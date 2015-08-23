Top Stories

LSU board approves new contracts for Matt Canada and Dave Aranda

LSU has officially signed off on making new offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda among the highest-paid assistants in college football. The contracts for each coordinator...

Cal’s Davis Webb shines in Senior Bowl victory

It can be difficult to make too much out of one performance in the Senior Bowl as far as draft prospects go, but there is no denying you would much rather have a good performance to take away from Mobile,...

After just over a week, Texas Tech early enrollee receiver is already off the team

A pivotal year for Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be starting out on the wrong foot. The school confirmed to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal on Saturday that early enrollee wide receiver...

Alabama football staffer charged with DUI
I’m just going to go ahead and take a wild guess that Nick Saban is not particularly pleased with this latest development. According to numerous media outlets, Josh Chapman was arrested Sunday morning...
- John Taylor
Mississippi State punter joins baseball team
Two-sport athletes are nothing new, and it is certainly not unheard of for a football player to pick up a ball and baseball glove in the football offseason to play a little baseball. Ass Mississippi State...
- Kevin McGuire
Three days from Signing Day, a look at offensive recruits
Yesterday featured a quick look at defensive recruits. Some guy on Twitter joked today would bring a quicker glance at special teams recruits. That attempt at humor pointed out there are no special teams...
- Douglas Farmer
Reports: Arizona State to hire Alabama WR coach Billy Napier as OC
Arizona State has reportedly found its new offensive coordinator to call the shot sunder head coach Todd Graham. Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier will reportedly be the new offensive coordinator...
- Kevin McGuire
Oklahoma breaks Big 12 football trophy, points out plenty of replacement options
It’s the final weekend prior to National Signing Day which means campuses across the country are busy with one final bit of recruiting.
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Colorado hires Army assistant to fill vacated job coaching Buffs’ secondary
Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre apparently knows the urgency that comes with National Signing Day approaching and has quickly moved to fill an open position on his coaching staff. According to ESPN’s...
- Bryan Fischer
4-star recruit arrested for pot possession on Ohio State visit
Well, this isn’t how you want to make a first impression. James Robinson was arrested earlier this month for marijuana possession while on a visit to Ohio State, Franklin County records show. Robinson...
- Zach Barnett
Wazzu LB Logan Tago accepts plea for summer beer stealing incident
Washington State linebacker Logan Tago accepted a plea bargain Friday for a June incident in which he was accused of stealing a man’s six-pack of beer and hitting the man in the head. He was...
- Zach Barnett
Four days from Signing Day, a look at defensive recruits
When safety Jordan Genmark Heath flipped his commitment from Cal to Notre Dame on Thursday, he raised the Irish class of 2017 to a total of 16 recruits. More exactly, he became the seventh commit on the...
- Douglas Farmer
Ten suspended Minnesota players present case before university panel
Amid an already horrifically ugly weekend for college football, the ten suspended Minnesota football players submitted their cases for exoneration before a university panel. Following an incident in which a...
- Zach Barnett
UNLV extends Tony Sanchez’s contract through 2021
Last season marked just the third time in UNLV history and first time since 1999-2000 that the Rebels won more games than the previous season for a second straight year.  For that rather program-specific...
- John Taylor
Reports: Ex-Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd to visit Ohio State
Tennessee’s loss could turn into Ohio State’s ground gain, depending on how things play out in the coming days. In late October, Jalen Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer...
- John Taylor
So long two-a-days? NCAA recommends ending the tradition, limiting tackling further during regular season
Just about every football player knows what it means to go through a grueling two-a-day practice during fall camp each year. The days of that happening, however, appear to be just about over. As first noted...
- Bryan Fischer
Mountain West commissioner says Chargers’ move to LA played role in Poinsettia Bowl folding
One of the bigger surprises this offseason has been the announcement that the Poinsettia Bowl was closing its doors and folding for good this year after a strong dozen year run. The move has left several in...
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Baylor lawsuit alleges 52 rapes by players
Explosive allegations surfaced on Friday as a result of a new lawsuit filed against Baylor.
- Bryan Fischer
Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin resigns after restraining order issued against him
Colorado had a bit of unwelcome news hit the program just before signing day as the school announced safeties coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned after being asked to do so by Buffaloes athletic director Rick...
- Bryan Fischer
North Texas, Texas Tech announce future home-and-home
Somewhere, Ben Kercheval is squealing like a giddy schoolgirl. Again. Friday afternoon, North Texas and Texas Tech both announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a (way-into-the...
- John Taylor
Dabo Swinney, Clemson staff earn nearly $3M in bonuses
Not surprisingly, Clemson’s run to a national championship paid off very handsomely.
- John Taylor
Arizona State reportedly considered Sonny Dykes for OC vacancy
It had appeared that Sonny Dykes‘ time away from his former conference would be a short one, with the key word there being “had.” Earlier this month, Dykes was abruptly fired as the head...
- John Taylor
Report: wife, son of Joe Paterno to run for Penn State board seats
The Paterno name, once the most powerful in Happy Valley, could again assume a seat — or seats — of power. Citing a source high up within the university, WTAJ-TV in Altoona is reporting that...
- John Taylor
East Carolina adds former Cincinnati, Texas Tech assistant
One day after officially losing an assistant to an in-state school, East Carolina has officially found a replacement. ECU announced via a press release that Robert Prunty has been hired by Scottie...
- John Taylor
Former Alabama QB Cooper Bateman enrolls at Utah
Utah’s offensive makeover this spring appears to be even more interesting than first thought.
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Vandy working on extension for Derek Mason
If you are able to get Vanderbilt to a bowl game and beat rival Tennessee, chances are high it will be rewarded.
- Bryan Fischer
Former Texas A&M star will miss one big thing about College Station after leaving for the NFL
Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft and is busy living the life of somebody preparing for the upcoming Scouting Combine. Despite days upon days filled with...
