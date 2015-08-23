Top Stories

Report: Ohio Bobcats RB arrested for alleged intoxicated accident and fleeing scene

Ohio running back Maleek Irons was arrested over the weekend for his role in fleeing a possible drunk driving accident. The...

Quenton Nelson will return for his senior season

Brian Kelly’s talked about the rare 6-star recruit: Harrison Smith, Manti Te’o, Michael Floyd, Zack Martin. Well,...

Sonny Dykes reportedly joins TCU staff

Former California head coach Sonny Dykes is set to join TCU’s staff in a to-be-determined role, multiple outlets reported...

Kevin McGuire
Alabama to hires Arizona AD Greg Byrne for same position
Alabama head coach Nick Saban may be the most powerful person within the Alabama sports department, but even he has a boss.  Now...
Zach Barnett
Notre Dame OL Quenton Nelson announces return to school
It’s not yet Signing Day, but Notre Dame has already secured a major commitment for what Brian Kelly hopes is a major...
Zach Barnett
Memphis promotes Darrell Dickey to offensive coordinator
Chip Long is off to call plays at Notre Dame, and now Tigers head coach Mike Norvell has moved his remaining staff up a line....
Zach Barnett
Michigan OL David Dawson announces transfer to Iowa State
Michigan offensive lineman David Dawson announced shortly after the Wolverines’ Orange Bowl loss to Florida State he would...
Kevin McGuire
With Chargers skipping town, San Diego State places focus on new stadium
The San Diego Chargers wanted a new stadium in San Diego but were turned down.
Kevin McGuire
Back for Moore: South Carolina LB Skai Moore to return in 2017
After missing the entire 2016 season due to a herniated disk in his neck, South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore will return to...
Kevin McGuire
Luke Fickell’s focus on Cincinnati recruiting will be welcome change for high school coaches
Ohio State will always figure to dominate the in-state recruiting efforts within the state of Ohio, but former Buckeye assistant...
Kevin McGuire
Report: Michigan RB coach Tyrone Wheatley expected to leave for NFL’s Jaguars
Former Michigan running back and current running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley could be heading back to the NFL.
Kevin McGuire
Baylor WR Ishmael Zamora leaving for NFL Draft
Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora will leave Waco and enter the NFL Draft this spring. Zamora confirmed the news of his...
Bryan Fischer
SEC’s leading tackler Zach Cunningham declares for the 2017 NFL Draft
It’s not often that Vanderbilt is a must-stop sight on the Pro Day circuit for NFL scouts but it might be this year....
Bryan Fischer
Cal officially names Justin Wilcox as new head coach of the Bears
It’s been in the works for several days but finally became official on Saturday afternoon: Justin Wilcox is the new head...
Bryan Fischer
Washington DT Vita Vea returning for another season with the Huskies
After a magical season that culminated in a Pac-12 championship and berth in the College Football Playoff, Washington was not...
Zach Barnett
Louisville reportedly pulls O-line coach Mike Summers away from Florida
After a white-hot start, Louisville belly flopped through the end of the 2016 season. After rising as high as No. 3 in the polls...
Zach Barnett
Clemson defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks announces retirement
In addition to a plethora of players, Clemson will have to replace one of its assistant coaches as it gears up for a title...
Zach Barnett
Connecticut names Villanova’s Billy Crocker defensive coordinator
New UConn head coach Randy Edsall has named Billy Crocker his defensive coordinator, the program announced Saturday. Crocker...
Zach Barnett
Jake Spavital set to reunite with Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia
Jake Spavital worked for Dana Hologrsen three different times spread across four years, and now the two are set to reunite again...
Zach Barnett
Cal reportedly hands new head coach Justin Wilcox a 5-year contract
Cal interviewed Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox earlier this week, and now the two sides have reportedly made their mutual interest...
Bryan Fischer
LSU receiver Malachi Dupre latest junior off to the NFL Draft
Add another talented junior to the list of underclassmen who are skipping their senior season for the 2017 NFL Draft.
Bryan Fischer
Nebraska reportedly hiring ex-UConn coach Bob Diaco as next defensive coordinator
Nebraska head coach Mike Riley surprised many when he let longtime defensive coordinator Mark Banker go this week but didn...
Bryan Fischer
Report: Western Michigan to hire Tim Lester as P.J. Fleck’s replacement
Western Michigan appears to have found a new captain to row the boat. According to FootballScoop and several others, former...
Bryan Fischer
Ex-Alabama QB David Cornwell announces transfer to Nevada
Few programs deal with a January full of roster turnover quite like Alabama and that was certainly the case with a few expected...
