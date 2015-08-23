Top Stories

All in the Hawkeye family: Iowa names Brian Ferentz offensive coordinator

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz did not have to look very far to find his new offensive coordinator. Not only did he have to look...

CFT Previews & Predictions: Alabama-Clemson Tale of the Tape

The biggest question mark for this game is just what to expect from Alabama’s offense.

Peyton Manning, Steve Spurrier (again) among 13 elected to College Football Hall of Fame

If you’re looking for a class with star power, this one has it.  In spades. Monday morning, the National Football...

More Headlines

-
Keith Arnold
Chip Long in as Offensive Coordinator… and play-caller
Notre Dame’s formal press release introducing Chip Long as the new offensive coordinator did more than confirm news that...
-
Kevin McGuire
USC QB Sam Darnold, Houston DL Ed Oliver headline FWAA Freshman All-America Team
USC quarterback Sam Darnold and Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver were the stars of the FWAA’s Freshman All-America Team...
-
Kevin McGuire
Matt Rhule manages to keep Baylor roster largely in place
Barring any more changes in the days to come, Matt Rhule has managed to succeed in one of his first jobs at Baylor. That task is...
-
John Taylor
WR D.J. Chark will return to LSU for senior season
LSU had already seen three of its eligible players walk out the door early.  D.J. Chark has ensured that, at least for the...
-
John Taylor
Notre Dame names Memphis’ Chip Long as new OC
Two weeks after his offensive coordinator left for a Group of Five program, Brian Kelly has plucked his replacement from the...
-
John Taylor
Curtis Samuel latest to leave Buckeyes early for NFL; Tyquan Lewis confirms he’s returning
Since the end of their 2016 season, Ohio State had seen four of their Buckeyes football players leave eligibility on the table...
-
John Taylor
Report: Female student arrested for punching Florida DL Antonneous Clayton in the head
At least in this instance, it’s a college football player on the receiving end of an alleged punch. According to Florida...
-
John Taylor
QB Mitch Trubisky making early leap from Tar Heels to NFL draft
After speculation that he was heavily leaning in this direction, Mitch Trubisky is officially headed that way. The way to which...
-
Bryan Fischer
Penn State’s leading tackler returning for senior season
On the eve of the national title game, Penn State received good news for their hopes of making it to the same contest next year...
-
Bryan Fischer
Former Cal coach confirms he was fired without cause
Sunday seemed like a relatively quiet day in college football as the country waited for the National Championship Game to...
-
Bryan Fischer
USF has new DC as Jean-Mary follows Strong
Charlie Strong has found his new defensive coordinator at South Florida and, not surprisingly, it’s a familiar face that...
-
Bryan Fischer
Rich get richer: Nation’s No. 1 recruit Najee Harris lands in Alabama
The rich have gotten richer. After a week full of drama at the U.S. Army All-American Game, the nation’s number one...
-
Kevin McGuire
Greg Sankey may soon have power to reschedule SEC games
After witnessing a messy situation between Florida and LSU in rescheduling a conference game this past season, the conference...
-
Kevin McGuire
Cal fires Sonny Dykes as head coach
On the eve of the College Football Playoff national championship, we have yet one more coach firing to add to this year’s...
-
Kevin McGuire
Tickets for title game nearly twice as much as last year
It would appear the rematch in the national championship is helping to inject a little more juice into the ticket market this...
-
Kevin McGuire
Nick Saban on Clemson: I think they’re the best team
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has the defending national champions on the brink of the first 15-0 season in FBS history, yet he...
-
Kevin McGuire
No decision on where 2017 ACC Championship Game will be played yet
When the ACC pulled the ACC Championship Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina in response to the state’s controversial...
-
John Taylor
USC losing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster early to NFL draft
Friday night, offensive lineman Damien Mama became the first USC Trojan to declare early for this years draft.  A day later, one...
-
John Taylor
WR Noah Brown becomes fourth Buckeye to leave early for 2017 draft
Ohio State’s first three early departures for the 2017 NFL draft were somewhat expected.  Their fourth will likely raise...
-
John Taylor
Shaun King to remain at USF… as RBs coach
One of Willie Taggart‘s former assistants will remain at South Florida, albeit in a different capacity. Earlier Saturday,...
-
Zach Barnett
Bowden’s player misconduct strategy: Turning felonies into misdemeanors
There's a Bobby Bowden documentary debuting Sunday, focusing on how the coach turned Florida State into Florida State.
-
Zach Barnett
For the third year in a row, an Indiana running back is going pro early
For three consecutive seasons, Indiana has registered a different 1,000-yard running back. And for three consecutive seasons,...
-
Zach Barnett
WATCH: All the commitments from the U.S. Army All-American Bowl
The East beat the West 27-17 in Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl. But, of course, the final score is always the...
Foster Sarell commits to Stanford
Foster Sarell, a five-star offensive tackle from Graham-Kapowsin High School in Wash., announces his commitment to Stanford at...