- Bryan Fischer
Tom Herman’s return to Ames with Texas moved
The Texas at Iowa State contest has been moved from Saturday, September 30th to Thursday, September 28th.
- Bryan Fischer
Rutgers officially replaces assistant lost to NC State
Less than two weeks after a hole on his Rutgers coaching staff was created, Chris Ash has filled it. In confirming various reports, RU announced Thursday that Henry Baker has been hired as Ash’s...
- John Taylor
Michigan formally announces addition of Greg Frey as assistant coach
The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan coaching staff is a familiar one in Ann Arbor. Coming on the heels of significant speculation the past few days, UM officially announced Thursday that...
- John Taylor
6-9, 394-pound Aussie holds offers from LSU, Michigan… and has never played a high school snap
In their never-ending quest to unearth recruiting talent, college football coaches leave no stone unturned.  Or, in this case, no massive boulder. 17-year-old Daniel Faalele, a 6-9, 394-pound native of...
- John Taylor
DT Overton to add wrestling to Oklahoma athletic resume
Somewhere in the ether of the afterlife, Dr. Death is nodding with a menacing approval. Steve Williams was a four-time All-American wrestler at Oklahoma in the late seventies and early eighties who also...
- John Taylor
Two Div. III football players arrested on capital murder charges
It’s not often that we dip our toes into the Div. III level of football, but this is one of the rare occasions that it’s warranted. According to multiple media outlets, 19-year-old Dontrell Dock...
- John Taylor
Redfield Moves on to Plan C
When Max Redfield signed with Notre Dame four years ago, he figured he would spend January 2017 recovering from his rookie season in the NFL. When he opted not to enter the NFL Draft last spring, Redfield...
- Douglas Farmer
Oklahoma’s Cobb given university suspension following felony arrests
The off-field issues for Parrish Cobb now extend beyond just being in Bob Stoops‘ doghouse. Last week, Cobb was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, all of which...
- John Taylor
Larry Fedora formally adds pair of coaches to Tar Heels staff
Larry Fedora has welcomed two new coaches to his North Carolina coaching staff, one of whom is very familiar with the head coach. The school announced via a press release that Fedora has hired Deke Adams...
- John Taylor
Report: Arkansas LB Dre Greenlaw undergoes foot surgery
A lingering foot issue has led to some additional medical intervention for one of Arkansas’ most productive players on the defensive side of the ball. Dre Greenlaw missed the last six games of the...
- John Taylor
Auburn QB Sean White likely at least limited in the spring
An injury that happened at the very end of the 2016 season will impact Auburn’s offensive triggerman as the Tigers begin preparations in earnest for the 2017 season. In the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma...
- John Taylor
New media, marketing deal at Georgia worth $152.5M
There's no disputing the value of media rights deals continue to widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots.
- Kevin McGuire
Auburn reveals plans for $28M support facility
Auburn is preparing to do some renovating at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
- Kevin McGuire
Kansas blocks transfer of DB connected to Title IX probe
An ex-Boise State player previously suspended for his role in an alleged sexual assault won't be allowed to attend Kansas.
- Kevin McGuire
WMU announces Tim Lester’s first coaching staff
Less than two weeks after taking over the oars from P.J. Fleck, Tim Lester has completed his first Western Michigan coaching staff. While some of the hires had previously been reported, WMU confirmed...
- John Taylor
Rees’s return should not surprise
The return of Tommy – er, Tom – Rees to Notre Dame as a member of Brian Kelly’s staff should not have surprised anyone, really. Kelly himself predicted it in no uncertain terms more than three years ago....
- Douglas Farmer
Poinsettia Bowl shuttering its postseason doors after 12-year run
For those who are of the opinion that there are way too many bowl games, today’s like Christmas in January. The San Diego Bowl Game Association announced Wednesday that its board of directors has...
- John Taylor
Broadcasting icon Brent Musberger to retire Jan. 31
You’re looking live at the end of a broadcasting era. After nearly a half-century in the industry, Brent Musburger announced Wednesday that he will be hanging up his microphone and retiring.  The 77-...
- John Taylor
About-face: QB Ryan Burns opts to stay at Stanford
It appears the quarterback position at Stanford won't be quite as unsettled as it could've been.
- John Taylor
WR Jonathan Parker leaving Iowa as a grad transfer
A thin wide receiving corps experience-wise at Iowa has gotten a bit thinner thanks to a development Tuesday night. The Hawkeyes announced via a press release that Jonathan Parker has decided to transfer...
- John Taylor
Oregon WRs coach was passenger along for co-OC’s DUI arrest
Oregon’s offseason from the outer edges of football hell has added yet another layer. Early Sunday morning, Ducks co-offensive coordinator David Reaves was arrested for, among other things, driving...
- John Taylor
Dabo Swinney fills two holes on Clemson coaching staff
Somewhat lost amidst Clemson’s ongoing celebration of its first national championship in more than three decades was the fact that Dabo Swinney had two holes to fill on his title-winning coaching...
- John Taylor
W. Mich. to transfer ‘Row the Boat’ to P.J. Fleck
The "Row the Boat" trademark will soon row its way from Kalamazoo to Minneapolis, according to a report.
- Zach Barnett
Notre Dame hires Tommy Rees as quarterbacks coach
Tommy Rees is back in the Notre Dame quarterbacks room, except now he'll be running the meetings.
- Zach Barnett
Tommy Rees officially joins Kelly’s staff
Notre Dame has made official what Keith Arnold first reported Jan. 2: Tommy Rees will join Brian Kelly’s staff as the Irish quarterbacks coach. Or, to adhere to Notre Dame’s release, “Tom” Rees will join...
- Douglas Farmer
Harbaugh first coach to pay three assistants $1 million
According to the USA Today coaching salary database, a dozen assistant coaches took home at least $1 million in 2016.
- Zach Barnett
Texas Tech adds former Red Raider center as O-line coach
Brandon Jones‘ coaching career began in Lubbock after his playing days at Texas Tech came to an end, and now that career will continue on at his alma mater. Jones, Tech announce via a press release,...
