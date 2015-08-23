Top Stories
All in the Hawkeye family: Iowa names Brian Ferentz offensive coordinator
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz did not have to look very far to find his new offensive coordinator. Not only did he have to look...
CFT Previews & Predictions: Alabama-Clemson Tale of the Tape
The biggest question mark for this game is just what to expect from Alabama’s offense.
Peyton Manning, Steve Spurrier (again) among 13 elected to College Football Hall of Fame
If you’re looking for a class with star power, this one has it. In spades. Monday morning, the National Football...