Bryan Fischer
Report: Ohio State AD Gene Smith joining CFP Selection Committee
There's still plenty of business left to do for the organization responsible for the postseason.
John Taylor
A second Clemson Tiger reportedly transferring
Earlier Friday, we noted that offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen had decided to transfer from Clemson.  A few hours later,...
John Taylor
Top deep-ball threat will take grad transfer route out of Kentucky
When Kentucky looked for a home-run ball or chunk yardage in the passing game in 2016, quite often they’d turn to Jeff...
John Taylor
Alabama trio officially rolls early to NFL draft
Alabama is losing handful of underclassmen to the NFL, albeit a smaller handful than some had projected.
Keith Arnold
Clark Lea formally named Linebackers Coach
Notre Dame formally introduced new linebackers coach Clark Lea on Thursday. The press release for the 35-year-old  included the...
John Taylor
Reports: Alabama assistant Mario Cristobal leaving for co-OC job at Oregon
It appears Nick Saban will have another hole to fill on his Alabama coaching staff. According to 247Sports.com, Mario Cristobal...
John Taylor
Starting center leaving Minnesota for Oklahoma State
The interior of Oklahoma State’s offensive line the season after next has just gotten stronger, to the detriment of...
John Taylor
FSU confirms WR Travis Rudolph leaving ‘Noles for NFL
It was reported Thursday that the 2016 season was the last for Travis Rudolph at Florida State.  A day later, that’s been...
John Taylor
Reports: OL Jake Fruhmorgen transferring from Clemson
For the first time since claiming the national championship, Clemson has seen a player abandon the winning ship. While the...
John Taylor
Craig Bohl ‘excited’ QB Josh Allen’s returning to Wyoming
If you listened to some of the growing draft chatter, Josh Allen had the kind of talent that wowed scouts and could’ve led...
John Taylor
On Twitter, Shai McKenzie announces transfer from Hokies
Shai McKenzie began his Virginia Tech career as one of the most decorated members of the Hokies’ 2014 recruiting class.  ...
John Taylor
Les Miles reportedly ‘out’ as a candidate at Western Michigan
Well, at least theoretically it was fun while it lasted. In a television interview Wednesday, former LSU head coach Les Miles...
Bryan Fischer
UConn moves 2017 football game against Boston College to Fenway Park
Bowl season is over but playing football games in baseball stadiums is not. UConn announced on Thursday evening that their non-...
Bryan Fischer
Bo Jackson: No way I would allow my kids to play football today
Bo Jackson, one of the greatest athletes of his generation, didn’t know everything when it came to the game of football.
Bryan Fischer
P.J. Fleck still working on taking ‘Row the Boat’ to Minnesota
Will P.J. Fleck keep rowing the boat in the Twin Cities? The new Minnesota head coach certainly would like to.
Bryan Fischer
Maryland, Virginia renew old rivalry with home-and-home series
Conference realignment broke up dozens of traditional rivalries back in the early part of this decade but one that probably wasn...
John Taylor
Michigan confirms hiring of Pep Hamilton
The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s staff is officially official. Following up on reports that have been simmering for a...
John Taylor
Deshaun Watson claims back-to-back Manning Awards
Deshaun Watson is off off to the NFL, but he's aking one more piece of hardware with him.
John Taylor
Geoff Collins puts finishing touches on first Temple staff
A little over four weeks after landing his first head-coaching job, Geoff Collins has completed his first coaching staff. Temple...
John Taylor
Kirk Ferentz announces two more changes to Iowa’s offensive staff
As Kirk Ferentz looks to renovate his offensive coaching staff at Iowa, the demolition continues. The head coach announced in a...
John Taylor
TCU co-OC Doug Meacham heading to Kansas as solo OC
An odd set of offensive coordinator moves continues, with one Big 12 program losing one of its coordinators to another. In a...
John Taylor
Ex-OSU WR Torrence Gibson following Luke Fickell to Cincinnati
Torrance Gibson may have left Ohio State, but he’s not leaving the state of Ohio. Back in August, it was announced that...
John Taylor
RB Derrick Gore opts to transfer from Alabama
When you have a stable full of running backs returning, one’s bound to get antsy and bust out. That’s the case with...
John Taylor
Reports: ‘No way' Art Briles becomes Auburn’s next OC
Less than 24 hours into Auburn's search for their next offensive coordinator, we can safely cross one name off the list.
John Taylor
Chargers move to LA won’t mean another team in the Coliseum
The turf at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum can breathe a little easier this morning. Last season, the famed venue...
