Would IndyCar drivers ever try “The Double” in reverse?

The logistics of Kyle Larson’s “Double” attempt

The wreath girl of the Indianapolis 500

Simon Pagenaud returns behind the wheel of an Indy car

NASCAR legend Rick Hendrick excited for first Indy 500

Kyle Larson embracing Indy 500 traditions, such as milking cow

Incredible drama, tremendous pressure in Indy 500 qualifying

IndyCar drivers have plenty of snark, insults after Sonsio Grand Prix

An interview with Roger Penske ahead of the 108th Indy 500

“There’s a lady attacking me": IndyCar drivers react to mannequin

Michael Andretti calls out Penske for push to pass scandal

“That’s a lie": IndyCar reacts to push to pass scandal

“I’m not a liar": Emotional Josef Newgarden discusses push to pass scandal

Despite suspensions, Will Power remains confident

Team Penske suspends four key team members for May

Myles Rowe focused on reaching IndyCar in 2025

Josef Newgarden disqualified from GP of St. Pete; Pato O’Ward declared winnner

Kyle Larson “finally ready” to tackle the Indy 500

Katherine Legge back at Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing and beauty brand sponsor

Prema Racing will join IndyCar with two cars for 2025 season

Major face time for Josef Newgarden at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Newgarden paces Indy 500 Open Test; Kyle Larson second fastest

Christian Lundgaard being courted by teams but putting trust in Rahal

IndyCar reacts to Pato O’Ward’s $10 million salary revelation

Marcus Ericsson fits in perfectly as new face in Andretti Global star trio

Six major issues facing IndyCar entering the 2024 season

What’s new for IndyCar teams in 2024

Callum Ilott will replace David Malukas at St. Pete

Dale Coyne Racing announces lineup for season opener

IndyCar stars meet with Penske executives on big issues ahead of 2024 season

Pato O’Ward signs contract extension with Arrow McLaren

Marcus Ericsson paces parade of new faces at preseason Sebring test

IndyCar reveals host of changes, including practice and restart tweaks, lighter parts, safety, hybrid details

Jon Bon Jovi to lead IndyCar field to the green flag for St. Pete season opener

Kyle Larson enjoys “old school feel” at Phoenix IndyCar test

David Malukas sidelined for season opener with injury

Callum Ilott testing for Arrow McLaren in place of Malukas

IndyCar moving season finale from downtown Nashville to superspeedway

When will IndyCar return to the streets of downtown Nashville?

Scott Dixon, Alex Palou to race the 24 Hours of Le Mans

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2024: Full NBC Sports schedule