Top Stories

Rematch on! Clemson shuts out Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl to book trip to title game

The Tigers closed out the year by shutting out Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl to book their tickets to the national title...

Scarbrough powers No. 1 Alabama back to championship game after Peach Bowl win

Bo Scarbrough rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama beat Washington 24-7 to reach another national title game.

LSU sacks Louisville Heisman QB Jackson eight times in Citrus Bowl romp, 29-9

It was a long afternoon for Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville (9-4) in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

More Headlines

-
Bryan Fischer
Clemson jumps out to early lead over Ohio State as Fiesta Bowl hits halftime
Clemson returned to University of Phoenix Stadium intent on making it back to the national title game for another shot at...
-
Kevin McGuire
Peach Bowl Third Quarter Recap: Punts, punts and more punts!
With Alabama leading Washington 17-7 at the halftime break, the Crimson Tide are seeming to be content not to try too many...
-
Kevin McGuire
Peach Bowl First Half Recap: Alabama defense scores TD and begins putting Washington in sleeper hold
Washington held their own in the first quarter, aside from one late lost fumble that led to an Alabama field goal at the start...
-
Kevin McGuire
Peach Bowl First Quarter Recap: Washington strikes first, Alabama answers with authority
The Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies may had a few butterflies at the start of the game with a poor kickoff return from John...
-
Kevin McGuire
Georgia Tech fends off Kentucky for TaxSlayer Bowl victory
Georgia Tech (9-4) held off a late rally attempt by Kentucky (7-6) and pulled out a well-timed pass play to lead to a cushion-...
-
Keith Arnold
Report: Irish to hire Memphis OC Chip Long
Chip Long worked under first-year head coach Mike Norvell and coordinated the country's No. 16 scoring offense.
-
Kevin McGuire
LSU sacks Lamar Jackson five times to establish first half dominance in Citrus Bowl
Louisville may have the Heisman Trophy winner playing quarterback, but Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals have found almost nothing...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 31 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 31 bowl menu, which today features two ACC vs. SEC matchups as well as a pair of games that...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
WHO: No. 2 Clemson (12-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) WHAT: The 46th Fiesta Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinal WHEN: 7...
-
Zach Barnett
CFT Previews: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
WHO: No. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0) WHAT: The College Football Playoff at the 49th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl WHEN...
-
Bryan Fischer
Florida State chops banged up Michigan for wild Orange Bowl victory
Dalvin Cook and Florida State taking on Jabrill Peppers and Michigan in the Orange Bowl was pegged early on as one of the best ...
-
Bryan Fischer
Florida State rolls to big halftime lead as Michigan deals with Jabrill Peppers, Jake Butt injuries
Things got off to an ominous start for Florida State at the Orange Bowl when mascot Renegade was spooked in pre-game activities...
-
Bryan Fischer
Air Force runs off 42 unanswered to beat South Alabama in the Arizona Bowl
Everything went South Alabama’s way early in the Arizona Bowl, as the team looked well on its way to yet another...
-
Bryan Fischer
Injured Michigan star Jabrill Peppers out for Orange Bowl against Florida State
Bad news for Michigan hit right as the team kicked off the Orange Bowl against Florida State on Friday night as it was announced...
-
NBC Sports
U.S. Army-All American Bowl NCAA Alumni
The U.S. Army Bowl boasts an alumni class of Heisman Trophy winners and some the nation’s most elite NCAA players across it's 17...
-
NBC Sports
U.S. Army All-American Bowl NFL Alumni
The 17-year history of the The U.S. Army All-American Bowl includes an alumni class of over 200 NFL players.
-
Bryan Fischer
Tennessee tops Nebraska in Music City Bowl
Tennessee ended with a nice postseason flourish by holding off a pesky Nebraska squad, 38-24, in the Music City Bowl.
-
Zach Barnett
Defense leads No. 18 Stanford past UNC in Sun Bowl
No. 18 Stanford used a standout effort from running back Bryce Love and a relentless defense to hold off North Carolina, 25-23.
-
Bryan Fischer
Rough start for Nebraska as Tennessee leads at halftime of Music City Bowl
It wasn’t always pretty for Tennessee to start the Music City Bowl but eventually the offense started to click in the...
-
John Taylor
Wyoming announces DC Steve Stanard’s contract won’t be renewed
Despite his most successful season in his three years at Wyoming, Craig Bohl is making a change to his Cowboys coaching staff....
-
Zach Barnett
Stanford down a QB but leading North Carolina in Sun Bowl
Without Christian McCaffrey and starting quarterback Keller Chryst going down to injury, No. 18 Stanford still holds a 13-7 lead...