Jeffrey Okudah commits to Ohio State
Jeffrey Okudah, a five-star cornerback from South Grand Prairie High School in Texas, announces his commitment to Ohio State at...
-
Zach Barnett
James Madison takes FCS title over Bo Pelini and Youngstown State
The Dukes are now the crowned kings of the FCS. James Madison cruised to the FCS national championship on Saturday, stuffing...
Darnay Holmes commits to UCLA
Darnay Holmes, a five-star cornerback from Calabasas High School in California, announces his commitment to UCLA at the U.S....
Tate Martell scores on 18-yard keeper
Ohio State-bound quarterback Tate Martell scores on an 18-yard keeper during the second half of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Bubba Bolden commits to USC
Bubba Bolden, a four-star safety from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, announces his commitment to USC at the U.S. Army...
Fromm finds Matthews down sideline for East TD
Jake Fromm lofts a touch pass down the left sideline and D.J. Matthews does the rest from there to increase the East's lead over...
Chuck Filiaga commits to Michigan
Chuck Filiaga, a four-star offensive tackle from Aledo High School in Texas, announces his commitment to Michigan at the U.S....
Hunter Johnson connects with Henry Ruggs for TD
Clemson-bound quarterback Hunter Johnson tosses a 61-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs for the first score of the U.S. Army All-...
Eno Benjamin commits to Arizona State
Eno Benjamin, a four-star running back from Wylie East High School in Texas, announces his commitment to Arizona State during...
-
Zach Barnett
Pep Hamilton reportedly considering leaving NFL for Michigan staff
Pep Hamilton was Jim Harbaugh‘s wide receivers coach at Stanford in 2010, and moved up to become the Cardinal’s...
Jamire Calvin commits to Oregon State
Jamire Calvin, a four-star wide receiver from Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, announces his commitment to Oregon State...
-
Zach Barnett
FBS commissioners thinking about doing something about ever-growing game length
The first step in solving a problem is admitting you have one, and college football is well beyond that point. As ESPN’s...
-
Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh gets shoutout from First Lady, names Usher an honorary Michigan captain
The Extraordinary Offseason Travels of Jim Harbaugh are officially underway for 2017, and they begin with an excellent game of...
-
Zach Barnett
Texas booster Red McCombs gives Tom Herman hiring his blessing
Charlie Strong seemingly hadn’t even made his leather desk chair in Austin warm yet until Red McCombs lobbed his “...
-
Bryan Fischer
USC offensive lineman Damien Mama first Trojan to declare for 2017 NFL Draft
USC is no stranger to players leaving for the NFL early and suffered a defection from at least one key player in the wake of the...
-
Bryan Fischer
Former Virginia head coach, Maryland assistant Mike London reportedly becoming head coach at Howard
Mike London knows the area in, and around, Washington D.C. well from his stops recruiting at Richmond, Virginia and Maryland. So...
-
Bryan Fischer
Major Applewhite adds three to Houston staff, including ex-Miami DC Mark D’Onfrio
New Houston coach Major Applewhite has been busy filling holes on his coaching staff just about as soon as they pop up and that...
-
Bryan Fischer
Longtime Iowa, Texas offensive coordinator Greg Davis retires after 43 year career
In a semi-surprising move made on Friday afternoon, Iowa announced that longtime offensive coordinator Greg Davis would be...
Don't miss the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on NBC
The best high school players in the country head to San Antonio to participate in the US Army All-American Bowl on Saturday at 1...
Top committed talent at US Army All-American Bowl
See where some of the top committed recruits in the US Army All-American Bowl will be playing their college ball as the players...
US Army All-Americans share their commitments
Some of the best high school players in the country will participate in the US Army All-American Game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m....
All-American Bowl players visit hospital patients
In a heart-warming moment, All-American Bowl players visit a hospital and spend time with patients.
-
John Taylor
Florida’s Caleb Brantley latest to cannonball early into draft pool
Another hour, another college team losing talented personnel to the professional level. In a letter penned exclusively for...
-
John Taylor
Elijah Hood cuts back, will leave Tar Heels for NFL
Well this is at last mildly surprising, given what happened last month. In announcing in late December that Elijah Hood would be...
-
John Taylor
Jamal Adams makes early leap from LSU to NFL
One of the top safeties in the country will officially be available to NFL teams this April. With his current and former LSU...
-
John Taylor
Minnesota announces P.J. Fleck as Gophers new head coach
Officially, it’s officially official. With speculation ramping up overnight, and with its new head coach’s now-...
-
John Taylor
Florida promotes Randy Shannon to defensive coordinator
With Geoff Collins leaving for the head-coaching job at Temple, Jim McElwain was left looking for a new defensive coordinator.  ...
-
Bryan Fischer
Roster changes make Alabama and Clemson’s national title rematch a fresh affair
Every coach at nearly every level of football will tell you that a team can be vastly different from one season to the next no...