John Taylor
Jim Harbaugh welcomes child No. 7 into the world
If anything, Jim Harbaugh can now officially field one full side of a seven-on-seven drill. Late Wednesday afternoon, the 53-...
John Taylor
Dabo Swinney wins second straight Bear Bryant award
Dabo Swinney vanquished Bear Bryant‘s former team in the national championship game earlier in the week.
John Taylor
D’Onta Foreman claims Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
Underrated, undervalued and under-publicized all year long, D'Onta Foreman is finally taking home some additional hardware...
John Taylor
Lorenzo Ward added to Louisville’s coaching staff
The reshaping of Bobby Petrino‘s Louisville defensive coaching staff has continued. Earlier in the day, Mississippi State...
John Taylor
Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee leaves to take same job at UConn
UConn announced that new/old head coach Randy Edsall has hired Lashlee as his new coordinator on his Huskies coaching staff.
John Taylor
QB Ryan Willis tweets transfer from Kansas to Virginia Tech
Kansas’ quarterback room will have a decidedly different look when spring practice opens in a couple of months. Rumors...
John Taylor
DC Mark Banker one of two coaches no longer on Nebraska staff
Once again, change has come to Mike Riley‘s Nebraska coaching staff. In a press release Wednesday, Riley announced the...
Zach Barnett
Georgia, Virginia to meet in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
Georgia and Virginia will meet in a 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Zach Barnett
Temple hires Taver Johnson as defensive coordinator
Taver Johnson will be Temple’s new defensive coordinator, the program announced Wednesday. Johnson arrives in Philadelphia...
Zach Barnett
Artavis Scott joins parade of Clemson wideouts off to NFL
Clemson’s offense is going to look different next season. Very different.
Zach Barnett
Former Iowa State K Cole Netten makes highlight reel of tweets from his haters
Coaches and players often say the, uh, free expression of today’s social media age is one of the hardest things about...
Keith Arnold
Reports: Lea, Alexander added to Irish coaching staff
Brian Kelly is adding to his rebuilt coaching staff, reportedly finalizing deals with Wake Forest linebackers coach Clark Lea...
John Taylor
Mike Williams makes early move from Clemson to NFL
As most expected, Mike Williams announced via Twitter that he is leaving Clemson early for the NFL.
John Taylor
Baylor DC Phil Bennett taking same role at Arizona State
With Baylor overhauling its coaching staff in the wake of the highly-publicized sexual assault scandal, Phil Bennett had been...
John Taylor
Les Miles open to considering Western Michigan job?
There are currently two FBS head-coaching jobs open.  Could the Mad Hatter land at one of them? This spinning of the coaching...
John Taylor
Amidst Cal rumors, Derek Mason reaffirms commitment to Vandy
Even as we don’t know yet who’ll be the new head coach at Cal, we can cross one potential name off the list....
John Taylor
Instagram the vehicle for WVU’s Shelton Gibson to announce NFL plans
For the first time this cycle, West Virginia is losing a Mountaineer football player to early draft attrition. On his Instagram...
John Taylor
Marshon Lattimore becomes sixth Buckeye, third OSU DB to leave early for 2017 NFL draft
Ohio State’s defensive backfield has taken yet another hit, albeit a largely expected one. Following in the footsteps of...
John Taylor
Luke Falk opts to return to Wazzu for senior season
As expected, Washington State won’t be replacing its prolific quarterback quite yet. Confirming the move in a statement...
John Taylor
Joker Phillips, Jon Tenuta added to Luke Fickell’s first Cincinnati coaching staff
Embarking on his first offseason as the head coach at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell has made a couple of veteran additions to his...
John Taylor
Louisville losing DC Todd Grantham to same job at Miss. St.
The ACC may have become the “it” college football conference this postseason, but the SEC is still the sought-after...
John Taylor
Report: Stanford losing one QB to transfer, another for at least six months due to Sun Bowl injury
To say the quarterback position down on The Farm is in a state of flux would be a massive understatement. Keller Chryst suffered...
John Taylor
CFP extends contract of executive director Bill Hancock
The leadership at the top of the College Football Playoff will remain as its been since its inception. In a press release...
John Taylor
Report: Wisconsin’s Justin Wilcox interviews for Cal vacancy
Cal’s search for a new head coach continues, with a current Big Ten and former Pac-12 coordinator the latest to get some...
Referee Defee overwhelmed by reaction to his arms
Muscular Mike Defee's arms has been popular on social media, a reaction that the modest referee has gotten a few laughs about.
John Taylor
New pro league would help players bypass college, prep for NFL
College football’s talent pool could get a bit shallower if one “in-between” football league comes to fruition...
