Top Stories
Rematch on! Clemson shuts out Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl to book trip to title game
The Tigers closed out the year by shutting out Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl to book their tickets to the national title...
Scarbrough powers No. 1 Alabama back to championship game after Peach Bowl win
Bo Scarbrough rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama beat Washington 24-7 to reach another national title game.
LSU sacks Louisville Heisman QB Jackson eight times in Citrus Bowl romp, 29-9
It was a long afternoon for Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville (9-4) in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.