-
John Taylor
DL Vincent Taylor decides to leave Oklahoma State for NFL
The post-bowl declarations continue unabated, with Oklahoma State the latest to lose a player early to The Shield. Coming off...
-
Zach Barnett
Kicking woes, miscues doom TCU in Liberty Bowl loss to Georgia
In a microcosm of its entire season, TCU watched an immensely winnable game slip away thanks to mistakes in the kicking game and...
-
John Taylor
USF assistants will split Willie Taggart’s bowl win bonus
South Florida assistant coaches will find a little something extra in their post-Christmas stockings this year. USF jumped out...
-
John Taylor
Dennis Erickson to retire, co-OC won’t be retained by Utah
It appears Utah will be moving in a new direction on the offensive side of the ball. The Utes announced Friday afternoon that...
-
Keith Arnold
Five Irish recruits compete at Under Armour All-American Bowl
Five of Notre Dame’s recruits are in Orlando, competing at the Under Armour All-American Bowl. Representing the Irish are...
-
Zach Barnett
TCU leading Georgia halfway through messy Liberty Bowl
TCU leads Georgia 16-14 midway through the Liberty Bowl after a half in which neither side can be particularly happy about. TCU...
-
John Taylor
Mike MacIntyre adds Dodd Trophy to Coach of the Year hardware haul
Colorado’s breakout season ended with a resounding thud Thursday, but the Buffaloes’ head coach can at least assuage...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 30 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 30 bowl menu, which features four Power Five vs. Power Five matchups, including one that is...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: Capital One Orange Bowl
WHO: No. 11 Florida State (9-3) vs. No. 6 Michigan (10-2) WHAT: The 83rd Orange Bowl WHEN: Friday, December 30, 8 p.m. ET on...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
WHO: No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) vs. Nebraska (9-3) WHAT: The 19th Music City Bowl WHEN: December 30, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE: ...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: Hyundai Sun Bowl
WHO: No. 18 Stanford (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4) WHAT: The 83rd Sun Bowl WHEN: December 30, 2 p.m. ET on CBS WHERE: Sun Bowl...
-
Kevin McGuire
Alamo Bowl blowout sees No. 12 Oklahoma State dominate No. 10 Colorado
The Alamo Bowl saw a 31-point lead evaporate last season, but there would be no meltdown this year. No. 12 Oklahoma State (10-3...
-
Kevin McGuire
Colorado QB Sefo Liufau injured in first half of Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma State leads Colorado 17-0 at halftime in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Digging out of s 17-0 deficit is certainly not...
-
Kevin McGuire
Ew, Pig Sooie! Virginia Tech scores 35-unanswered points to win Belk Bowl, 35-24
For one half of football, it appeared as though Arkansas (7-6) could do no wrong in the Belk Bowl against No. 22 Virginia Tech (...
-
Kevin McGuire
Arkansas going hog wild on Hokies in Belk Bowl with 24-0 halftime lead
Few teams in college football have been quite as puzzling to figure out on a week-by-week basis as Arkansas. after one half in...
-
John Taylor
USF survives in OT, holds off South Carolina in wild Birmingham Bowl
South Florida had already set a school record for wins in a season.  Thursday, the Bulls added to it.  Barely. Trailing 29-14 in...
-
John Taylor
Report: Arkansas TE’s Belk Bowl suspension stemmed from attempted shoplifting… at a Belk department store
The irony is deep and thick with this one. Just a short time ago, Arkansas announced that starting tight end Jeremy Sprinkle had...
-
John Taylor
WR Ricky Seals-Jones opts to leave A&M early for NFL
Wednesday night, Ricky Seals-Jones caught his first touchdown pass of the season in Texas A&M’s loss to Kansas State...
-
John Taylor
Arkansas suspends top TE for Belk Bowl game vs. Virginia Tech
Quarterback Austin Allen will have one less weapon in the passing game at his disposal when Arkansas takes the field later on...
-
John Taylor
Quinton Flowers’ legs push USF to lead on South Carolina in Birmingham Bowl
Through the first two quarters of play in the Birmingham Bowl, South Carolina is getting a healthy taste of Lamar Jackson Lite....
-
John Taylor
Alabama player explains how he blew off index finger with shotgun
And there’s yet another headline I never imagined I’d actually have to type out. A couple of weeks ago, Nick Saban...
-
John Taylor
BYU coaching legend LaVell Edwards dies at 86
One of the soft-spoken giants of college football has been silenced. BYU confirmed Thursday afternoon that LaVell Edwards had...
-
John Taylor
Armed robbery, kidnapping arrest nets Miss. St.’s John Michael Hankerson a dismissal
Yeah, that’d normally get you the boot. According to Joel Coleman of the Starkville Daily, Mississippi State defensive...
