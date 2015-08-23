Top Stories

UCLA’s Jim Mora hires two more coaches

Jim Mora’s offensive overhaul appears to be complete, as UCLA announced a pair of hires.

Michigan QB Shane Morris transfers to Central Michigan

Central Michigan has their replacement for star quarterback Cooper Rush and didn’t have to go far to get him.

Tennessee goes in-house for new offensive coordinator

With Mike DeBord off to Indiana, Butch Jones is staying in-house for his next offensive coordinator. Tennessee announced Friday it has promoted Larry Scott to be its new offensive coordinator. Scott joined...

Texas Tech parts ways with offensive line coach Lee Hays
Kliff Kingsbury has parted ways with one longtime member of his coaching staff and said goodbye to another recent addition at the same time. Texas Tech announced on Saturday afternoon that Lee Hays would...
- Bryan Fischer
Wazzu hires Jeff Phelps to coach D-line
Washington State has hired Jeff Phelps to coach its defensive line, the program announced late Friday night. Phelps arrives from Minnesota, where he spent the past six seasons in the same capacity....
- Zach Barnett
Auburn hires former Gus Malzahn assistant Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator
Well, so much for all that. Amid reports of a tug-of-war between Gus Malzahn and the Auburn administration, it appears the coach has got his man. Auburn will hire Arizona State offensive coordinator Chip...
- Zach Barnett
Nebraska won a bidding war with Arkansas to hire Bob Diaco
Nebraska and Arkansas have met just once on the field, in the 1965 Cotton Bowl. But the Huskers and Hogs have now met twice in the only college athletics competition more cutthroat than the actual games...
- Zach Barnett
Report: Auburn offensive coordinator search getting thorny
Auburn does not have an offensive coordinator yet, which is odd. The Tigers have an explosive offense with a lot of returning parts. They have Jarrett Stidham coming in to play quarterback. They have a...
- Zach Barnett
Forza Blu? Michigan reportedly planning spring practice in Italy
Undeterred by recent NCAA legislation, Jim Harbaugh is reportedly going international. As noted by the Detroit Free Press, a post on Rivals affiliate TheWolverine.com reports that Michigan is planning to ...
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Justin Brent to transfer
Justin Brent has not seen the playing field since Notre Dame faced LSU in the Music City Bowl back in December of 2014. That now looks like it will be the last time Irish fans see him in a Notre Dame...
- Douglas Farmer
Wisconsin extends head coach Paul Chryst’s contract through 2022
Winning a New Year’s Six bowl and outperforming nearly every preseason expectation typically results in a nice boost to a head coach’s bank account and that is the case at Wisconsin this year....
- Bryan Fischer
Vol legend Peyton Manning reportedly advising alma mater Tennessee on AD search
New College Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is staying busy with various ventures now that he’s retired from the NFL and apparently the Vol legend doesn’t mind returning to Tennessee to...
- Bryan Fischer
All Oregon football players released from hospital
All three Oregon football players hospitalized this week as the result of grueling offseason workouts have been released.
- Bryan Fischer
Thanks Keith, Now Dear Readers…
Dear “Inside the Irish” fans, “Inside the Irish” foes and, of course, my parents – Dear curious purveyors, my stand-alone predecessor and Tim Raines – Mostly, dear Notre Dame fans, Notre Dame spectators and...
- Douglas Farmer
Former Syracuse coach Scott Shafer hired as Middle Tennessee’s defensive coordinator
Middle Tennessee is giving former Syracuse head coach Scott Shafer a chance to get back in the game. Shafer has been hired to be the new defensive coordinator for the Blue Raiders, the school announced...
- Kevin McGuire
San Diego State will play at Qualcomm through 2020
The Chargers have left San Diego for Los Angeles and San Diego State is working on figuring out the best possible plan long-term.
- Kevin McGuire
Alabama RB Derrick Gore transfers to ULM
It seems to happen every now and then, but Alabama is losing a running back to a transfer this spring. Derrick Gore, a redshirt junior, is transferring to Louisiana-Monroe to continue his college football...
- Kevin McGuire
Mike Locksley’s new role on Alabama staff will be co-offensive coordinator
Alabama took advantage of a staff opening on its coaching staff this week to promote Mike Locksley to a full-time offensive assistant’s role. Now, his role appears to be a bit more defined. According...
- Kevin McGuire
NCAA proposal to shut down spring break off-campus practices passes
Michigan’s spring break trip to conduct spring practices at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida will be its last. An NCAA proposal to ban such trips outside of the college football season passed by a...