John Taylor
Former five-star Alabama DB moving on to Ohio State
After beginning his collegiate playing career at one FBS juggernaut, Kendall Sheffield will continue the next phase of it at...
Kevin McGuire
Mullen intrigued by possibility of coaching in NFL
Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen admits to having at least some interest in the chance to coach at the next level.
Kevin McGuire
Domestic violence allegation leads to suspension for Colorado assistant
Colorado has suspended safeties coach Joe Tumpkin while police open an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident...
Kevin McGuire
Ohio State hires Wilson as offensive coordinator
For the second time in a matter of weeks, Ohio State is losing an offensive coordinator to another program. Fortunately, they...
John Taylor
FSU’s Roderick Johnson next to take early leap into NFL draft pool
Florida State becomes the latest FBS program to take an early personnel hit to its roster. Through a statement released on the...
John Taylor
Las Vegas books took a bath on ‘Bama loss
Alabama wasn’t the only loser at the end of the day Monday night. In the days leading up to the Clemson-Alabama College...
John Taylor
Jabrill Peppers taking leave of Ann Arbor, taking talent to NFL
Most observers at both the collegiate and NFL levels expected Jabrill Peppers to make this his last season at the former level...
John Taylor
Alabama opens as Bovada’s early 2017 title favorite
Alabama may have seen their dynasty temporarily derailed Monday night in Florida, but at least one wagering establishment...
John Taylor
After title win, RB Wayne Gallman confirms moves from Clemson for NFL too
In the immediate aftermath of Clemson’s win over Alabama, quarterback Deshaun Watson confirmed to the assembled media that...
John Taylor
Championship game television ratings decline again
By all accounts, last night’s Alabama-Clemson College Football Playoff championship game was one of the greatest title...
John Taylor
Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough suffered broken bone in leg
Ask some (most?) Alabama fans, they’d say their beloved Crimson Tide suffered a handful of bad breaks in the form of...
John Taylor
A Look Ahead: CFT’s Way-Too-Early 2017 Heisman Trophy Projections
We’re nearly eight months from the start of the 2017 season, but it’s never too early to peer into the crystal ball...
John Taylor
A Look Ahead: CFT’s Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25
The last bit of confetti has barely settled onto the Raymond James Stadium turf and the carcass of the 2016 season isn’t...
Is Clemson's win vs. Alabama the best final ever?
After a thrilling win by Clemson in the college football championship against Alabama, Dan Patrick weighs in if it was the...
John Taylor
Final AP poll: Clemson No. 1; USC rockets to No. 3; Ohio State drops to No. 6
The votes are in and — surprise!!! — Clemson’s the media’s king as well. The Associated Press released...
John Taylor
Alabama’s loss to Clemson was ‘like a death in the family’
The juxtaposition, as is normally the case, was startling and jarring. On the one hand, you had Clemson, dancing and celebrating...
John Taylor
Deshaun Watson’s move from Clemson to NFL officially official
Early last year, Dabo Swinney challenged the Clemson faithful to show up for what was “going to be the last time to see...
John Taylor
Utah the landing spot for transferring Arizona LB Cody Ippolito
Instead of the desert, Cody Ippolito will spend his sixth season of college football in the Beehive State. On his personal...
Kevin McGuire
Dabo Swinney cements place among college football’s elite coaches with exclusive accomplishment
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had to claw his way up the ranks since taking over the Clemson coaching gig, but today he...
John Taylor
WATCH: Auburn fans celebrate Alabama loss by rolling Toomer’s Corner
Go ahead and chalk this up as funny.  Or sad.  Or both. You may have heard by now that Alabama was taken down by Clemson in the...
Bryan Fischer
Rematch revenge! Clemson knocks off Alabama to win the 2017 National Championship Game
In order to be the champions, you had to beat the champions. Mission accomplished for Clemson.
Kevin McGuire
VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough injured and O.J. Howard strikes again!
Things have been happening pretty quickly in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game. Right...
John Taylor
Report: Cal will interview Bears OC Jake Spavital for head coach
Cal is not wasting much if any time. Sunday, at least a few eyebrows were raised when athletic director Mike Williams announced...
Bryan Fischer
Alabama leads Clemson with just one quarter left in the national title game
All good things must come to an end and there is just one more quarter of college football left this season. Judging by the way...
Kevin McGuire
Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell ruled out with apparent ankle injury
Clemson avoided a little bit of an injury concern in the first half when wide receiver Mike Williams was only forced to miss a...