-
John Taylor
Report: Mich. St. student claims suspended Mich. WR groped her
Some additional light has been shed on a mid-October incident that ultimately led to the suspension of a Michigan football...
-
John Taylor
Steve Spurrier Jr., new HC’s dad added to WKU coaching staff
As Mike Sanford assembles his first Western Kentucky staff, he’s officially added one very familiar familial face along...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 29 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 29 bowl menu, which today features a trio of teams that finished in the final regular season...
-
Zach Barnett
CFT Previews: Valero Alamo Bowl
WHO: No. 12 Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. No. 10 Colorado (10-3) WHAT: The 24th Valero Alamo Bowl WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE:...
-
Zach Barnett
CFT Previews: Belk Bowl
WHO: Arkansas (7-5) vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech (9-4) WHAT: The 15th Belk Bowl WHEN: 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE: Bank of America...
-
John Taylor
Geoff Collins retains three Owl coaches for first Temple staff
Temple’s 2017 coaching staff will have a decidedly familiar feel to it despite a change at the top of the football program...
-
Bryan Fischer
Kansas State holds on for Texas Bowl victory over Texas A&M
Texas A&M and Kansas State played some classics when the two programs were in the Big 12. Even though they entered this year...
-
Bryan Fischer
Late field goal helps No. 19 Utah escape with Foster Farms Bowl win over Indiana
Coaches say all the time it’s not how you start a game, it’s how you finish it. No. 19 Utah took that to heart on...
-
Bryan Fischer
Big plays power Kansas State to halftime lead over Texas A&M in Texas Bowl
Big plays on both sides highlighted a fun first half in the Texas Bowl between old Big 12 rivals Kansas State and Texas A&M...
-
Bryan Fischer
No. 19 Utah all tied up with Indiana at halftime in Foster Farms Bowl
No. 19 Utah began the Foster Farms Bowl in just about the worst way possible with a fumble on the opening kickoff and a quick...
-
Bryan Fischer
Miami captures first bowl win in a decade thanks to victory over West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl
Mark Richt returned to his alma mater this year to win national championships but his first task in the postseason was to end...
-
Bryan Fischer
Late offensive surge helps Miami take halftime lead in Russell Athletic Bowl
This postseason has seen several bowl droughts end in impressive fashion but if Miami wants to break their decade-long streak of...
-
John Taylor
Justin Jackson’s career day helps Northwestern nip No. 23 Pitt in Pinstripe Bowl
If you’re a fan of Northwestern football, go ahead and send all of your thank you notes and/or cards to Justin Jackson, c/...
-
John Taylor
Penn State suspends top deep threat, starting LB for Rose Bowl
Penn State’s offense and defense will be significantly weaker when they take the field on the second day of 2017. In a...
-
John Taylor
Coming off dominating bowl performance, Baylor WR KD Cannon declares for NFL draft
KD Cannon‘s scintillating performance Tuesday night turned out to be his final act on the collegiate stage. On his Twitter...
-
John Taylor
Red-zone stands, Justin Jackson push Northwestern to halftime lead on No. 23 Pitt in Pinstripe Bowl
Northwestern’s defense bent to the point of breaking but (mostly) never snapped, leading the Big Ten school to a...
-
John Taylor
Status of Arkansas WR Jared Cornelius for Belk Bowl up in the air
Arkansas could find itself without the services of one of the most productive members of its passing attack for its postseason...
-
John Taylor
Two Louisville LBs injured in shooting ruled out of Citrus Bowl
An off-field incident will officially cost Louisville on it. The U of L confirmed Wednesday that linebackers Henry Famurewa and...
-
John Taylor
UConn confirms return of Randy Edsall as head coach
Randy Edsall has shown that, indeed, you can go home again — even after a less-than-amicable divorce. Following up on the...
-
John Taylor
Dad of four-star 2017 recruit told Urban Meyer to not recruit his son
Most parents would consider it an honor if Urban Meyer wanted to recruit their son. Chris Thorpe is not one of those parents....
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 28 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 28 bowl menu, which today features the first three ranked teams that hail from Power Five...
-
Zach Barnett
CFT Previews: AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl
WHO: Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Kansas State (8-4) WHAT: The 11th AdvoCare V1oo Texas Bowl WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE: NRG...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: Foster Farms Bowl
WHO: Indiana (6-6) vs. No. 19 Utah (8-4) WHAT: The 15th Foster Farms Bowl WHEN: December 28, 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox WHERE: Levi...
-
Kevin McGuire
CFT Previews: Russell Athletic Bowl
WHO: No. 16 West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami (8-4) WHAT: The 27th Russell Athletic Bowl WHEN: 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE: Camping...