- Kevin McGuire
And in that corner… Introducing Douglas Farmer
It’s time to turn over the keys. On a day where our great nation makes a peaceful transition, so does our humble blog. I’d love to say I was smart enough to time my departure for the same day as...
- Keith Arnold
Washington State coach Mike Leach fires a shot at the SEC
Washington State coach Mike Leach is known across the country as one of college football’s most interesting characters, rambling on from time-to-time about everything from pirates to the history of ...
- Bryan Fischer
Notre Dame makes Alexander and Balis hires official
Notre Dame confirmed the news that Del Alexander and Matt Balis are joining Brian Kelly’s staff. As expected, Alexander will coach wide receivers while Balis was named director of football performance...
- Keith Arnold
Willie Taggart completes Oregon coaching staff with familiar face from USF
It probably took a little longer than most to dot the I’s and cross the T’s, but Willie Taggart has completed his coaching staff at Oregon and the latest addition is a familiar face. The school...
- Bryan Fischer
Despite Auburn interest, Texas A&M OC Noel Mazzone staying put in College Station
Gus Malzahn’s quest to find a new offensive coordinator has zigged and zagged in the past few days since the surprising departure of Rhett Lashlee to UConn. One place it will not be going however, is...
- Bryan Fischer
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan coaches ride go-karts with five-star recruit in Georgia
National Signing Day is just around the corner and that means a flurry of in-home visits by coaches across the country trying to lock up the next class of impact players for their program. We’ve seen...
- Bryan Fischer
Florida QB Luke del Rio to miss spring practices following surgery
Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio will be out of action this spring in Gainesville, the school announced on Thursday. Del Rio will instead be taking time to recover from shoulder surgery. Del Rio underwent...
- Kevin McGuire
San Diego State extends Rocky Long’s contract through 2021
Coming off a second straight 11-3 season, San Diego State has rewarded head football coach Rocky Long with a contract extension. The school announced a new contract that tacks on five additional seasons to...
- Kevin McGuire
Former Illini rushing leader announces intent to transfer from Illinois
Illinois running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is moving on from the Illini. The sophomore announced, via Twitter, he will transfer to a new school in 2017. "If You Don't Know Where You Are Going Any...
- Kevin McGuire
Pitt and UCF add home-and-home series for 2018 and 2019
The Pitt Panthers have filled out their non-conference slate for the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the addition of a home-and-home series with UCF. The scheduling deal, announced Thursday morning, confirm UCF...
- Kevin McGuire
Mississippi lawmaker proposes bill to fine NCAA for extended investigation process
Politicians will always look for ways to play to their constituents, and that sometimes means tugging at the heartstrings of local sports fans. There is no other reason why a lawmaker in Mississippi is...
- Kevin McGuire
LSU dismisses nose guard Travonte Valentine
LSU has dismissed nose guard Travonte Valentine. The dismissal for a violation of team rules was announced Thursday night with an emailed release with head coach Ed Orgeron sharing a brief statement. “At...
- Kevin McGuire
Matt Canada being paid $1.5 million per year to be LSU offensive coordinator
LSU has certainly invested in its coaching staff, now under the leadership of Ed Orgeron. New details about the contract for new offensive coordinator Matt Canada reveal LSU’s newest coordinator will...
- Kevin McGuire
Proposal for 10th assistant coach gains support of NCAA Division 1 Council
The NCAA’s Board of Directors is expected to approve a proposal that will allow college football programs to add a 10th assistant to the coaching staff. The proposal has received the support of the...
- Kevin McGuire
Colorado adds defensive coordinator DJ Eliot from Kentucky
Colorado has a new defensive coordinator, but that means Kentucky is now shopping the market. DJ Eliot will leave his job as defensive coordinator at Kentucky to take on the same role at Colorado. The news...
- Kevin McGuire
Saying Goodbye: Five things I learned writing Inside the Irish
As Lloyd Christmas said, “I hate goodbyes.”But after eight seasons of covering the day-to-day happenings of Notre Dame football, it’s time to say just that. It’s crazy to think that...
- Keith Arnold
Oklahoma State OC Mike Yurcich no longer candidate for Auburn
As Auburn looks to fill its vacancy on the football staff at offensive coordinator (previously filled by UConn-bound Rhett Lashlee), it appears that search will no longer include Oklahoma State’s Mike...
- Kevin McGuire
NCAA Division 1 Council turns down proposed June signing period
The fight for an early signing period will continue, but a proposed rule to open up a signing period in the month of June has been rejected by the NCAA’s Division 1 Council. According to the...