-
John Taylor
Western Michigan confirms P.J. Fleck’s moving on to Minnesota
You steal our coach?  We’ll steal your thunder. Overnight, multiple media reports emerged that had P.J. Fleck on the verge...
-
Keith Arnold
Report: Matt Balis set to become new Irish strength coach
Brian Kelly has found Paul Longo’s replacement. And he comes with an impressive pedigree. Matt Balis is headed to Notre...
-
John Taylor
WR Chris Godwin opts for NFL over another year at Penn State
In a stunning development, a talented player with remaining eligibility has decided to go pro. In a statement sent out through...
-
John Taylor
USF loses all-time leading rusher to NFL
Charlie Strong won’t have the most productive running back in USF history as the head coach prepares for his first season...
-
John Taylor
Reports: Minnesota nearing deal with P.J. Fleck; Les Miles a ‘legitimate fallback option’
It appears Minnesota has found it’s man.  Or another man if it’s first choice backs away. While the FOX television...
-
Bryan Fischer
Charles Clark follows Jim Leavitt from Colorado to Oregon as Ducks’ new DB coach
New Oregon coach Willie Taggart has gone back to the well in trying to rebuild the Ducks’ lackluster defense. The school...
-
Bryan Fischer
Iowa RB Akrum Wadley sticks with the Hawkeyes for senior season
After a disastrous Outback Bowl outing earlier in the week, Iowa’s spirits were picked up a bit on Thursday as star...
-
Bryan Fischer
Reports: Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 NFL Draft
To the surprise of nobody, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is moving on from Norman and is headed to the 2017 NFL Draft. Reports...
-
Bryan Fischer
Ex-Texas OC Sterlin Gilbert officially named USF’s offensive coordinator
Charlie Strong isn’t the only person who’s moving from Austin to Tampa this offseason. The school confirmed several...
-
Bryan Fischer
Toomer’s Corner oak tree-burner pleads guilty, pays $20k in restitution
A little bit of closure came to the famous Auburn landmark of Toomer’s Corner on Thursday, as the man responsible for...
-
Keith Arnold
Good News: Jaylon Smith’s getting healthy
Jaylon Smith looks like he’ll be back to being, well, Jaylon Smith. And that’s good news not just for the Dallas...
-
John Taylor
FSU-WVU in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game confirmed
In July, it was reported that Florida State and West Virginia were closing in on an agreement to open the 2020 season in Atlanta...
-
John Taylor
Report: Chicago Cubs want to host bowl game at Wrigley Field
The New York Yankees may have some company when it comes to hosting college football bowl games. Chicago Cubs president Crane...
-
John Taylor
UCLA makes hiring of Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch as new OC official
Not long after a Michigan assistant and one of his players said their online goodbyes, the former’s move to the West Coast...
-
John Taylor
Five-star UCLA signee on excused sabbatical hints at a return
One of the more odd off-the-field stories of the 2016 season could be seeing yet another twist. In August, Mique Juarez stopped...
-
Zach Barnett
What does Clemson have to do to beat Alabama?
What does Clemson have to do to beat Alabama? Well, first we must acknowledge that everything written henceforth is mere theory...
-
John Taylor
Teez Tabor confirms decision to leave Florida for the NFL
Not surprisingly, one of the top cornerbacks in the country has decided to play his football wares at the next level. In a...
-
John Taylor
Report: Minnesota officials met with P.J. Fleck in Chicago Wednesday
Depending on how things play out over the next 24 hours or so, Minnesota’s search for a new head coach could be a...
-
John Taylor
WR Chad Hansen leaving Cal, taking game to next level
One of the most productive wide receivers in not only the Pac-12 but the country won’t get the opportunity to repeat that...
-
John Taylor
Third-leading rusher among three leaving South Carolina
It’s not for early entry into the 2017 NFL draft as has been the case for most programs of late, but South Carolina has...
-
Kevin McGuire
Penn State defensive lineman Garrett Sickels to enter NFL Draft
Get ready to see another Penn State defensive lineman be picked up by an NFL team in the NFL Draft. Redshirt junior Garrett...
-
Kevin McGuire
Gators LB Alex Anzalone declares for NFL Draft
Add another name to the growing list of underclassmen opting to declare for the NFL Draft a year early.
-
Kevin McGuire
Baylor announces football staff additions of Matt Lubick, Phil Snow and more
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is filling out his coaching staff in Waco, and a few names have been officially added. Among the...
-
Kevin McGuire
Jerry Kill says he will never return to Minnesota after firing of Tracy Claeys
The firing of Tracy Claeys at Minnesota has not been sitting well with one former Minnesota head coach. Jerry Kill, who resigned...
-
Kevin McGuire
Big 12 reportedly discussed a possible scheduling agreement with Pac-12, ACC and SEC
With concerns about overall strength of schedule reaching new heights, the only two conferences to be left out of the College...
-
Kevin McGuire
Texas A&M WR Speedy Noil making quick exit to NFL in 2017
Texas A&M wide receiver Speedy Noil has made his decision, and it will no longer include playing for the Aggies. Noil...