-
Kevin McGuire
CFT Previews: New Era Pinstripe Bowl
WHO: No. 23 Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6) WHAT: The 7th NewEra Pinstripe Bowl WHEN: 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE: Yankee...
-
Zach Barnett
KD Cannon a thorn in Boise State’s side as Baylor takes Cactus Bowl
Bowl games can often be completely separate animals from the regular season, and no one will prove that phenomenon more true...
-
Keith Arnold
Report: Mike Denbrock headed to Cincinnati as OC
Mike Denbrock is on the move. Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Notre Dame’s associate head coach...
-
Zach Barnett
Houston dismisses son of Vince Wilfork after felony drug possession charge
Houston has dismissed D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork after the 19-year-old was arrested on charges of felony drug possession, the...
-
Zach Barnett
Report: Notre Dame assistant Mike Denbrock leaving for Cincinnati
Notre Dame’s staff shakeup continues as Sports Illustrated‘s Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that Mike Denbrock ...
-
Zach Barnett
Baylor overpowering mistake-prone Boise State in Cactus Bowl
Baylor has looked nothing like the team that finished on a 6-game losing streak, leading Boise State 21-6 halfway through the...
-
Zach Barnett
Defense leads Minnesota to Holiday Bowl win over Washington State
The Holiday Bowl built its reputation over 39 Decembers by producing wild results. Tuesday night’s definition of wild was...
-
Zach Barnett
Washington State leads Minnesota in touchdown-less Holiday Bowl
When’s the last time a Mike Leach-coached team played an entire half of football without scoring or allowing a touchdown?...
-
Zach Barnett
Wake Forest continues ACC’s strong bowl start with upset of No. 24 Temple
If the ACC’s upper crust is as competitive as the league’s middle class, Florida State, Louisville and Clemson...
-
John Taylor
Report: Randy Edsall ‘very strong candidate’ for UConn job
At least at UConn, what’s old could become new once again. The day after Christmas, the Huskies announced that they had...
-
John Taylor
Stout defense has Wake rolling over AAC champ Temple in Military Bowl
With an off-field controversy seemingly behind them, Wake Forest came into Tuesday afternoon looking for its first postseason...
-
John Taylor
Houston adds Dak Prescott’s college QB coach as OC
Dak Prescott has been one of the breakout stars of the 2016 NFL season.  One of his collegiate mentors, as it turns out, is...
-
Keith Arnold
Brian Polian officially introduced as Notre Dame special teams coordinator
Brian Polian‘s return to Notre Dame is official. After four years as Nevada’s head coach, Polian is back in South...
-
John Taylor
Army holds off North Texas in OT for first bowl win since 2010
It was also Army’s eighth win this season, the program’s most since a 10-win 1996 season and just the third time since 1988.
-
John Taylor
Clemson DB: ‘We’ve definitely faced better QBs than’ Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett
I think it’s safe to say we’ve officially had the first verbal shots fired in the run-up to the College Football...
-
John Taylor
Late North Texas scores keep Army from running away with Heart of Dallas Bowl
Army came into this afternoon’s Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl second in the nation in rushing.  Its opponent, North...
-
John Taylor
Syracuse nearing a dozen departures in last few weeks
Dino Babers‘ second roster at Syracuse will have a decidedly different look than his first. On his personal Twitter...
-
John Taylor
Notre Dame formally announces return of Brian Polian
And now it’s officially official. Earlier this month, reports began to surface that Brian Polian would be returning to...
-
John Taylor
Utah’s Dominique Hatfield won’t play in Foster Farms Bowl
The up-and-down collegiate career of Dominique Hatfield will end on a down note. While the senior co-captain traveled with the...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 27 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 27 bowl menu, which features just the second ranked team to play in the postseason as well...
-
Zach Barnett
CFT Previews: Motel 6 Cactus Bowl
WHO: Baylor (6-6) vs. Boise State (10-2) WHAT: The 28th Motel 6 Cactus Bowl (but second under this name) WHEN: 10:15 p.m. ET,...
-
Kevin McGuire
CFT Previews: National Funding Holiday Bowl
WHO: Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4) WHAT: The 39th National Funding Holiday Bowl WHEN: 7:00 PM ET, ESPN WHERE:...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman
WHO: Wake Forest (6-6) vs. No. 24 Temple (10-3) WHAT: The 9th Military Bowl WHEN: December 27, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE: Navy-...
-
Keith Arnold
Ex-ND defensive coordinator Bob Diaco fired at UConn
Bob Diaco is out as the head coach at UConn after three seasons. The architect of Brian Kelly’s best defenses at Notre...