- John Taylor
ACC unveils 2017 football schedule
The ACC ended this past football season as the home of the 2016 national champion as well as the best bowl record of any FBS conference as well.  Tuesday, the league turned its attention to next season as...
- John Taylor
Luke Fickell adds two coaches to Cincinnati staff
Six weeks after landing the head-coaching job at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell continues to make headway in completing his initial Bearcats coaching staff. In a press release Tuesday, UC confirmed that Fickell...
- John Taylor
Colin McGovern becomes second Notre Dame lineman in a month to transfer to Virginia
In December, John Montelus opted to transfer to Virginia after deciding to leave Notre Dame.  A month later, and the offensive lineman will have some former Irish company in Charlottesville. Following up on...
- John Taylor
Report: Miami blocking Edwards from ACC destinations
The Miami Hurricanes play Syracuse and Pittsburgh in 2017.
- John Taylor
Shai McKenzie details restrictions Virginia Tech placed on transfer
Right or wrong, but unsurprisingly, Shai McKenzie‘s departure from Blacksburg comes with some strings attached. Nearly two weeks ago, McKenzie took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from...
- John Taylor
TCU’s leading rusher arrested for public intoxication
As the 2017 offseason kicks into high gear, so have the annual and ever-present off-field issues. According to multiple media outlets, TCU running back Kyle Hicks was arrested over the weekend on a...
- John Taylor
P.J. Fleck officially turns to familiar face to be his Minnesota OC
Not surprisingly, P.J. Fleck will have a familiar offensive face on which to lean as his oars hit the Power Five waters for the first time. Coming off a couple of weeks worth of reports, Minnesota...
- John Taylor
A&M transfer WR Frank Iheanacho moves on to FCS level
After leaving a Power Five program, Frank Iheanacho has decided that a lower rung on the college football ladder is more his speed at this point in time. Stephen F. Austin announced Monday that Iheanacho...
- John Taylor
Wyoming loses assistant to FCS head-coaching job
Craig Bohl has an opening on his Wyoming coaching staff, although the reason for the attrition is certainly understandable. Monday, Indiana State officially announced that Curt Mallory has been hired as the...
- John Taylor
Geoff Collins (again) completes first Temple coaching staff
Nearly six weeks after landing his first head-coaching gig, Geoff Collins has put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff. Again. Temple announced Monday that Collins has hired Keith Gaither to be...
- John Taylor
DL Josh Moore tweets decision to transfer from Mizzou
Missouri’s defensive line grouping will be a little lighter personnel-wise when the Tigers kick spring practice off in a couple of months. On his personal Twitter account Monday, Josh Moore announced...
- John Taylor
Cal hires Marques Tuiasasopo to coach quarterbacks
Former Washington quarterback great Marques Tuiasasopo is making his rounds through the entire Pac-12. On Monday, California announced the hiring of the former Husky to coach the Bears’ quarterbacks...
- Zach Barnett
Report: Cal hires Tim DeRuyter to head defense
California will hire former Fresno State head coach Tim DeRuyter to serve as its defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.
- Zach Barnett
Michigan football going to Rome this spring
The NCAA is going to shut down the ability to take a football team off campus during spring break starting in August, so Jim Harbaugh is making sure his program gets one more trip squeezed in. This one is...
- Kevin McGuire
New MLS stadium in San Diego could have plenty of perks for San Diego State football
San Diego State is already locked in to continue playing games in Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego through the 2020 season, which may be perfect timing. A move to build a brand new Major League Soccer stadium...
- Kevin McGuire
Report: USF working to extend lease with Raymond James Stadium
In an ideal world, every FBS program would have its own place to call home, but the reality is a number of schools must work out lease agreements to play home game sin NFL stadiums. USF is reportedly set to...
- Kevin McGuire
Jackson, Mayfield, Barrett Heisman Trophy favorites
The new college football season may still be a long way away, but it is never too early to look at the Heisman race.
- Kevin McGuire
Brent’s transfer makes sense for both sides
Justin Brent’s pending transfer makes sense on the surface if for no other reason than his complete lack of game action in the last two seasons. A slightly-deeper look, however, explains the move even...
- Douglas Farmer
The three biggest overperformering and underperformering teams of 2016
It’s been two weeks since Clemson dramatically was crowned champions of the College Football Playoff over Alabama, putting a close on the 2016 season. The dust is settled and recruiting pushes are the...
- JJ Stankevitz
Trey Holtz, son of Skip and grandson of Lou, starts coaching career at Ohio State
The Holtz family coaching tree just added another branch. Louis Leo Holtz III, better known as Trey, has joined the Ohio State staff, according to a post on his Instagram account. Holtz is the son of...
- Zach Barnett
Louisville RB L.J. Scott reportedly transfers to Eastern Kentucky
Louisville running back L.J. Scott has transferred to Eastern Kentucky, according to a report Sunday from Kennedy Hardman of WTVQ in Lexington, Ky. The school has not announced Scott’s arrival, but...
- Zach Barnett
Baylor and Houston lighting up the skies for recruiting purposes
It didn't take long for Matt Rhule and his staff in Waco to find a way to show off the stadium and the atmosphere.
- Kevin McGuire
Reaves placed on administrative leave by Oregon following DUI arrest
Oregon co-offensive coordinator David Reaves was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. In response to the arrest, Oregon has placed Reaves on...
- Kevin McGuire
Ex-Nittany Lion DT Kam Carter joins Pitt as JUCO transfer
What was once Penn State’s is not Pitt’s. Former Nittany Lion Kam Carter has announced, via Twitter, he will transfer to Pitt, where he will be eligible to play right away in 2017. Thank you...
- Kevin McGuire
Hawaii, Vanderbilt schedule home-and-home series for 2022, 2023
Vanderbilt fans may want to start planning ahead to budget for a trip to Hawaii. In 2022, Vanderbilt’s football season will open in Honolulu against the Rainbow Warriors in the first game of a home-...