-
Kevin McGuire
Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett says he will be back with Buckeyes in 2017
On the same day Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan announced his departure from the program in pursuit of the NFL Draft,...
-
John Taylor
Auburn’s Stanton Truitt tweets decision to transfer off The Plains
In their never-ending quest at a shot for meaningful playing time before their eligibility clock strikes midnight, yet another...
-
John Taylor
It’s the NFL instead of Auburn next season for Carl Lawson
If you’re an NFL team in search of a defensive lineman, this draft is setting up well. The latest premier edge rusher to ...
-
John Taylor
Four-star QB says he, nation’s top recruit will be on same flight to Tuscaloosa Sunday
And the plot thickens. Najee Harris, the nation’s top-rated 2017 recruit, confirmed Tuesday that, after Saturday’s U...
-
John Taylor
Raekwon McMillan says goodbye to Buckeyes, hello to NFL
Of late its been Ohio State’s secondary that’s seen its share of early NFL attrition.  Today, it’s the...
-
John Taylor
Stanford’s Solomon Thomas will forego remaining eligibility for NFL
Just a few days after a dominating bowl performance, Solomon Thomas has made that performance the final clip of his collegiate...
-
John Taylor
Clemson LB Ben Boulware drops ‘four fingers deep’ into title game discussion
This could go any number of ways, none of which is likely to end well. In Clemson’s College Football Playoff semifinal win...
-
John Taylor
Indiana confirms addition of Vols OC Mike DeBord to same post with Hoosiers
Mike DeBord is officially going home again. Following up on reports that began gaining steam Tuesday morning, Indiana announced...
-
John Taylor
Wilton Speight, Jedd Fisch wish each other well as Michigan coach heads to UCLA
It’s all over but the official announcement. Reports began to surface earlier in the week that Jedd Fisch was leaving his...
-
Kevin McGuire
Alabama’s keys to national championship game include trying to solve Deshaun Watson (good luck!)
The rematch is on in the College Football Playoff national championship game with Alabama and Clemson set to battle for the...
-
John Taylor
Texas Tech suspends QB Jett Duffey for spring, summer
Before it’s even really gotten started, the competition to replace Patrick Mahomes under center at Texas Tech has, for the...
-
John Taylor
LB Na’jee Clayton rowing his boat from Rutgers to Western Michigan
Provided he’s not in Minnesota, P.J. Fleck will have some Power Five linebacking help come the 2017 season. On his Twitter...
-
John Taylor
Ex-Indiana HC Kevin Wilson reportedly set to become Ohio State’s OC
The revamping of the top of Urban Meyer‘s offensive coaching staff is nearly complete. With Tim Beck leaving OSU “to...
-
Zach Barnett
Nation’s top recruit planning on simply showing up at school of choice
Najee Harris isn't just any prospect. He's the nation's top recruit and right now it's up in the air which school he'll attend.
-
Zach Barnett
Dave Clawson inks 8-year extension at Wake Forest
Wake Forest has rewarded Dave Clawson for his first bowl trip in three years as the Demon Deacons’ head coach with an 8-...
-
Zach Barnett
Tracy Claeys fired at Minnesota
Minnesota AD Mark Coyle has fired head coach Tracy Claeys after a highly publicized come-to-Jesus meeting, the program confirmed...
-
Zach Barnett
Texas officially hires Tim Beck as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach
Ohio State all but announced the news earlier in the day when they released the hiring of his replacement, but Tim Beck is the...
-
John Taylor
Derek Barnett makes it official, departs Vols for NFL
Tennessee’s offensive coordinator isn’t the only Vol making a move. It’s long been expected that Derek Barnett...
-
John Taylor
Budda Baker, John Ross among four UW Huskies jumping early to NFL
The spate of early leaps to the NFL continues unabated, with Washington the latest to be hit with what’s a wave of...
-
John Taylor
Ohio State losing another DB to NFL draft
For the second day in a row, Ohio State has lost a significant piece of its talent-laden secondary. A redshirt junior, Gareon...
-
John Taylor
Lane Kiffin wants to be in press box to help ‘Bama in title game; Nick Saban says ‘that’s not possible from legal standpoint’
Lane Kiffin may be gone, but he’s far from forgotten. Monday, Alabama announced that Kiffin would not serve as offensive...
-
John Taylor
Reports: OC Mike DeBord leaving Tennessee for same job at Indiana
Mike DeBord, much to the delight of a sizable portion of Volunteer Nation, had been strongly considering stepping down from his...
-
John Taylor
Wisconsin’s T.J. Watt, J.J. Watt’s brother, exits early for draft
There will be yet another Watt brother representing Wisconsin in the NFL next season. T.J. Watt confirmed on his Twitter page...
-
John Taylor
Samaje Perine decides to leave Sooners, enter NFL draft
Following the Sugar Bowl win over Auburn Monday night, Bob Stoops indicated that Samaje Perine was leaning toward leaving...