-
Zach Barnett
Boise State’s Jeremy McNichols joins list of early-entrant running backs
The growing list of underclassmen running backs declaring for the NFL Draft added another name Monday as Boise State’s ...
-
Zach Barnett
NC State smashes Vanderbilt in Independence Bowl rout
NC State was too much for Vanderbilt on Monday night. More specifically, the pitch-and-catch combination of Ryan Finley-to-...
-
Zach Barnett
NC State leads Vanderbilt in low scoring Independence Bowl
NC State holds a 14-3 lead over Vanderbilt at halftime of the Independence Bowl. And with the way Vanderbilt’s offense...
-
Kevin McGuire
Boston College holds off Maryland to win first bowl game since 2007
Boston College (7-6) held off Maryland (6-7) in the Quick Lane Bowl by batting down pass after pass and not letting the...
-
Kevin McGuire
P.J. Fleck looked thrilled to receive his cowboy hat at the Cotton Bowl
Western Michigan has arrived on the scene in Arlington, Texas as the MAC champion Broncos prepare to face Big Ten West Division...
-
Kevin McGuire
All-ACC safety Quin Blanding returning to Virginia in 2017
While not too many things ended up going well for Virginia in the first season under new head coach Bronco Mendenhall, one...
-
Kevin McGuire
Boston College uses big plays to score 29 points in first half of Quick Lane Bowl. Yes, THAT Boston College
Things may have gotten off to a rusty start in the Quick Lane Bowl, but Maryland and Boston College started heating things up a...
-
Kevin McGuire
Washington State QB Luke Falk to return in 2017, says Mike Leach
Washington State will welcome back quarterback Luke Falk for the 2017 season, Cougars head coach Mike Leach announced on Monday...
-
Kevin McGuire
Mississippi State blocks Miami (Ohio) field goal to seal St. Petersburg Bowl win
Mississippi State (6-7) blocked a potential game-winning field goal attempt by Miami (Ohio) (6-7) in the final 10 seconds of the...
-
Kevin McGuire
Late TD gives Mississippi State some confidence at halftime of St. Petersburg Bowl
After largely being shut down in the first half, Mississippi State may have found a reason to be optimistic about the rest of...
-
Kevin McGuire
UConn relieves Bob Diaco of head coaching duties
Well, at least UConn waited until after Christmas Day to ruin the holiday season for Bob Diaco. The school announced this...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 26 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 26 bowl menu, which features, for the first time this bowl season, teams from Power Five...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: Camping World Independence Bowl
WHO: North Carolina State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6) WHAT: The 41st Camping World Independence Bowl WHEN: December 26, 5 p.m. ET...
-
Zach Barnett
CFT Previews: Quick Lane Bowl
WHO: Maryland (6-6) vs. Boston College (6-6) WHAT: The 3rd Quick Lane Bowl WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit...
-
John Taylor
Oregon’s Tristen Wallace, Darrian Franklin under investigation for sexual assault
A little additional light has been shed on a situation involving two members of the Oregon football program. The Oregonian...
-
Kevin McGuire
Christmas brings FCS freshman playmaker to South Carolina Gamecocks
Will Muschamp must have been nice this season, because Santa is bringing him one of the top young playmakers in the Big South to...
-
John Taylor
Dismissal ends Dylan Sumner-Gardner’s turbulent Boise State career
Fittingly, the end of Dylan Sumner-Gardner‘s Boise State career didn’t come of his own volition. Bryan Harsin...
Aggies score commitment from four-star wide receiver
-
Bryan Fischer
Rainbow Warriors roll in Hawaii Bowl win
The Rainbow Warriors continued their hot play down the stretch to capture a 52-35 Hawaii Bowl win over Middle Tennessee.
-
Bryan Fischer
Turnovers help Rainbow Warriors take halftime lead in the Hawaii Bowl
In the first few minutes of the Hawaii Bowl, Middle Tennessee was off to a dream start after spending their postseason vacation...
-
Zach Barnett
Tedford hires away Eastern Michigan OC, O-line coach to Fresno State
Eastern Michigan lost the Bahamas Bowl then lost two of its most important coaches, OC Kalen DeBoer and O-line coach Ryan Grubb...
-
Zach Barnett
Seven Hurricanes to miss Russell Athletic Bowl due to academics
Miami announced Saturday it has left seven players at home from this week’s bowl game due to academic ineligibility. Six...
-
Zach Barnett
Report: Wazzu pulls WRs coach away from Toledo
Toledo wide receivers coach Derek Sage is leaving the staff to accept a similar post at Washington State, multiple outlets have...
-
Zach Barnett
Michigan FB Khalid Hill returning to school in 2017
A member of a college football endangered species is sticking around for another season. Michigan fullback Khalid Hill announced...