- Kevin McGuire
VIDEO: Kansas showed off inside look of updated football facility
With signing day coming up quickly, now is as good a time as any for football programs to show off their latest football facility renovations and upgrades. Kansas got in on the fun with a brief video tour...
- Kevin McGuire
Reports: Cal expected to add Tuiasosopo as QB coach
Marques Tuiasosopo is heading back to the Pac-12. The former Rose Bowl MVP has reportedly been added to the Cal coaching staff.
- Kevin McGuire
Arkansas DE Tevin Beanum retires, LB Khalia Hackett to transfer
Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema announced a pair of departures from the Razorback program for 2017. Defensive end Tevin Beanum has chosen to step away from football and linebacker Khalia Hackett has...
- Kevin McGuire
Texas Tech parts ways with offensive line coach Lee Hays
Kliff Kingsbury has parted ways with one longtime member of his coaching staff and said goodbye to another recent addition at the same time. Texas Tech announced on Saturday afternoon that Lee Hays would...
- Bryan Fischer
UCLA’s Jim Mora hires two more coaches
Jim Mora’s offensive overhaul appears to be complete, as UCLA announced a pair of hires.
- Bryan Fischer
Michigan QB Shane Morris transfers to Central Michigan
Central Michigan has their replacement for star quarterback Cooper Rush and didn’t have to go far to get him.
- Bryan Fischer
Tennessee goes in-house for new offensive coordinator
With Mike DeBord off to Indiana, Butch Jones is staying in-house for his next offensive coordinator. Tennessee announced Friday it has promoted Larry Scott to be its new offensive coordinator. Scott joined...
- Zach Barnett
Wazzu hires Jeff Phelps to coach D-line
Washington State has hired Jeff Phelps to coach its defensive line, the program announced late Friday night. Phelps arrives from Minnesota, where he spent the past six seasons in the same capacity....
- Zach Barnett
Auburn hires former Gus Malzahn assistant Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator
Well, so much for all that. Amid reports of a tug-of-war between Gus Malzahn and the Auburn administration, it appears the coach has got his man. Auburn will hire Arizona State offensive coordinator Chip...
- Zach Barnett
Nebraska won a bidding war with Arkansas to hire Bob Diaco
Nebraska and Arkansas have met just once on the field, in the 1965 Cotton Bowl. But the Huskers and Hogs have now met twice in the only college athletics competition more cutthroat than the actual games...
- Zach Barnett
Report: Auburn offensive coordinator search getting thorny
Auburn does not have an offensive coordinator yet, which is odd. The Tigers have an explosive offense with a lot of returning parts. They have Jarrett Stidham coming in to play quarterback. They have a...
- Zach Barnett
Forza Blu? Michigan reportedly planning spring practice in Italy
Undeterred by recent NCAA legislation, Jim Harbaugh is reportedly going international. As noted by the Detroit Free Press, a post on Rivals affiliate TheWolverine.com reports that Michigan is planning to ...
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Justin Brent to transfer
Justin Brent has not seen the playing field since Notre Dame faced LSU in the Music City Bowl back in December of 2014. That now looks like it will be the last time Irish fans see him in a Notre Dame...
- Douglas Farmer
Wisconsin extends head coach Paul Chryst’s contract through 2022
Winning a New Year’s Six bowl and outperforming nearly every preseason expectation typically results in a nice boost to a head coach’s bank account and that is the case at Wisconsin this year....
- Bryan Fischer
Vol legend Peyton Manning reportedly advising alma mater Tennessee on AD search
New College Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is staying busy with various ventures now that he’s retired from the NFL and apparently the Vol legend doesn’t mind returning to Tennessee to...
- Bryan Fischer
All Oregon football players released from hospital
All three Oregon football players hospitalized this week as the result of grueling offseason workouts have been released.
- Bryan Fischer
Thanks Keith, Now Dear Readers…
Dear “Inside the Irish” fans, “Inside the Irish” foes and, of course, my parents – Dear curious purveyors, my stand-alone predecessor and Tim Raines – Mostly, dear Notre Dame fans, Notre Dame spectators and...
- Douglas Farmer
Former Syracuse coach Scott Shafer hired as Middle Tennessee’s defensive coordinator
Middle Tennessee is giving former Syracuse head coach Scott Shafer a chance to get back in the game. Shafer has been hired to be the new defensive coordinator for the Blue Raiders, the school announced...
- Kevin McGuire
San Diego State will play at Qualcomm through 2020
The Chargers have left San Diego for Los Angeles and San Diego State is working on figuring out the best possible plan long-term.
- Kevin McGuire
Alabama RB Derrick Gore transfers to ULM
It seems to happen every now and then, but Alabama is losing a running back to a transfer this spring. Derrick Gore, a redshirt junior, is transferring to Louisiana-Monroe to continue his college football...
- Kevin McGuire
Mike Locksley’s new role on Alabama staff will be co-offensive coordinator
Alabama took advantage of a staff opening on its coaching staff this week to promote Mike Locksley to a full-time offensive assistant’s role. Now, his role appears to be a bit more defined. According...
- Kevin McGuire
NCAA proposal to shut down spring break off-campus practices passes
Michigan’s spring break trip to conduct spring practices at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida will be its last. An NCAA proposal to ban such trips outside of the college football season passed by a...
- Kevin McGuire
And in that corner… Introducing Douglas Farmer
It’s time to turn over the keys. On a day where our great nation makes a peaceful transition, so does our humble blog. I’d love to say I was smart enough to time my departure for the same day as...
- Keith Arnold
Washington State coach Mike Leach fires a shot at the SEC
Washington State coach Mike Leach is known across the country as one of college football’s most interesting characters, rambling on from time-to-time about everything from pirates to the history of ...