Lane Kiffin on his new job, leaving Alabama
The former Alabama offensive coordinator discusses why he decided to go to Florida Atlantic, his relationship with Steve...
-
John Taylor
NFL calls, Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes picks up
You can add another talented junior quarterback to the 2017 NFL draft pool. As most had expected, Patrick Mahomes announced...
-
John Taylor
Reports: Tim Beck to leave Ohio State for Texas, will be replaced by the 49ers’ Ryan Day
Some will chalk this potential move up to the proverbial addition by subtraction. In the immediate aftermath of Ohio State...
-
John Taylor
B1G bowl bust as ACC’s flush with postseason success
During the regular season, the Big Ten was living high on the rankings hog, what with four teams littered amidst the top eight...
-
Zach Barnett
Joe Mixon stars as No. 7 OU overpowers No. 14 Auburn in Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma’s stars shined as the seventh-ranked Sooners pulled away from an overmatched No. 14 Auburn, cruising to a 35-19...
-
Keith Arnold
Sources: Rees headed back to Notre Dame as coach
Tommy Rees is set to return to Notre Dame. Multiple sources tell Inside the Irish that Rees is poised to join Brian Kelly’...
-
Zach Barnett
VIDEO: Joe Mixon motions for more noise as Auburn fans chant ‘He hits women!’
Monday night’s Sugar Bowl represents Joe Mixon‘s first game since video of the Oklahoma running back punching a...
-
Zach Barnett
Report: Auburn QB Sean White suffers broken arm in Sugar Bowl
Auburn quarterback Sean White suffered a broken forearm and played through the injury, according to his father. White appeared...
-
Zach Barnett
Oklahoma leads Auburn as Sean White heads to locker room
The combination of Baker Mayfield and Joe Mixon has shined, and Oklahoma holds a 14-13 lead over Auburn midway through the Sugar...
-
Bryan Fischer
No. 9 USC fights on for epic Rose Bowl victory over No. 5 Penn State in battle of thrilling comebacks
PASADENA, Calif. — The Granddaddy of Them All lived up to the billing. And then some. In one of the most thrilling Rose...
-
Zach Barnett
Miami QB Brad Kaaya declares for NFL Draft
Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya declared for the NFL Draft on Monday night. In breaking with recent protocol, the announcement did...
-
Bryan Fischer
Rough start hampers Penn State as USC holds halftime lead in the Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. — Everything that could go wrong in the opening minutes of Penn State’s return to the Rose Bowl,...
-
Kevin McGuire
No. 17 Florida defense dominates Iowa in Outback Bowl blowout, 30-3
Austin Appleby may not have been able to beat Iowa (8-5) while he was at Purdue, but he was able to do that on Monday in the...
-
John Taylor
Malik Hooker leaving Ohio State early for NFL
The ongoing early exodus at Ohio State has, as expected, continued. Coming off an embarrassing playoff semifinal shutout loss to...
-
Kevin McGuire
No. 8 Wisconsin brings No. 15 Western Michigan dream season to close with a loss
It was a magical season for No. 15 Western Michigan (13-1), but the mission of ending the season without a loss was blocked by...
-
Kevin McGuire
Florida leads Iowa, 10-3, in defensive Outback Bowl at halftime
The Outback Bowl was expected to be a true defensive battle between Iowa and Florida, and through one half of play that has most...
-
Kevin McGuire
Wisconsin starts strong, but WMU fights back in Cotton Bowl
Undefeated Western Michigan rowed its way into the Cotton Bowl, but that boat is in danger of sinking for the first time this...
-
JJ Stankevitz
10 days after being hired at Ole Miss, Matt Lubick leaving to become Baylor’s OC
Matt Lubick is expected to be hired as Baylor’s offensive coordinator, according to Football Scoop and multiple reports,...
-
JJ Stankevitz
Lane Kiffin out as Alabama’s OC a week before College Football Playoff title game
Lane Kiffin has taken his final you-know-what-chewing on the sideline from Nick Saban. In an unprecedented stunner, Alabama...
-
JJ Stankevitz
Utah hires Eastern Washington QB guru Troy Taylor as next offensive coordinator
Utah’s offense could be getting a major overhaul with the hiring of Troy Taylor, who co-coordinated Eastern Washington...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Jan. 2 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Jan. 2 bowl menu, the final full meal of the 2016-17 postseason cycle that features a “meh...
-
JJ Stankevitz
16 college football games among most-watched non-NFL/Olympics events of 2016
This headline requires that major caveat above involving the NFL and Olympics, given that those two sports accounted for 45 of...
-
Zach Barnett
CFT Previews: Allstate Sugar Bowl
WHO: No. 7 Oklahoma (10-2) vs. No. 14 Auburn (8-4) WHAT: The 82nd Allstate Sugar Bowl WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE: Mercedes...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: The Rose Bowl Game
WHO: No. 5 Penn State (11-2) vs. No. 9 USC (9-3) WHAT: The 103rd Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual WHEN: 5 p.m. ET...