-
Zach Barnett
Wyoming RB Brian Hill to reportedly enter NFL Draft
Wyoming running back Brian Hill will enter his name into the NFL Draft, according to a report from The Sporting News. Hill gave...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 24 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 24 bowl menu, which, after a one-day reprieve, is back to just a lone game on Christmas Eve...
-
Bryan Fischer
Troy captures 10th win in Dollar General Bowl thanks to Ohio turnovers
Ohio turned the ball over five times and Troy chipped in two more, but ended up with a close 28-23 win.
-
Bryan Fischer
Troy holds halftime lead over Ohio in turnover-filled Dollar General Bowl
The worst deal of the postseason was saved up for the Dollar General Bowl as a bundle of turnovers was on sale at a big discount...
-
Bryan Fischer
Kiffin hires Baylor OC Kendal Briles to run FAU’s offense
Kiffin told several reporters on Friday evening that he has hired Baylor OC Kendal Briles for the same position in Boca.
-
Bryan Fischer
Louisiana Tech tops Navy in wild Armed Forces Bowl shootout
Louisiana Tech and Navy have opposite approaches to offense… but they both agreed to score plenty of points on Friday. The...
-
Bryan Fischer
Louisiana Tech on top in the Armed Forces Bowl after a high-scoring first half
Just about everybody expected a high-scoring affair between the Conference USA and AAC runners-up and that’s just what the...
-
Scott Dargis
U.S. Army All-American Bowl 2017 West Roster
The premier high school All-American game, takes place on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Alamodome.
-
Kevin McGuire
Old Dominion caps first 10-win FBS season with Bahamas Bowl victory over EMU
Old Dominion (10-3) checked off a few items on the season-long to-do list for the still young FBS program. On Saturday, with a...
-
Scott Dargis
U.S. Army All-American Bowl 2017 East Roster
The premier high school All-American game, takes place on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Alamodome.
-
Kevin McGuire
Better later than never? Joe Mixon holds press conference to apologize for assault of a woman
Two and a half years after assaulting a woman, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon has issued a public apology in front of a...
-
Kevin McGuire
Old Dominion holds halftime lead in first bowl appearance in school history
Playing in the first bowl game in program history, Old Dominion is certainly not holding back in the Bahamas Bowl against...
-
Kevin McGuire
Orange Bowl-predicting dolphin picks Michigan to beat Florida State
Flipper the dolphin (not the one from the old TV show) has a knack for making picks in the Orange Bowl. With an impressive 100%...
-
Kevin McGuire
With TE Mike Gesicki back in 2017, Penn State’s offense should be dangerous
Penn State’s offense should be dangerous in 2017 with the return of rising quarterback Trace McSorley and one of the best...
-
Kevin McGuire
Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for comments about “tone deaf” Idaho president
Idaho had a smashing end to their 2016 season with a high-scoring 61-50 victory over Colorado State in the Potato Bowl in Boise...
-
Kevin McGuire
Nebraska safety Nate Gerry ineligible for Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee
The Nebraska Cornhuskers were already going to be slightly undermanned for their matchup with Tennessee in the Music City Bowl,...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 23 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 23 bowl menu, which not only gives us our first multi-bowl GameDay since the opening...
-
Bryan Fischer
Idaho caps off turnaround season with high-scoring win in Potato Bowl
The Vandals capped off a remarkable turnaround season and tied a school-record for wins by thumping Colorado State 61-50.
-
Bryan Fischer
Idaho holds the lead at halftime in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Punts and potatoes made up the bulk of what happened in the first quarter at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl but things picked up...
-
Bryan Fischer
Reports: Former Oregon OC Lubick headed back to Ole Miss
Hugh Freeze is just about done with his staff overhaul this offseason and added another interesting name to the Rebels staff.
-
Bryan Fischer
UNC RB skipping Sun Bowl for medical reasons
Will the last tailback left at the Sun Bowl please turn out the lights? North Carolina announced on Thursday afternoon that...
-
Bryan Fischer
Georgia coach fined for involvement in WakeyLeaks scandal
The WakeyLeaks scandal involving confidential information about Wake Forest has embroiled another coach. Georgia announced on...
-
Zach Barnett
New Mexico State putting together FBS independent schedule for 2018
The Sun Belt is giving Idaho and New Mexico State the old heave ho after next season, and college football’s newest...
-
Zach Barnett
Michigan WR Grant Perry charged with fourth-degree sex assault, resisting arrest
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry has been arraigned on charges of two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault, one...
-
Zach Barnett
AFCA names three finalists for inaugural Comeback Coach of the Year award
Most Coach of the Year awards boil down to “coach we didn’t expect to have a good year that had a good year,”...