- Kevin McGuire
Northern Michigan OL Anthony Herbert passes away
Northern Michigan offensive lineman Anthony Herbert has passed away following a workout Tuesday, the school has confirmed. He was 20. Herbert is the second college football player to pass away in less than...
- Zach Barnett
Pac-12 announces 2017 schedule
The Pac-12 announced its 2017 schedule on Wednesday, beginning with a New Mexico State-Arizona State/North Dakota-Utah double-header and ending with the conference title game, once again set for Levi’...
- Zach Barnett
Washington QB Jake Browning reportedly undergoes surgery on throwing shoulder
Washington quarterback Jake Browning has undergone surgery on his throwing shoulder, according to a report from The Seattle Times. The Times reports Browning injured his right shoulder during a 44-18 win...
- Zach Barnett
Oregon suspends strength coach in wake of player hospitalizations
Three Oregon players were hospitalized after grueling winter workouts conducted by new strength coach Irele Oderinde, and now the school has suspended Oderinde for one month without pay. The original report...
- Zach Barnett
Appalachian State, East Carolina announce 4-game series
North Carolina’s eastern and western Group of 5 programs are going to rekindle their rivalry. Appalachian State and East Carolina — or is that East Carolina and Appalachian State? —...
- Zach Barnett
Arkansas promotes Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator
Arkansas has promoted Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator, the program has announced. Like a college player going pro or a high schooler freshly offered a scholarship, Bret Bielema made the announcement...
- Zach Barnett
Clemson LB Ben Boulware trolls Desmond Howard with CFP trophy tattoo on his heel
Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware is the quintessential “player you hate if he’s on the other team and player you love if he’s on your team.” Boulware constantly searches — often...
- Zach Barnett
Report: Tarean Folston won’t return for fifth year
Tarean Folston will declare for the NFL Draft. The senior running back, who has a fifth-year of eligibility available after a medical redshirt in 2014, will instead turn his focus to preparing for the...
- Keith Arnold
Arizona State hires former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Henson
Arizona State has hired former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Henson to coach its offensive line, the Sun Devils announced Tuesday. Henson spent seven seasons on staff in Columbia, the last three as...
- Zach Barnett
Oregon hires Mario Cristobal away from Alabama
Oregon has hired Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal to serve as the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator and run game coordinator, the Ducks announced Tuesday. Though it was just announced today...
- Zach Barnett
Frank Beamer headlines class of new CFP selection committee members
Now three years into the new system, the College Football Playoff’s selection committee roster is beginning change. Gone are Barry Alvarez, Condoleezza Rice and Lloyd Carr (Carr had already stepped...
- Zach Barnett
Penn State DT Antoine White announces transfer to Albany
Penn State defensive tackle Antoine White will plug gaps and chase passers in a new destination next season. White revealed he will leave Happy Valley to play for Albany in 2017. As a redshirt sophomore in...
- Zach Barnett
Cal hires Eastern Washington head coach Beau Baldwin as offensive coordinator
New Cal head coach Justin Wilcox‘s first hire is a big one. Eastern Washington head coach Beau Baldwin has left his red field of fire to become the offensive coordinator in Berkeley. “This one is...
- Zach Barnett
Grueling workouts put multiple Oregon players in hospital, per report
The Willie Taggart era at Oregon is barely a month old, and already the first crisis has arrived. A report from The Oregonian uncovered that at least three Ducks football players have been sent to the...
- Zach Barnett
Phillip Fulmer reportedly a candidate for Tennessee AD job
Tennessee is still in search of its next athletics director, which has become a point of contention lately — and especially over the past 24 hours. Alabama hired Greg Byrne away from Arizona without...
- Zach Barnett
Missouri State RB Richard Nelson fatally shot in front of home
Missouri State running back Richard Nelson was fatally shot in the back while attempting to break up a fight on Saturday night. He was 18 years old. According to a description of the altercation from the ...
- Zach Barnett
College football records highest-ever scoring season in 2016
The average college football team topped 30 points per game for the first time in the game’s history, according to data compiled and released by the NCAA. The typical team scored 30.04 points per game...
- Zach Barnett
USC star Adoree’ Jackson declares for 2017 NFL draft
One of college football’s most versatile players in the country is taking his game to the next level. Adoree’ Jackson of USC announced, via Twitter, he is declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft....
- Kevin McGuire
NCAA denies appeal for extra year for Louisiana-Lafayette QB Anthony Jennings
The football-playing career for Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Anthony Jennings has officially come to a close.