-
Kevin McGuire
CFT Previews: Cotton Bowl Classic
WHO: No. 15 Western Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3) WHAT: The 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET on...
-
Kevin McGuire
CFT Previews: Outback Bowl
WHO: No. 17 Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4) WHAT: The 31st Outback Bowl WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC WHERE: Raymond James Stadium,...
-
Zach Barnett
Report: Stanford QB Keller Chryst believed to suffer torn ACL in Sun Bowl
Christian McCaffrey was the subject of discussion across the football world last week, and his quarterback unwittingly proved...
-
Zach Barnett
CFP semifinal ratings up from 2015, still down significantly from 2014
Considering both games were blowouts it's hard to know where this particular chicken-egg debate begins and ends.
-
Zach Barnett
LSU DL Davon Godchaux declares for NFL Draft
LSU will once again be one of the hot teams of the 2017 offseason, but they’ll do so without one of their starting...
-
Kevin McGuire
Chip Kelly back to college? Let’s make it happen
The college football coaching carousel may have come to a close with the recent coaching change at UConn, but one popular name...
-
Kevin McGuire
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown to receive new 5-year contract
Despite how the season ended for the Wolverines, Michigan appears set to keep its staff in sync in the years to come following a...
-
Bryan Fischer
Rematch on! Clemson shuts out Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl to book trip to title game
The Tigers closed out the year by shutting out Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl to book their tickets to the national title...
-
Bryan Fischer
Clemson jumps out to early lead over Ohio State as Fiesta Bowl hits halftime
Clemson returned to University of Phoenix Stadium intent on making it back to the national title game for another shot at...
-
Kevin McGuire
Scarbrough powers No. 1 Alabama back to championship game after Peach Bowl win
Bo Scarbrough rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama beat Washington 24-7 to reach another national title game.
-
Kevin McGuire
Peach Bowl Third Quarter Recap: Punts, punts and more punts!
With Alabama leading Washington 17-7 at the halftime break, the Crimson Tide are seeming to be content not to try too many...
-
Kevin McGuire
Peach Bowl First Half Recap: Alabama defense scores TD and begins putting Washington in sleeper hold
Washington held their own in the first quarter, aside from one late lost fumble that led to an Alabama field goal at the start...
-
Kevin McGuire
Peach Bowl First Quarter Recap: Washington strikes first, Alabama answers with authority
The Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies may had a few butterflies at the start of the game with a poor kickoff return from John...
-
Kevin McGuire
LSU sacks Louisville Heisman QB Jackson eight times in Citrus Bowl romp, 29-9
It was a long afternoon for Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville (9-4) in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.
-
Kevin McGuire
Georgia Tech fends off Kentucky for TaxSlayer Bowl victory
Georgia Tech (9-4) held off a late rally attempt by Kentucky (7-6) and pulled out a well-timed pass play to lead to a cushion-...
-
Keith Arnold
Report: Irish to hire Memphis OC Chip Long
Chip Long worked under first-year head coach Mike Norvell and coordinated the country's No. 16 scoring offense.
-
Kevin McGuire
LSU sacks Lamar Jackson five times to establish first half dominance in Citrus Bowl
Louisville may have the Heisman Trophy winner playing quarterback, but Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals have found almost nothing...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 31 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 31 bowl menu, which today features two ACC vs. SEC matchups as well as a pair of games that...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
WHO: No. 2 Clemson (12-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) WHAT: The 46th Fiesta Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinal WHEN: 7...
-
Zach Barnett
CFT Previews: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
WHO: No. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0) WHAT: The College Football Playoff at the 49th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl WHEN...
-
Bryan Fischer
Florida State chops banged up Michigan for wild Orange Bowl victory
Dalvin Cook and Florida State taking on Jabrill Peppers and Michigan in the Orange Bowl was pegged early on as one of the best ...
-
Bryan Fischer
Florida State rolls to big halftime lead as Michigan deals with Jabrill Peppers, Jake Butt injuries
Things got off to an ominous start for Florida State at the Orange Bowl when mascot Renegade was spooked in pre-game activities...
-
Bryan Fischer
Air Force runs off 42 unanswered to beat South Alabama in the Arizona Bowl
Everything went South Alabama’s way early in the Arizona Bowl, as the team looked well on its way to yet another...
-
Bryan Fischer
Injured Michigan star Jabrill Peppers out for Orange Bowl against Florida State
Bad news for Michigan hit right as the team kicked off the Orange Bowl against Florida State on Friday night as it was announced...
-
NBC Sports
U.S. Army-All American Bowl NCAA Alumni
The U.S. Army Bowl boasts an alumni class of Heisman Trophy winners and some the nation’s most elite NCAA players across it's 17...
-
NBC Sports
U.S. Army All-American Bowl NFL Alumni
The 17-year history of the The U.S. Army All-American Bowl includes an alumni class of over 200 NFL players.
