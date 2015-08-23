Top Stories
Top wideout Joseph Lewis, teammate Greg Johnson stay home and commit to USC
USC’s impressive run on National Signing Day continued with a pair of lunch time surprises from right in the team’s backyard. Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis ...
Four-star WR James Robinson heading to Florida in major turn of events
Just when you thought you have seen it all on National Signing Day, think again. Four-star wide receiver James Robinson has landed with the Florida Gators after what has been quite the sequence of events...
Penn State adds surprise addition with four-star safety Tariq Castro-Fields
National Signing Day went smoothly for Penn State, and then got a little better with a late addition. With all 20 players expected to sign officially locked in without any hassles on Wednesday, Penn State...