Bryan Fischer
Alabama rolls to halftime lead in National Championship Game rematch with Clemson
It’s always tough for sequels to live up to the original and in the case of Alabama and Clemson’s College Football...
Kevin McGuire
VIDEO: Watch Clemson light offensive spark in three plays
Down 14-0 in the second quarter and stuck starting an offensive series from their own 13-yard line, Clemson needed to make some...
Kevin McGuire
VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough breaks loose for 2nd TD vs. Clemson
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough is having himself quite the half of football in the College Football Playoff national...
Bryan Fischer
Alabama takes early 1st quarter lead over Clemson in National Championship Game
The final college football game of the season is underway at Raymond James Stadium and defending national champions Alabama got...
Kevin McGuire
VIDEO: Another questionable missed targeting on Alabama knocks Mike Williams out (briefly)
Clemson had a bit of an injury scare in the firsts quarter when wide receiver Mike Williams was knocked out of the game...
Kevin McGuire
VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough makes a man miss to put Alabama on the board
The first touchdown of the evening in the College Football Playoff national championship game was a thing of beauty from Alabama...
Kevin McGuire
VIDEO: Should Reuben Foster have been flagged for targeting on Deshaun Watson?
The College Football Playoff national championship game is just underway, and already there may have been a slightly...
Kevin McGuire
Reports: Michigan adding former Harbaugh assistant Pep Hamilton to staff
The Michigan Wolverines are reuniting head coach Jim Harbaugh with one of his former assistants. Pep Hamilton will reportedly be...
Kevin McGuire
Nation’s leading sack master Harold Landry returning to Boston College in 2017
Boston College received a bit of great news Monday. Defensive lineman Harold Landry, the nation’s leader in sacks in the...
Kevin McGuire
Colorado extends Mike MacIntyre’s contract through 2021
After coaching Colorado to a remarkable season to clinch the Pac-12 South Division championship, Colorado is provide a little...
Kevin McGuire
Air Force rewards Troy Calhoun with one-year contract extension through 2021
Air Force is tacking on one additional year to the contract of head coach Troy Calhoun. The Air Force Academy announced today...
Kevin McGuire
Report: Arizona QB Anu Solomon to transfer to Baylor, eligible in 2017
Oh, if you thought Matt Rhule was doing a good enough job of keeping his inherited roster together since making the move from...
Kevin McGuire
All in the Hawkeye family: Iowa names Brian Ferentz offensive coordinator
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz did not have to look very far to find his new offensive coordinator. Not only did he have to look...
Keith Arnold
Chip Long in as Offensive Coordinator… and play-caller
Notre Dame’s formal press release introducing Chip Long as the new offensive coordinator did more than confirm news that...
Kevin McGuire
USC QB Sam Darnold, Houston DL Ed Oliver headline FWAA Freshman All-America Team
USC quarterback Sam Darnold and Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver were the stars of the FWAA’s Freshman All-America Team...
Kevin McGuire
Matt Rhule manages to keep Baylor roster largely in place
Barring any more changes in the days to come, Matt Rhule has managed to succeed in one of his first jobs at Baylor. That task is...
John Taylor
WR D.J. Chark will return to LSU for senior season
LSU had already seen three of its eligible players walk out the door early.  D.J. Chark has ensured that, at least for the...
John Taylor
Notre Dame names Memphis’ Chip Long as new OC
Two weeks after his offensive coordinator left for a Group of Five program, Brian Kelly has plucked his replacement from the...
John Taylor
Curtis Samuel latest to leave Buckeyes early for NFL; Tyquan Lewis confirms he’s returning
Since the end of their 2016 season, Ohio State had seen four of their Buckeyes football players leave eligibility on the table...
John Taylor
Report: Female student arrested for punching Florida DL Antonneous Clayton in the head
At least in this instance, it’s a college football player on the receiving end of an alleged punch. According to Florida...
John Taylor
CFT Previews & Predictions: Alabama-Clemson Tale of the Tape
The biggest question mark for this game is just what to expect from Alabama’s offense.
John Taylor
Peyton Manning, Steve Spurrier (again) among 13 elected to College Football Hall of Fame
If you’re looking for a class with star power, this one has it.  In spades. Monday morning, the National Football...
John Taylor
QB Mitch Trubisky making early leap from Tar Heels to NFL draft
After speculation that he was heavily leaning in this direction, Mitch Trubisky is officially headed that way. The way to which...
Bryan Fischer
Penn State’s leading tackler returning for senior season
On the eve of the national title game, Penn State received good news for their hopes of making it to the same contest next year...