-
Bryan Fischer
Tennessee tops Nebraska in Music City Bowl
Tennessee ended with a nice postseason flourish by holding off a pesky Nebraska squad, 38-24, in the Music City Bowl.
-
Zach Barnett
Defense leads No. 18 Stanford past UNC in Sun Bowl
No. 18 Stanford used a standout effort from running back Bryce Love and a relentless defense to hold off North Carolina, 25-23.
-
Bryan Fischer
Rough start for Nebraska as Tennessee leads at halftime of Music City Bowl
It wasn’t always pretty for Tennessee to start the Music City Bowl but eventually the offense started to click in the...
-
John Taylor
Wyoming announces DC Steve Stanard’s contract won’t be renewed
Despite his most successful season in his three years at Wyoming, Craig Bohl is making a change to his Cowboys coaching staff....
-
Zach Barnett
Stanford down a QB but leading North Carolina in Sun Bowl
Without Christian McCaffrey and starting quarterback Keller Chryst going down to injury, No. 18 Stanford still holds a 13-7 lead...
-
John Taylor
DL Vincent Taylor decides to leave Oklahoma State for NFL
The post-bowl declarations continue unabated, with Oklahoma State the latest to lose a player early to The Shield. Coming off...
-
Zach Barnett
Kicking woes, miscues doom TCU in Liberty Bowl loss to Georgia
In a microcosm of its entire season, TCU watched an immensely winnable game slip away thanks to mistakes in the kicking game and...
-
John Taylor
USF assistants will split Willie Taggart’s bowl win bonus
South Florida assistant coaches will find a little something extra in their post-Christmas stockings this year. USF jumped out...
-
John Taylor
Dennis Erickson to retire, co-OC won’t be retained by Utah
It appears Utah will be moving in a new direction on the offensive side of the ball. The Utes announced Friday afternoon that...
-
Keith Arnold
Five Irish recruits compete at Under Armour All-American Bowl
Five of Notre Dame’s recruits are in Orlando, competing at the Under Armour All-American Bowl. Representing the Irish are...
-
Zach Barnett
TCU leading Georgia halfway through messy Liberty Bowl
TCU leads Georgia 16-14 midway through the Liberty Bowl after a half in which neither side can be particularly happy about. TCU...
-
John Taylor
Mike MacIntyre adds Dodd Trophy to Coach of the Year hardware haul
Colorado’s breakout season ended with a resounding thud Thursday, but the Buffaloes’ head coach can at least assuage...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 30 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 30 bowl menu, which features four Power Five vs. Power Five matchups, including one that is...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: Capital One Orange Bowl
WHO: No. 11 Florida State (9-3) vs. No. 6 Michigan (10-2) WHAT: The 83rd Orange Bowl WHEN: Friday, December 30, 8 p.m. ET on...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
WHO: No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) vs. Nebraska (9-3) WHAT: The 19th Music City Bowl WHEN: December 30, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE: ...
-
Bryan Fischer
CFT Previews: Hyundai Sun Bowl
WHO: No. 18 Stanford (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4) WHAT: The 83rd Sun Bowl WHEN: December 30, 2 p.m. ET on CBS WHERE: Sun Bowl...
-
Kevin McGuire
Alamo Bowl blowout sees No. 12 Oklahoma State dominate No. 10 Colorado
The Alamo Bowl saw a 31-point lead evaporate last season, but there would be no meltdown this year. No. 12 Oklahoma State (10-3...
-
Kevin McGuire
Colorado QB Sefo Liufau injured in first half of Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma State leads Colorado 17-0 at halftime in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Digging out of s 17-0 deficit is certainly not...
-
Kevin McGuire
Ew, Pig Sooie! Virginia Tech scores 35-unanswered points to win Belk Bowl, 35-24
For one half of football, it appeared as though Arkansas (7-6) could do no wrong in the Belk Bowl against No. 22 Virginia Tech (...
-
Kevin McGuire
Arkansas going hog wild on Hokies in Belk Bowl with 24-0 halftime lead
Few teams in college football have been quite as puzzling to figure out on a week-by-week basis as Arkansas. after one half in...
-
John Taylor
USF survives in OT, holds off South Carolina in wild Birmingham Bowl
South Florida had already set a school record for wins in a season.  Thursday, the Bulls added to it.  Barely. Trailing 29-14 in...
-
John Taylor
Report: Arkansas TE’s Belk Bowl suspension stemmed from attempted shoplifting… at a Belk department store
The irony is deep and thick with this one. Just a short time ago, Arkansas announced that starting tight end Jeremy Sprinkle had...
-
John Taylor
WR Ricky Seals-Jones opts to leave A&M early for NFL
Wednesday night, Ricky Seals-Jones caught his first touchdown pass of the season in Texas A&M’s loss to Kansas State...
-
John Taylor
Arkansas suspends top TE for Belk Bowl game vs. Virginia Tech
Quarterback Austin Allen will have one less weapon in the passing game at his disposal when Arkansas takes the field later on...