-
Keith Arnold
Five early-enrollees set for spring semester
Notre Dame’s recruiting class will get a jump start as five early enrollees will be on campus and beginning classes when...
-
Zach Barnett
FBS ADs form their own political action committee
The sports and politics pages spent the year of 2016 colliding violently into each other, and now the leaders of college sports...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 22 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 22 bowl menu, which is a little thin volume-wise for the fourth consecutive day but, again,...
-
Bryan Fischer
Jamaal Williams powers BYU over Wyoming in sloppy Poinsettia Bowl
It wasn’t the pristine Southern California conditions either team wanted, but once the rain let up in San Diego, Jamaal...
-
Bryan Fischer
BYU holds halftime lead over Wyoming in rainy Poinsettia Bowl
Old rivals BYU and Wyoming were probably expecting a lovely getaway in San Diego for the Poinsettia Bowl but the two were met...
-
Bryan Fischer
Georgia Tech lineman skipping final season to join NASCAR pit crew
Georgia Tech offensive tackle Eason Fromayan said upcoming TaxSlayer Bowl will be his final game for the Yellow Jackets.
-
Bryan Fischer
West Virginia announces new three-year contract for DC
Coordinating a defense in the Big 12 is not for the faint of heart but if you can do it effectively, you figure to be richly...
-
Bryan Fischer
Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops: Joe Mixon’s punishment was not severe enough
Speaking with reporters in Norman on Wednesday, Bob Stoops said he wished the video would have been released back in 2014.
-
John Taylor
James Madison indefinitely suspends seven ahead of FCS title game
Last week it was Youngstown State doling out a handful of suspensions prior to their upset of Eastern Washington. This week, it...
-
John Taylor
Urban Meyer to promote veteran NFL assistant onto OSU coaching staff
Urban Meyer didn’t have to look far to fill the void in his Ohio State coaching staff. Less than two weeks after co-...
-
John Taylor
Royce Freeman eschews NFL, returns to Oregon for senior season
Willie Taggart has in part himself to thank for his first significant “recruiting” win since taking over as Oregon...
-
John Taylor
NCAA won’t add to Baylor’s self-imposed penalties for recruiting violations
The NCAA has concluded that Baylor’s slapping of in its own wrist when it came to recruiting violations was sufficient.
-
John Taylor
A&M suspends Speedy Noil for bowl game after weed arrest
Is this the part of the program where someone would say something along the lines of “Weedy Noil likes to smoke bowls but...
-
John Taylor
Mitch Trubisky to put off NFL decision until after bowl game
Mitch Trubisky entered the 2016 season never having started a game at the collegiate level. The North Carolina junior exited the...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 21 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 21 bowl menu, which is a little thin volume-wise for the third consecutive day but, hey, at...
-
Kevin McGuire
CFT Previews: San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl
WHO: BYU (8-4) vs. Wyoming (8-5) WHAT: The 12th San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE:...
-
John Taylor
Boise State loses one RB to transfer, may lose another to NFL
Come spring, Boise State’s running back meeting room could be a much lonelier place than it is at the moment. Bryan Harsin...
-
John Taylor
Fordham the landing spot for ex-‘Cuse DT Anthony Giudice
Another of the handful of transferring Syracuse Orange football players has found a new college football home. On his private...
-
John Taylor
Notre Dame officially tabs Wake’s Mike Elko as DC
Nearly three months after dismissing Brian VanGorder, Notre Dame officially has named his replacement. Following up on reports...
-
Zach Barnett
Anthony Wales runs Western Kentucky past Memphis in Boca Raton Bowl
The Boca Raton Bowl boiled down, essentially, to one statistic: the ability of Memphis to stop the run. The Tigers ranked a...
-
Zach Barnett
Western Kentucky and Memphis in Boca Raton Bowl shootout
Someone wake up Morty Seinfeld because we’ve got a barnburner in the Boca Raton Bowl. Western Kentucky holds a 28-17 lead...
-
Zach Barnett
Oregon State extends Gary Andersen through 2021
Gary Andersen has yet to take Oregon State to its first bowl game, but the Beavers coach has already earned his first extension...
-
Zach Barnett
Arkansas C Frank Ragnow returning for senior year
Arkansas is set to lose nine starters in 2017, but one of the remaining 12 has confirmed his return for next season — and...
-
Zach Barnett
Tennessee OL Venzell Boulware academically ineligible for Music City Bowl
Tennessee offensive lineman Venzell Boulware will miss next week’s Music City Bowl due to academic ineligibility, head...
-
Keith Arnold
Official: Mike Elko named defensive coordinator
Notre Dame has officially hired Mike Elko as their defensive coordinator. The university made the announcement Tuesday afternoon...