- Kevin McGuire
Vols add UNC DB coach Charlton Warren to coaching staff
Following a somewhat disappointing season in Knoxville, changes are in the air for the Tennessee Vols coaching staff. Among the first changes of the offseason comes at the defensive back coaching position....
- Kevin McGuire
Mike Locksley promoted to full-time offensive assistant at Alabama
With some room to work on the Alabama coaching staff this offseason, head coach Nick Saban has found the right opportunity to promote Mike Locksley to a full-time offensive assistant role in Tuscaloosa. The...
- Kevin McGuire
Report: Ohio Bobcats RB arrested for alleged intoxicated accident and fleeing scene
Ohio running back Maleek Irons was arrested over the weekend for his role in fleeing a possible drunk driving accident. The Athens News reports Irons was arrested Saturday morning by police responding to a...
- Kevin McGuire
Alabama to hires Arizona AD Greg Byrne for same position
Alabama head coach Nick Saban may be the most powerful person within the Alabama sports department, but even he has a boss.  Now, he will have a new boss. Alabama Director of Athletics Bill Battle is...
- Kevin McGuire
Notre Dame OL Quenton Nelson announces return to school
It’s not yet Signing Day, but Notre Dame has already secured a major commitment for what Brian Kelly hopes is a major bounce-back 2017 season. Offensive lineman Quenton Nelson announced Sunday he is...
- Zach Barnett
Quenton Nelson will return for his senior season
Brian Kelly’s talked about the rare 6-star recruit: Harrison Smith, Manti Te’o, Michael Floyd, Zack Martin. Well, add Quenton Nelson to the list. Notre Dame’s starting left guard has made...
- Keith Arnold
Sonny Dykes reportedly joins TCU staff
Former California head coach Sonny Dykes is set to join TCU’s staff in a to-be-determined role, multiple outlets reported Sunday evening. Jeremy Clark of TCU’s 247 site broke the news. Sources...
- Zach Barnett
Memphis promotes Darrell Dickey to offensive coordinator
Chip Long is off to call plays at Notre Dame, and now Tigers head coach Mike Norvell has moved his remaining staff up a line. The Tigers announced Sunday associate head coach/running backs coach Darrell...
- Zach Barnett
Michigan OL David Dawson announces transfer to Iowa State
Michigan offensive lineman David Dawson announced shortly after the Wolverines’ Orange Bowl loss to Florida State he would seek a home elsewhere, and now he has found that home. Dawson announced...
- Zach Barnett
With Chargers skipping town, San Diego State places focus on new stadium
The San Diego Chargers wanted a new stadium in San Diego but were turned down.
- Kevin McGuire
Back for Moore: South Carolina LB Skai Moore to return in 2017
After missing the entire 2016 season due to a herniated disk in his neck, South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore will return to the field in 2017 to play for the Gamecocks. It was previously expected Moore...
- Kevin McGuire
Luke Fickell’s focus on Cincinnati recruiting will be welcome change for high school coaches
Ohio State will always figure to dominate the in-state recruiting efforts within the state of Ohio, but former Buckeye assistant and new head coach of Cincinnati Luke Fickell will do all he can to recruit...
- Kevin McGuire
Report: Michigan RB coach Tyrone Wheatley expected to leave for NFL’s Jaguars
Former Michigan running back and current running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley could be heading back to the NFL.
- Kevin McGuire
Baylor WR Ishmael Zamora leaving for NFL Draft
Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora will leave Waco and enter the NFL Draft this spring. Zamora confirmed the news of his decision on Twitter after human performance training company EXOS announced he was...
- Kevin McGuire
SEC’s leading tackler Zach Cunningham declares for the 2017 NFL Draft
It’s not often that Vanderbilt is a must-stop sight on the Pro Day circuit for NFL scouts but it might be this year. Commodores star linebacker Zach Cunningham has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft...
- Bryan Fischer
Cal officially names Justin Wilcox as new head coach of the Bears
It’s been in the works for several days but finally became official on Saturday afternoon: Justin Wilcox is the new head coach at Cal. “It has been a dream of mine to lead a college football...
- Bryan Fischer
Washington DT Vita Vea returning for another season with the Huskies
After a magical season that culminated in a Pac-12 championship and berth in the College Football Playoff, Washington was not surprisingly hit hard by several underclassmen declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft...
- Bryan Fischer
Louisville reportedly pulls O-line coach Mike Summers away from Florida
After a white-hot start, Louisville belly flopped through the end of the 2016 season. After rising as high as No. 3 in the polls, finishing seven yards shy of knocking off eventual national champion Clemson...