Bryan Fischer
Former Cal coach confirms he was fired without cause
Sunday seemed like a relatively quiet day in college football as the country waited for the National Championship Game to...
Bryan Fischer
USF has new DC as Jean-Mary follows Strong
Charlie Strong has found his new defensive coordinator at South Florida and, not surprisingly, it’s a familiar face that...
Bryan Fischer
Rich get richer: Nation’s No. 1 recruit Najee Harris lands in Alabama
The rich have gotten richer. After a week full of drama at the U.S. Army All-American Game, the nation’s number one...
Kevin McGuire
Greg Sankey may soon have power to reschedule SEC games
After witnessing a messy situation between Florida and LSU in rescheduling a conference game this past season, the conference...
Kevin McGuire
Cal fires Sonny Dykes as head coach
On the eve of the College Football Playoff national championship, we have yet one more coach firing to add to this year’s...
Kevin McGuire
Tickets for title game nearly twice as much as last year
It would appear the rematch in the national championship is helping to inject a little more juice into the ticket market this...
Kevin McGuire
Nick Saban on Clemson: I think they’re the best team
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has the defending national champions on the brink of the first 15-0 season in FBS history, yet he...
Kevin McGuire
No decision on where 2017 ACC Championship Game will be played yet
When the ACC pulled the ACC Championship Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina in response to the state’s controversial...
John Taylor
USC losing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster early to NFL draft
Friday night, offensive lineman Damien Mama became the first USC Trojan to declare early for this years draft.  A day later, one...
John Taylor
WR Noah Brown becomes fourth Buckeye to leave early for 2017 draft
Ohio State’s first three early departures for the 2017 NFL draft were somewhat expected.  Their fourth will likely raise...
John Taylor
Shaun King to remain at USF… as RBs coach
One of Willie Taggart‘s former assistants will remain at South Florida, albeit in a different capacity. Earlier Saturday,...
Zach Barnett
Bowden’s player misconduct strategy: Turning felonies into misdemeanors
There's a Bobby Bowden documentary debuting Sunday, focusing on how the coach turned Florida State into Florida State.
Zach Barnett
For the third year in a row, an Indiana running back is going pro early
For three consecutive seasons, Indiana has registered a different 1,000-yard running back. And for three consecutive seasons,...
Zach Barnett
WATCH: All the commitments from the U.S. Army All-American Bowl
The East beat the West 27-17 in Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl. But, of course, the final score is always the...
Foster Sarell commits to Stanford
Foster Sarell, a five-star offensive tackle from Graham-Kapowsin High School in Wash., announces his commitment to Stanford at...
Jeffrey Okudah commits to Ohio State
Jeffrey Okudah, a five-star cornerback from South Grand Prairie High School in Texas, announces his commitment to Ohio State at...
Zach Barnett
James Madison takes FCS title over Bo Pelini and Youngstown State
The Dukes are now the crowned kings of the FCS. James Madison cruised to the FCS national championship on Saturday, stuffing...
Darnay Holmes commits to UCLA
Darnay Holmes, a five-star cornerback from Calabasas High School in California, announces his commitment to UCLA at the U.S....
Tate Martell scores on 18-yard keeper
Ohio State-bound quarterback Tate Martell scores on an 18-yard keeper during the second half of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Bubba Bolden commits to USC
Bubba Bolden, a four-star safety from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, announces his commitment to USC at the U.S. Army...
Fromm finds Matthews down sideline for East TD
Jake Fromm lofts a touch pass down the left sideline and D.J. Matthews does the rest from there to increase the East's lead over...
Chuck Filiaga commits to Michigan
Chuck Filiaga, a four-star offensive tackle from Aledo High School in Texas, announces his commitment to Michigan at the U.S....
Hunter Johnson connects with Henry Ruggs for TD
Clemson-bound quarterback Hunter Johnson tosses a 61-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs for the first score of the U.S. Army All-...
Eno Benjamin commits to Arizona State
Eno Benjamin, a four-star running back from Wylie East High School in Texas, announces his commitment to Arizona State during...
Zach Barnett
Pep Hamilton reportedly considering leaving NFL for Michigan staff
Pep Hamilton was Jim Harbaugh‘s wide receivers coach at Stanford in 2010, and moved up to become the Cardinal’s...
Jamire Calvin commits to Oregon State
Jamire Calvin, a four-star wide receiver from Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, announces his commitment to Oregon State...
Zach Barnett
FBS commissioners thinking about doing something about ever-growing game length
The first step in solving a problem is admitting you have one, and college football is well beyond that point. As ESPN’s...
Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh gets shoutout from First Lady, names Usher an honorary Michigan captain
The Extraordinary Offseason Travels of Jim Harbaugh are officially underway for 2017, and they begin with an excellent game of...
Zach Barnett
Texas booster Red McCombs gives Tom Herman hiring his blessing
Charlie Strong seemingly hadn’t even made his leather desk chair in Austin warm yet until Red McCombs lobbed his “...
Bryan Fischer
USC offensive lineman Damien Mama first Trojan to declare for 2017 NFL Draft
USC is no stranger to players leaving for the NFL early and suffered a defection from at least one key player in the wake of the...
Bryan Fischer
Former Virginia head coach, Maryland assistant Mike London reportedly becoming head coach at Howard
Mike London knows the area in, and around, Washington D.C. well from his stops recruiting at Richmond, Virginia and Maryland. So...
Bryan Fischer
Major Applewhite adds three to Houston staff, including ex-Miami DC Mark D’Onfrio
New Houston coach Major Applewhite has been busy filling holes on his coaching staff just about as soon as they pop up and that...
Bryan Fischer
Longtime Iowa, Texas offensive coordinator Greg Davis retires after 43 year career
In a semi-surprising move made on Friday afternoon, Iowa announced that longtime offensive coordinator Greg Davis would be...
John Taylor
Florida’s Caleb Brantley latest to cannonball early into draft pool
Another hour, another college team losing talented personnel to the professional level. In a letter penned exclusively for...
John Taylor
Elijah Hood cuts back, will leave Tar Heels for NFL
Well this is at last mildly surprising, given what happened last month. In announcing in late December that Elijah Hood would be...
John Taylor
Jamal Adams makes early leap from LSU to NFL
One of the top safeties in the country will officially be available to NFL teams this April. With his current and former LSU...
John Taylor
Minnesota announces P.J. Fleck as Gophers new head coach
Officially, it’s officially official. With speculation ramping up overnight, and with its new head coach’s now-...
John Taylor
Florida promotes Randy Shannon to defensive coordinator
With Geoff Collins leaving for the head-coaching job at Temple, Jim McElwain was left looking for a new defensive coordinator.  ...
Bryan Fischer
Roster changes make Alabama and Clemson’s national title rematch a fresh affair
Every coach at nearly every level of football will tell you that a team can be vastly different from one season to the next no...
John Taylor
Western Michigan confirms P.J. Fleck’s moving on to Minnesota
You steal our coach?  We’ll steal your thunder. Overnight, multiple media reports emerged that had P.J. Fleck on the verge...
Keith Arnold
Report: Matt Balis set to become new Irish strength coach
Brian Kelly has found Paul Longo’s replacement. And he comes with an impressive pedigree. Matt Balis is headed to Notre...
John Taylor
WR Chris Godwin opts for NFL over another year at Penn State
In a stunning development, a talented player with remaining eligibility has decided to go pro. In a statement sent out through...
John Taylor
USF loses all-time leading rusher to NFL
Charlie Strong won’t have the most productive running back in USF history as the head coach prepares for his first season...
John Taylor
Reports: Minnesota nearing deal with P.J. Fleck; Les Miles a ‘legitimate fallback option’
It appears Minnesota has found it’s man.  Or another man if it’s first choice backs away. While the FOX television...
Bryan Fischer
Charles Clark follows Jim Leavitt from Colorado to Oregon as Ducks’ new DB coach
New Oregon coach Willie Taggart has gone back to the well in trying to rebuild the Ducks’ lackluster defense. The school...
Bryan Fischer
Iowa RB Akrum Wadley sticks with the Hawkeyes for senior season
After a disastrous Outback Bowl outing earlier in the week, Iowa’s spirits were picked up a bit on Thursday as star...
Bryan Fischer
Reports: Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 NFL Draft
To the surprise of nobody, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is moving on from Norman and is headed to the 2017 NFL Draft. Reports...
Bryan Fischer
Ex-Texas OC Sterlin Gilbert officially named USF’s offensive coordinator
Charlie Strong isn’t the only person who’s moving from Austin to Tampa this offseason. The school confirmed several...
Bryan Fischer
Toomer’s Corner oak tree-burner pleads guilty, pays $20k in restitution
A little bit of closure came to the famous Auburn landmark of Toomer’s Corner on Thursday, as the man responsible for...
Keith Arnold
Good News: Jaylon Smith’s getting healthy
Jaylon Smith looks like he’ll be back to being, well, Jaylon Smith. And that’s good news not just for the Dallas...
John Taylor
FSU-WVU in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game confirmed
In July, it was reported that Florida State and West Virginia were closing in on an agreement to open the 2020 season in Atlanta...