-
John Taylor
Quinton Flowers’ legs push USF to lead on South Carolina in Birmingham Bowl
Through the first two quarters of play in the Birmingham Bowl, South Carolina is getting a healthy taste of Lamar Jackson Lite....
-
John Taylor
Alabama player explains how he blew off index finger with shotgun
And there’s yet another headline I never imagined I’d actually have to type out. A couple of weeks ago, Nick Saban...
-
John Taylor
BYU coaching legend LaVell Edwards dies at 86
One of the soft-spoken giants of college football has been silenced. BYU confirmed Thursday afternoon that LaVell Edwards had...
-
John Taylor
Armed robbery, kidnapping arrest nets Miss. St.’s John Michael Hankerson a dismissal
Yeah, that’d normally get you the boot. According to Joel Coleman of the Starkville Daily, Mississippi State defensive...
-
John Taylor
Report: Mich. St. student claims suspended Mich. WR groped her
Some additional light has been shed on a mid-October incident that ultimately led to the suspension of a Michigan football...
-
John Taylor
Steve Spurrier Jr., new HC’s dad added to WKU coaching staff
As Mike Sanford assembles his first Western Kentucky staff, he’s officially added one very familiar familial face along...
-
John Taylor
CFT Previews: Your Dec. 29 Bowl Viewer’s Guide
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 29 bowl menu, which today features a trio of teams that finished in the final regular season...
-
Zach Barnett
CFT Previews: Valero Alamo Bowl
WHO: No. 12 Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. No. 10 Colorado (10-3) WHAT: The 24th Valero Alamo Bowl WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE:...
-
Zach Barnett
CFT Previews: Belk Bowl
WHO: Arkansas (7-5) vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech (9-4) WHAT: The 15th Belk Bowl WHEN: 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN WHERE: Bank of America...
-
John Taylor
Geoff Collins retains three Owl coaches for first Temple staff
Temple’s 2017 coaching staff will have a decidedly familiar feel to it despite a change at the top of the football program...
-
Bryan Fischer
Kansas State holds on for Texas Bowl victory over Texas A&M
Texas A&M and Kansas State played some classics when the two programs were in the Big 12. Even though they entered this year...
-
Bryan Fischer
Late field goal helps No. 19 Utah escape with Foster Farms Bowl win over Indiana
Coaches say all the time it’s not how you start a game, it’s how you finish it. No. 19 Utah took that to heart on...
-
Bryan Fischer
Big plays power Kansas State to halftime lead over Texas A&M in Texas Bowl
Big plays on both sides highlighted a fun first half in the Texas Bowl between old Big 12 rivals Kansas State and Texas A&M...
-
Bryan Fischer
No. 19 Utah all tied up with Indiana at halftime in Foster Farms Bowl
No. 19 Utah began the Foster Farms Bowl in just about the worst way possible with a fumble on the opening kickoff and a quick...
-
Bryan Fischer
Miami captures first bowl win in a decade thanks to victory over West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl
Mark Richt returned to his alma mater this year to win national championships but his first task in the postseason was to end...
-
Bryan Fischer
Late offensive surge helps Miami take halftime lead in Russell Athletic Bowl
This postseason has seen several bowl droughts end in impressive fashion but if Miami wants to break their decade-long streak of...
-
John Taylor
Justin Jackson’s career day helps Northwestern nip No. 23 Pitt in Pinstripe Bowl
If you’re a fan of Northwestern football, go ahead and send all of your thank you notes and/or cards to Justin Jackson, c/...
-
John Taylor
Penn State suspends top deep threat, starting LB for Rose Bowl
Penn State’s offense and defense will be significantly weaker when they take the field on the second day of 2017. In a...
-
John Taylor
Coming off dominating bowl performance, Baylor WR KD Cannon declares for NFL draft
KD Cannon‘s scintillating performance Tuesday night turned out to be his final act on the collegiate stage. On his Twitter...
-
John Taylor
Red-zone stands, Justin Jackson push Northwestern to halftime lead on No. 23 Pitt in Pinstripe Bowl
Northwestern’s defense bent to the point of breaking but (mostly) never snapped, leading the Big Ten school to a...
-
John Taylor
Status of Arkansas WR Jared Cornelius for Belk Bowl up in the air
Arkansas could find itself without the services of one of the most productive members of its passing attack for its postseason...
-
John Taylor
Two Louisville LBs injured in shooting ruled out of Citrus Bowl
An off-field incident will officially cost Louisville on it. The U of L confirmed Wednesday that linebackers Henry Famurewa and...
-
John Taylor
UConn confirms return of Randy Edsall as head coach
Randy Edsall has shown that, indeed, you can go home again — even after a less-than-amicable divorce. Following up on the...
-
John Taylor
Dad of four-star 2017 recruit told Urban Meyer to not recruit his son
Most parents would consider it an honor if Urban Meyer wanted to recruit their son. Chris Thorpe is not one of those parents....