- Bryan Fischer
Notre Dame makes Alexander and Balis hires official
Notre Dame confirmed the news that Del Alexander and Matt Balis are joining Brian Kelly’s staff. As expected, Alexander will coach wide receivers while Balis was named director of football performance...
- Keith Arnold
Willie Taggart completes Oregon coaching staff with familiar face from USF
It probably took a little longer than most to dot the I’s and cross the T’s, but Willie Taggart has completed his coaching staff at Oregon and the latest addition is a familiar face. The school...
- Bryan Fischer
Despite Auburn interest, Texas A&M OC Noel Mazzone staying put in College Station
Gus Malzahn’s quest to find a new offensive coordinator has zigged and zagged in the past few days since the surprising departure of Rhett Lashlee to UConn. One place it will not be going however, is...
- Bryan Fischer
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan coaches ride go-karts with five-star recruit in Georgia
National Signing Day is just around the corner and that means a flurry of in-home visits by coaches across the country trying to lock up the next class of impact players for their program. We’ve seen...
- Bryan Fischer
Florida QB Luke del Rio to miss spring practices following surgery
Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio will be out of action this spring in Gainesville, the school announced on Thursday. Del Rio will instead be taking time to recover from shoulder surgery. Del Rio underwent...
- Kevin McGuire
San Diego State extends Rocky Long’s contract through 2021
Coming off a second straight 11-3 season, San Diego State has rewarded head football coach Rocky Long with a contract extension. The school announced a new contract that tacks on five additional seasons to...
- Kevin McGuire
Former Illini rushing leader announces intent to transfer from Illinois
Illinois running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is moving on from the Illini. The sophomore announced, via Twitter, he will transfer to a new school in 2017. "If You Don't Know Where You Are Going Any...
- Kevin McGuire
Pitt and UCF add home-and-home series for 2018 and 2019
The Pitt Panthers have filled out their non-conference slate for the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the addition of a home-and-home series with UCF. The scheduling deal, announced Thursday morning, confirm UCF...
- Kevin McGuire
Mississippi lawmaker proposes bill to fine NCAA for extended investigation process
Politicians will always look for ways to play to their constituents, and that sometimes means tugging at the heartstrings of local sports fans. There is no other reason why a lawmaker in Mississippi is...
- Kevin McGuire
LSU dismisses nose guard Travonte Valentine
LSU has dismissed nose guard Travonte Valentine. The dismissal for a violation of team rules was announced Thursday night with an emailed release with head coach Ed Orgeron sharing a brief statement. “At...
- Kevin McGuire
Matt Canada being paid $1.5 million per year to be LSU offensive coordinator
LSU has certainly invested in its coaching staff, now under the leadership of Ed Orgeron. New details about the contract for new offensive coordinator Matt Canada reveal LSU’s newest coordinator will...
- Kevin McGuire
Proposal for 10th assistant coach gains support of NCAA Division 1 Council
The NCAA’s Board of Directors is expected to approve a proposal that will allow college football programs to add a 10th assistant to the coaching staff. The proposal has received the support of the...
- Kevin McGuire
Colorado adds defensive coordinator DJ Eliot from Kentucky
Colorado has a new defensive coordinator, but that means Kentucky is now shopping the market. DJ Eliot will leave his job as defensive coordinator at Kentucky to take on the same role at Colorado. The news...
- Kevin McGuire
Saying Goodbye: Five things I learned writing Inside the Irish
As Lloyd Christmas said, “I hate goodbyes.”But after eight seasons of covering the day-to-day happenings of Notre Dame football, it’s time to say just that. It’s crazy to think that...
- Keith Arnold
Oklahoma State OC Mike Yurcich no longer candidate for Auburn
As Auburn looks to fill its vacancy on the football staff at offensive coordinator (previously filled by UConn-bound Rhett Lashlee), it appears that search will no longer include Oklahoma State’s Mike...
- Kevin McGuire
NCAA Division 1 Council turns down proposed June signing period
The fight for an early signing period will continue, but a proposed rule to open up a signing period in the month of June has been rejected by the NCAA’s Division 1 Council. According to the...
- Kevin McGuire
Northern Michigan OL Anthony Herbert passes away
Northern Michigan offensive lineman Anthony Herbert has passed away following a workout Tuesday, the school has confirmed. He was 20. Herbert is the second college football player to pass away in less than...
- Zach Barnett
Pac-12 announces 2017 schedule
The Pac-12 announced its 2017 schedule on Wednesday, beginning with a New Mexico State-Arizona State/North Dakota-Utah double-header and ending with the conference title game, once again set for Levi’...
- Zach Barnett
Washington QB Jake Browning reportedly undergoes surgery on throwing shoulder
Washington quarterback Jake Browning has undergone surgery on his throwing shoulder, according to a report from The Seattle Times. The Times reports Browning injured his right shoulder during a 44-18 win...
- Zach Barnett
Oregon suspends strength coach in wake of player hospitalizations
Three Oregon players were hospitalized after grueling winter workouts conducted by new strength coach Irele Oderinde, and now the school has suspended Oderinde for one month without pay. The original report...
- Zach Barnett
Appalachian State, East Carolina announce 4-game series
North Carolina’s eastern and western Group of 5 programs are going to rekindle their rivalry. Appalachian State and East Carolina — or is that East Carolina and Appalachian State? —...
- Zach Barnett
Arkansas promotes Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator
Arkansas has promoted Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator, the program has announced. Like a college player going pro or a high schooler freshly offered a scholarship, Bret Bielema made the announcement...
- Zach Barnett
Clemson LB Ben Boulware trolls Desmond Howard with CFP trophy tattoo on his heel
Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware is the quintessential “player you hate if he’s on the other team and player you love if he’s on your team.” Boulware constantly searches — often...
- Zach Barnett
Report: Tarean Folston won’t return for fifth year
Tarean Folston will declare for the NFL Draft. The senior running back, who has a fifth-year of eligibility available after a medical redshirt in 2014, will instead turn his focus to preparing for the...