John Taylor
Report: Chicago Cubs want to host bowl game at Wrigley Field
The New York Yankees may have some company when it comes to hosting college football bowl games. Chicago Cubs president Crane...
John Taylor
UCLA makes hiring of Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch as new OC official
Not long after a Michigan assistant and one of his players said their online goodbyes, the former’s move to the West Coast...
John Taylor
Five-star UCLA signee on excused sabbatical hints at a return
One of the more odd off-the-field stories of the 2016 season could be seeing yet another twist. In August, Mique Juarez stopped...
Zach Barnett
What does Clemson have to do to beat Alabama?
What does Clemson have to do to beat Alabama? Well, first we must acknowledge that everything written henceforth is mere theory...
John Taylor
Teez Tabor confirms decision to leave Florida for the NFL
Not surprisingly, one of the top cornerbacks in the country has decided to play his football wares at the next level. In a...
John Taylor
Report: Minnesota officials met with P.J. Fleck in Chicago Wednesday
Depending on how things play out over the next 24 hours or so, Minnesota’s search for a new head coach could be a...
John Taylor
WR Chad Hansen leaving Cal, taking game to next level
One of the most productive wide receivers in not only the Pac-12 but the country won’t get the opportunity to repeat that...
John Taylor
Third-leading rusher among three leaving South Carolina
It’s not for early entry into the 2017 NFL draft as has been the case for most programs of late, but South Carolina has...
Kevin McGuire
Penn State defensive lineman Garrett Sickels to enter NFL Draft
Get ready to see another Penn State defensive lineman be picked up by an NFL team in the NFL Draft. Redshirt junior Garrett...
Kevin McGuire
Gators LB Alex Anzalone declares for NFL Draft
Add another name to the growing list of underclassmen opting to declare for the NFL Draft a year early.
Kevin McGuire
Baylor announces football staff additions of Matt Lubick, Phil Snow and more
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is filling out his coaching staff in Waco, and a few names have been officially added. Among the...
Kevin McGuire
Jerry Kill says he will never return to Minnesota after firing of Tracy Claeys
The firing of Tracy Claeys at Minnesota has not been sitting well with one former Minnesota head coach. Jerry Kill, who resigned...
Kevin McGuire
Big 12 reportedly discussed a possible scheduling agreement with Pac-12, ACC and SEC
With concerns about overall strength of schedule reaching new heights, the only two conferences to be left out of the College...
Kevin McGuire
Texas A&M WR Speedy Noil making quick exit to NFL in 2017
Texas A&M wide receiver Speedy Noil has made his decision, and it will no longer include playing for the Aggies. Noil...
Kevin McGuire
Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett says he will be back with Buckeyes in 2017
On the same day Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan announced his departure from the program in pursuit of the NFL Draft,...
John Taylor
Auburn’s Stanton Truitt tweets decision to transfer off The Plains
In their never-ending quest at a shot for meaningful playing time before their eligibility clock strikes midnight, yet another...
John Taylor
It’s the NFL instead of Auburn next season for Carl Lawson
If you’re an NFL team in search of a defensive lineman, this draft is setting up well. The latest premier edge rusher to ...
John Taylor
Four-star QB says he, nation’s top recruit will be on same flight to Tuscaloosa Sunday
And the plot thickens. Najee Harris, the nation’s top-rated 2017 recruit, confirmed Tuesday that, after Saturday’s U...
John Taylor
Raekwon McMillan says goodbye to Buckeyes, hello to NFL
Of late its been Ohio State’s secondary that’s seen its share of early NFL attrition.  Today, it’s the...
John Taylor
Stanford’s Solomon Thomas will forego remaining eligibility for NFL
Just a few days after a dominating bowl performance, Solomon Thomas has made that performance the final clip of his collegiate...
John Taylor
Clemson LB Ben Boulware drops ‘four fingers deep’ into title game discussion
This could go any number of ways, none of which is likely to end well. In Clemson’s College Football Playoff semifinal win...
John Taylor
Indiana confirms addition of Vols OC Mike DeBord to same post with Hoosiers
Mike DeBord is officially going home again. Following up on reports that began gaining steam Tuesday morning, Indiana announced...
John Taylor
Wilton Speight, Jedd Fisch wish each other well as Michigan coach heads to UCLA
It’s all over but the official announcement. Reports began to surface earlier in the week that Jedd Fisch was leaving his...
Kevin McGuire
Alabama’s keys to national championship game include trying to solve Deshaun Watson (good luck!)
The rematch is on in the College Football Playoff national championship game with Alabama and Clemson set to battle for the...