-
Zach Barnett
Baylor’s Shock Linwood latest to join parade of RBs skipping bowl games
Leonard Fournette begat Christian McCaffrey, and now the two of them have given permission for Baylor running back Shock Linwood...
-
John Taylor
Rob Likens leaves OC job at Kansas for WRs job at Arizona State
Here’s something you don’t see very often. Rob Likens has spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at...
-
John Taylor
A&M WR Speedy Noil popped for pot possession
Once again, Speedy Noil simply can’t get out of his own way. According to a tweet from Brent Zwerneman of the Houston...
-
John Taylor
Multiple Level II violations part of NCAA’s Notice of Allegations sent to Rutgers
More than a year removed from the Kyle Flood‘s dismissal, Rutgers’ football program is still being impacted by that...
-
John Taylor
Joe Mixon told police ‘it felt like a dude hit me’
The fallout from a disturbing 2014 incident involving an Oklahoma Sooners standout continues. Late last week, following a...
-
John Taylor
Oregon DE suspended for alleged assaults announces transfer
It appears Torrodney Prevot‘s off-field issues will be another football program’s problem. On his personal Twitter...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 20 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 20 bowl menu, which is a little thin volume-wise for the second consecutive day but could...
-
John Taylor
Seventh player to transfer from Syracuse in last three months ends up at Div. II school
Not surprisingly, in the wake of Dino Babers‘ first season at Syracuse, attrition has continued to hit the Orange football...
-
OddsShark
Bowl odds roundup: Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky among week favorites
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Navy Midshipmen couldn’t be more different in how they move the first-down chains, but...
-
Zach Barnett
Arkansas WR Cody Hollister to miss Belk Bowl with foot injury
For those who don’t know, Belk is a fine shopping establishment that serves the finest in men’s, women’s and...
-
Zach Barnett
Tulsa hands Central Michigan historic Miami Beach beatdown
Playing before a typically empty Marlins Park on Monday afternoon, Tulsa was Giancarlo Stanton and Central Michigan was a...
-
Kevin McGuire
Florida State gives Jimbo Fisher contract extension through 2024
The coaching carousel strikes again! After weeks of hearing his name thrown around as a possible coaching candidate for a...
-
Kevin McGuire
Tulsa having a Miami Beach Bowl blast against CMU
After getting off to a rough start to the bowl season, the American Athletic Conference looks to be in good form this afternoon...
-
Kevin McGuire
Myles Garrett: I plan to practice and prepare to play in bowl game
Perhaps inspired or influenced by the recent news coming out of Stanford, Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett has announced...
-
Kevin McGuire
Former Ohio State WR Brian Hartline deletes tweet about appearing at OSU practice, an NCAA violation
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said he was intrigued by the idea of using former players to mimic opposing players in...
-
JJ Stankevitz
Christian McCaffrey will skip Stanford’s bowl game, too
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey announced on Monday he will not play in the Sun Bowl later this month, instead doing...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 19 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 19 bowl menu, which, after the “opening weekend” buffet of five bowl games, is more like a...
-
Zach Barnett
Jerry Kill reportedly nearing deal to become Rutgers offensive coordinator
As his former program emerges from turmoil, former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill is working his way back into college football...
-
Zach Barnett
Report: Hal Mumme’s son hired as Nevada offensive coordinator
Hal Mumme is already the father of the modern offense in college football. Now he’s about to be the literal father of one...
-
Zach Barnett
Tracy Claeys told Minnesota players he’d be fired if boycott continued
Minnesota players have ended their boycott and will indeed play in the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl. Turns out reading an 80-page report...
-
Kevin McGuire
Clemson gets commit from Class of 2018 linebacker (and assistant coach’s son)
To say Clemson had the inside track to landing a commitment from four-star linebacker Jake Venables would be an understatement....
-
Kevin McGuire
Minnesota players ended boycott after reading 80-page sexual assault investigation report
On Saturday, Minnesota football players ended their brief boycott of football activities to return to preparing for the upcoming...
-
Kevin McGuire
Nearly 15 years later, NCAA refusing to retroactively count bowl stats remains baffling
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey set the all-time career rushing record on Saturday by eclipsing Wisconsin’s...
-
Kevin McGuire
AAC gets off to bumpy 0-2 start to the bowl season
The American Athletic Conference may be, arguably, the strongest and deepest of the Group of Five conferences in college...
-
Bryan Fischer
Southern Miss aerial attack too much for UL-Lafayette in New Orleans Bowl
Allenzae Staggers already set the school record for receiving yards in a game this year. He did his best to try and break it...
-
Bryan Fischer