- Keith Arnold
Arizona State hires former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Henson
Arizona State has hired former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Henson to coach its offensive line, the Sun Devils announced Tuesday. Henson spent seven seasons on staff in Columbia, the last three as...
- Zach Barnett
Oregon hires Mario Cristobal away from Alabama
Oregon has hired Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal to serve as the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator and run game coordinator, the Ducks announced Tuesday. Though it was just announced today...
- Zach Barnett
Frank Beamer headlines class of new CFP selection committee members
Now three years into the new system, the College Football Playoff’s selection committee roster is beginning change. Gone are Barry Alvarez, Condoleezza Rice and Lloyd Carr (Carr had already stepped...
- Zach Barnett
Penn State DT Antoine White announces transfer to Albany
Penn State defensive tackle Antoine White will plug gaps and chase passers in a new destination next season. White revealed he will leave Happy Valley to play for Albany in 2017. As a redshirt sophomore in...
- Zach Barnett
Cal hires Eastern Washington head coach Beau Baldwin as offensive coordinator
New Cal head coach Justin Wilcox‘s first hire is a big one. Eastern Washington head coach Beau Baldwin has left his red field of fire to become the offensive coordinator in Berkeley. “This one is...
- Zach Barnett
Grueling workouts put multiple Oregon players in hospital, per report
The Willie Taggart era at Oregon is barely a month old, and already the first crisis has arrived. A report from The Oregonian uncovered that at least three Ducks football players have been sent to the...
- Zach Barnett
Phillip Fulmer reportedly a candidate for Tennessee AD job
Tennessee is still in search of its next athletics director, which has become a point of contention lately — and especially over the past 24 hours. Alabama hired Greg Byrne away from Arizona without...
- Zach Barnett
Missouri State RB Richard Nelson fatally shot in front of home
Missouri State running back Richard Nelson was fatally shot in the back while attempting to break up a fight on Saturday night. He was 18 years old. According to a description of the altercation from the ...
- Zach Barnett
College football records highest-ever scoring season in 2016
The average college football team topped 30 points per game for the first time in the game’s history, according to data compiled and released by the NCAA. The typical team scored 30.04 points per game...
- Zach Barnett
USC star Adoree’ Jackson declares for 2017 NFL draft
One of college football’s most versatile players in the country is taking his game to the next level. Adoree’ Jackson of USC announced, via Twitter, he is declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft....
- Kevin McGuire
NCAA denies appeal for extra year for Louisiana-Lafayette QB Anthony Jennings
The football-playing career for Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Anthony Jennings has officially come to a close.
- Kevin McGuire
Vols add UNC DB coach Charlton Warren to coaching staff
Following a somewhat disappointing season in Knoxville, changes are in the air for the Tennessee Vols coaching staff. Among the first changes of the offseason comes at the defensive back coaching position....
- Kevin McGuire
Mike Locksley promoted to full-time offensive assistant at Alabama
With some room to work on the Alabama coaching staff this offseason, head coach Nick Saban has found the right opportunity to promote Mike Locksley to a full-time offensive assistant role in Tuscaloosa. The...
- Kevin McGuire
Report: Ohio Bobcats RB arrested for alleged intoxicated accident and fleeing scene
Ohio running back Maleek Irons was arrested over the weekend for his role in fleeing a possible drunk driving accident. The Athens News reports Irons was arrested Saturday morning by police responding to a...
- Kevin McGuire
Alabama to hires Arizona AD Greg Byrne for same position
Alabama head coach Nick Saban may be the most powerful person within the Alabama sports department, but even he has a boss.  Now, he will have a new boss. Alabama Director of Athletics Bill Battle is...
- Kevin McGuire
Notre Dame OL Quenton Nelson announces return to school
It’s not yet Signing Day, but Notre Dame has already secured a major commitment for what Brian Kelly hopes is a major bounce-back 2017 season. Offensive lineman Quenton Nelson announced Sunday he is...
- Zach Barnett
Quenton Nelson will return for his senior season
Brian Kelly’s talked about the rare 6-star recruit: Harrison Smith, Manti Te’o, Michael Floyd, Zack Martin. Well, add Quenton Nelson to the list. Notre Dame’s starting left guard has made...
- Keith Arnold
Sonny Dykes reportedly joins TCU staff
Former California head coach Sonny Dykes is set to join TCU’s staff in a to-be-determined role, multiple outlets reported Sunday evening. Jeremy Clark of TCU’s 247 site broke the news. Sources...
- Zach Barnett
Memphis promotes Darrell Dickey to offensive coordinator
Chip Long is off to call plays at Notre Dame, and now Tigers head coach Mike Norvell has moved his remaining staff up a line. The Tigers announced Sunday associate head coach/running backs coach Darrell...
- Zach Barnett
Michigan OL David Dawson announces transfer to Iowa State
Michigan offensive lineman David Dawson announced shortly after the Wolverines’ Orange Bowl loss to Florida State he would seek a home elsewhere, and now he has found that home. Dawson announced...
- Zach Barnett
With Chargers skipping town, San Diego State places focus on new stadium
The San Diego Chargers wanted a new stadium in San Diego but were turned down.
- Kevin McGuire
Back for Moore: South Carolina LB Skai Moore to return in 2017
After missing the entire 2016 season due to a herniated disk in his neck, South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore will return to the field in 2017 to play for the Gamecocks. It was previously expected Moore...
- Kevin McGuire
Luke Fickell’s focus on Cincinnati recruiting will be welcome change for high school coaches
Ohio State will always figure to dominate the in-state recruiting efforts within the state of Ohio, but former Buckeye assistant and new head coach of Cincinnati Luke Fickell will do all he can to recruit...
- Kevin McGuire
Report: Michigan RB coach Tyrone Wheatley expected to leave for NFL’s Jaguars
Former Michigan running back and current running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley could be heading back to the NFL.
- Kevin McGuire
Baylor WR Ishmael Zamora leaving for NFL Draft
Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora will leave Waco and enter the NFL Draft this spring. Zamora confirmed the news of his decision on Twitter after human performance training company EXOS announced he was...
- Kevin McGuire
SEC’s leading tackler Zach Cunningham declares for the 2017 NFL Draft
It’s not often that Vanderbilt is a must-stop sight on the Pro Day circuit for NFL scouts but it might be this year. Commodores star linebacker Zach Cunningham has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft...
- Bryan Fischer
Cal officially names Justin Wilcox as new head coach of the Bears
It’s been in the works for several days but finally became official on Saturday afternoon: Justin Wilcox is the new head coach at Cal. “It has been a dream of mine to lead a college football...
- Bryan Fischer
Washington DT Vita Vea returning for another season with the Huskies
After a magical season that culminated in a Pac-12 championship and berth in the College Football Playoff, Washington was not surprisingly hit hard by several underclassmen declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft...
- Bryan Fischer
Louisville reportedly pulls O-line coach Mike Summers away from Florida
After a white-hot start, Louisville belly flopped through the end of the 2016 season. After rising as high as No. 3 in the polls, finishing seven yards shy of knocking off eventual national champion Clemson...
- Zach Barnett
Clemson defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks announces retirement
In addition to a plethora of players, Clemson will have to replace one of its assistant coaches as it gears up for a title defense this fall. At the Tigers’ national championship celebration on...
- Zach Barnett
Connecticut names Villanova’s Billy Crocker defensive coordinator
New UConn head coach Randy Edsall has named Billy Crocker his defensive coordinator, the program announced Saturday. Crocker arrives from Villanova, where he helped the Wildcats build one of the most...
- Zach Barnett
Jake Spavital set to reunite with Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia
Jake Spavital worked for Dana Hologrsen three different times spread across four years, and now the two are set to reunite again. According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Spavital will return to West...
- Zach Barnett
Cal reportedly hands new head coach Justin Wilcox a 5-year contract
Cal interviewed Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox earlier this week, and now the two sides have reportedly made their mutual interest official.
- Zach Barnett
LSU receiver Malachi Dupre latest junior off to the NFL Draft
Add another talented junior to the list of underclassmen who are skipping their senior season for the 2017 NFL Draft.
- Bryan Fischer
Nebraska reportedly hiring ex-UConn coach Bob Diaco as next defensive coordinator
Nebraska head coach Mike Riley surprised many when he let longtime defensive coordinator Mark Banker go this week but didn’t leave Cornhuskers fans wondering what direction he was going to go on that...
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Western Michigan to hire Tim Lester as P.J. Fleck’s replacement
Western Michigan appears to have found a new captain to row the boat. According to FootballScoop and several others, former Broncos quarterback and recent Purdue coach Tim Lester is set to be hired as the...
- Bryan Fischer
Ex-Alabama QB David Cornwell announces transfer to Nevada
Few programs deal with a January full of roster turnover quite like Alabama and that was certainly the case with a few expected decision coming from players looking to continue their careers outside of...
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Ohio State AD Gene Smith joining CFP Selection Committee
There's still plenty of business left to do for the organization responsible for the postseason.
- Bryan Fischer
A second Clemson Tiger reportedly transferring
Earlier Friday, we noted that offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen had decided to transfer from Clemson.  A few hours later, another Tiger has parted ways with the reigning national champions. According to...
- John Taylor
Top deep-ball threat will take grad transfer route out of Kentucky
When Kentucky looked for a home-run ball or chunk yardage in the passing game in 2016, quite often they’d turn to Jeff Badet.  This coming season, they’ll be forced to look in another direction...
- John Taylor
Alabama trio officially rolls early to NFL draft
Alabama is losing handful of underclassmen to the NFL, albeit a smaller handful than some had projected.
- John Taylor
Clark Lea formally named Linebackers Coach
Notre Dame formally introduced new linebackers coach Clark Lea on Thursday. The press release for the 35-year-old  included the following quote from the new assistant who has worked at Bowling Green, UCLA...
- Keith Arnold
Reports: Alabama assistant Mario Cristobal leaving for co-OC job at Oregon
It appears Nick Saban will have another hole to fill on his Alabama coaching staff. According to 247Sports.com, Mario Cristobal is leaving Saban’s staff to join Willie Taggart at Oregon as co-...
- John Taylor
Starting center leaving Minnesota for Oklahoma State
The interior of Oklahoma State’s offensive line the season after next has just gotten stronger, to the detriment of Minnesota’s. Earlier this month, rumblings were bubbling that Tyler Moore was...
- John Taylor
FSU confirms WR Travis Rudolph leaving ‘Noles for NFL
It was reported Thursday that the 2016 season was the last for Travis Rudolph at Florida State.  A day later, that’s been confirmed. FSU announced via a press release that Rudolph is foregoing his...
- John Taylor
Reports: OL Jake Fruhmorgen transferring from Clemson
For the first time since claiming the national championship, Clemson has seen a player abandon the winning ship. While the football program has yet to confirm it, TigerNet.com is reporting that Jake...
- John Taylor
Craig Bohl ‘excited’ QB Josh Allen’s returning to Wyoming
If you listened to some of the growing draft chatter, Josh Allen had the kind of talent that wowed scouts and could’ve led to the redshirt sophomore being the first quarterback taken in the upcoming...
- John Taylor
On Twitter, Shai McKenzie announces transfer from Hokies
Shai McKenzie began his Virginia Tech career as one of the most decorated members of the Hokies’ 2014 recruiting class.  In the end, and thanks in part to injury, he’ll fall far short of the...
- John Taylor
Les Miles reportedly ‘out’ as a candidate at Western Michigan
Well, at least theoretically it was fun while it lasted. In a television interview Wednesday, former LSU head coach Les Miles intimated that he would be open to the Western Michigan job if it was offered....
- John Taylor
UConn moves 2017 football game against Boston College to Fenway Park
Bowl season is over but playing football games in baseball stadiums is not. UConn announced on Thursday evening that their non-conference matchup with Boston College on November 18, 2017 is being moved to...
- Bryan Fischer
Bo Jackson: No way I would allow my kids to play football today
Bo Jackson, one of the greatest athletes of his generation, didn’t know everything when it came to the game of football.
- Bryan Fischer
P.J. Fleck still working on taking ‘Row the Boat’ to Minnesota
Will P.J. Fleck keep rowing the boat in the Twin Cities? The new Minnesota head coach certainly would like to.
- Bryan Fischer
Maryland, Virginia renew old rivalry with home-and-home series
Conference realignment broke up dozens of traditional rivalries back in the early part of this decade but one that probably wasn’t on the radar of most fans was the longstanding game between Maryland...
- Bryan Fischer
Michigan confirms hiring of Pep Hamilton
The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s staff is officially official. Following up on reports that have been simmering for a few days now, UM confirmed Thursday that Pep Hamilton has been hired as the...
- John Taylor
Deshaun Watson claims back-to-back Manning Awards
Deshaun Watson is off off to the NFL, but he's aking one more piece of hardware with him.
- John Taylor
Geoff Collins puts finishing touches on first Temple staff
A little over four weeks after landing his first head-coaching job, Geoff Collins has completed his first coaching staff. Temple announced Thursday that Collins has made three additions to his initial staff...
- John Taylor
Kirk Ferentz announces two more changes to Iowa’s offensive staff
As Kirk Ferentz looks to renovate his offensive coaching staff at Iowa, the demolition continues. The head coach announced in a press release early Thursday afternoon that Bobby Kennedy and Chris White (...
- John Taylor
TCU co-OC Doug Meacham heading to Kansas as solo OC
An odd set of offensive coordinator moves continues, with one Big 12 program losing one of its coordinators to another. In a press release, Kansas announced that it has hired Doug Meacham as its offensive...
- John Taylor
Ex-OSU WR Torrence Gibson following Luke Fickell to Cincinnati
Torrance Gibson may have left Ohio State, but he’s not leaving the state of Ohio. Back in August, it was announced that Gibson had been suspended for the entire 2016 season, a suspension with which...
- John Taylor
RB Derrick Gore opts to transfer from Alabama
When you have a stable full of running backs returning, one’s bound to get antsy and bust out. That’s the case with Derrick Gore, who took to Instagram Wednesday evening to announce that he has...
- John Taylor
Reports: ‘No way' Art Briles becomes Auburn’s next OC
Less than 24 hours into Auburn's search for their next offensive coordinator, we can safely cross one name off the list.
- John Taylor
Chargers move to LA won’t mean another team in the Coliseum
The turf at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum can breathe a little easier this morning. Last season, the famed venue served as the football home of the USC Trojans, of course, as well as the NFL...
- John Taylor
Jim Harbaugh welcomes child No. 7 into the world
If anything, Jim Harbaugh can now officially field one full side of a seven-on-seven drill. Late Wednesday afternoon, the 53-year-old Michigan head coach took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his...
- John Taylor
Dabo Swinney wins second straight Bear Bryant award
Dabo Swinney vanquished Bear Bryant‘s former team in the national championship game earlier in the week.
- John Taylor
D’Onta Foreman claims Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
Underrated, undervalued and under-publicized all year long, D'Onta Foreman is finally taking home some additional hardware.  And the best part?  This one honors one of Texas’ football legends....
- John Taylor
Lorenzo Ward added to Louisville’s coaching staff
The reshaping of Bobby Petrino‘s Louisville defensive coaching staff has continued. Earlier in the day, Mississippi State confirmed that it had hired U of L defensive coordinator Todd Grantham for the...
- John Taylor
Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee leaves to take same job at UConn
UConn announced that new/old head coach Randy Edsall has hired Lashlee as his new coordinator on his Huskies coaching staff.
- John Taylor
QB Ryan Willis tweets transfer from Kansas to Virginia Tech
Kansas’ quarterback room will have a decidedly different look when spring practice opens in a couple of months. Rumors swirled earlier in the day Wednesday that Ryan Willis had decided to transfer...
- John Taylor
DC Mark Banker one of two coaches no longer on Nebraska staff
Once again, change has come to Mike Riley‘s Nebraska coaching staff. In a press release Wednesday, Riley announced the departures of a pair of his assistants.  One of those was a forced departure as...
- John Taylor
Georgia, Virginia to meet in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
Georgia and Virginia will meet in a 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
- Zach Barnett
Temple hires Taver Johnson as defensive coordinator
Taver Johnson will be Temple’s new defensive coordinator, the program announced Wednesday. Johnson arrives in Philadelphia from Purdue, where he served as defensive backs coach from 2014-16. Prior to...
- Zach Barnett
Artavis Scott joins parade of Clemson wideouts off to NFL
Clemson’s offense is going to look different next season. Very different.
- Zach Barnett
Former Iowa State K Cole Netten makes highlight reel of tweets from his haters
Coaches and players often say the, uh, free expression of today’s social media age is one of the hardest things about participating in college football. Not only can anyone who watches a game critique...
- Zach Barnett
Reports: Lea, Alexander added to Irish coaching staff
Brian Kelly is adding to his rebuilt coaching staff, reportedly finalizing deals with Wake Forest linebackers coach Clark Lea and Arizona State assistant DelVaughn Alexander. Lea will reunite with Mike Elko...
- Keith Arnold
Mike Williams makes early move from Clemson to NFL
As most expected, Mike Williams announced via Twitter that he is leaving Clemson early for the NFL.
- John Taylor
Baylor DC Phil Bennett taking same role at Arizona State
With Baylor overhauling its coaching staff in the wake of the highly-publicized sexual assault scandal, Phil Bennett had been left standing in the game of coaching musical chairs — until now. Arizona...
- John Taylor