- Zach Barnett
Clemson defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks announces retirement
In addition to a plethora of players, Clemson will have to replace one of its assistant coaches as it gears up for a title defense this fall. At the Tigers’ national championship celebration on...
- Zach Barnett
Connecticut names Villanova’s Billy Crocker defensive coordinator
New UConn head coach Randy Edsall has named Billy Crocker his defensive coordinator, the program announced Saturday. Crocker arrives from Villanova, where he helped the Wildcats build one of the most...
- Zach Barnett
Jake Spavital set to reunite with Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia
Jake Spavital worked for Dana Hologrsen three different times spread across four years, and now the two are set to reunite again. According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Spavital will return to West...
- Zach Barnett
Cal reportedly hands new head coach Justin Wilcox a 5-year contract
Cal interviewed Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox earlier this week, and now the two sides have reportedly made their mutual interest official.
- Zach Barnett
LSU receiver Malachi Dupre latest junior off to the NFL Draft
Add another talented junior to the list of underclassmen who are skipping their senior season for the 2017 NFL Draft.
- Bryan Fischer
Nebraska reportedly hiring ex-UConn coach Bob Diaco as next defensive coordinator
Nebraska head coach Mike Riley surprised many when he let longtime defensive coordinator Mark Banker go this week but didn’t leave Cornhuskers fans wondering what direction he was going to go on that...
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Western Michigan to hire Tim Lester as P.J. Fleck’s replacement
Western Michigan appears to have found a new captain to row the boat. According to FootballScoop and several others, former Broncos quarterback and recent Purdue coach Tim Lester is set to be hired as the...
- Bryan Fischer
Ex-Alabama QB David Cornwell announces transfer to Nevada
Few programs deal with a January full of roster turnover quite like Alabama and that was certainly the case with a few expected decision coming from players looking to continue their careers outside of...
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Ohio State AD Gene Smith joining CFP Selection Committee
There's still plenty of business left to do for the organization responsible for the postseason.
- Bryan Fischer
A second Clemson Tiger reportedly transferring
Earlier Friday, we noted that offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen had decided to transfer from Clemson.  A few hours later, another Tiger has parted ways with the reigning national champions. According to...
- John Taylor
Top deep-ball threat will take grad transfer route out of Kentucky
When Kentucky looked for a home-run ball or chunk yardage in the passing game in 2016, quite often they’d turn to Jeff Badet.  This coming season, they’ll be forced to look in another direction...
- John Taylor
Alabama trio officially rolls early to NFL draft
Alabama is losing handful of underclassmen to the NFL, albeit a smaller handful than some had projected.
- John Taylor
Clark Lea formally named Linebackers Coach
Notre Dame formally introduced new linebackers coach Clark Lea on Thursday. The press release for the 35-year-old  included the following quote from the new assistant who has worked at Bowling Green, UCLA...
- Keith Arnold
Reports: Alabama assistant Mario Cristobal leaving for co-OC job at Oregon
It appears Nick Saban will have another hole to fill on his Alabama coaching staff. According to 247Sports.com, Mario Cristobal is leaving Saban’s staff to join Willie Taggart at Oregon as co-...
- John Taylor
Starting center leaving Minnesota for Oklahoma State
The interior of Oklahoma State’s offensive line the season after next has just gotten stronger, to the detriment of Minnesota’s. Earlier this month, rumblings were bubbling that Tyler Moore was...
- John Taylor
FSU confirms WR Travis Rudolph leaving ‘Noles for NFL
It was reported Thursday that the 2016 season was the last for Travis Rudolph at Florida State.  A day later, that’s been confirmed. FSU announced via a press release that Rudolph is foregoing his...
- John Taylor
Reports: OL Jake Fruhmorgen transferring from Clemson
For the first time since claiming the national championship, Clemson has seen a player abandon the winning ship. While the football program has yet to confirm it, TigerNet.com is reporting that Jake...
- John Taylor
Craig Bohl ‘excited’ QB Josh Allen’s returning to Wyoming
If you listened to some of the growing draft chatter, Josh Allen had the kind of talent that wowed scouts and could’ve led to the redshirt sophomore being the first quarterback taken in the upcoming...
- John Taylor
On Twitter, Shai McKenzie announces transfer from Hokies
Shai McKenzie began his Virginia Tech career as one of the most decorated members of the Hokies’ 2014 recruiting class.  In the end, and thanks in part to injury, he’ll fall far short of the...
- John Taylor
Les Miles reportedly ‘out’ as a candidate at Western Michigan
Well, at least theoretically it was fun while it lasted. In a television interview Wednesday, former LSU head coach Les Miles intimated that he would be open to the Western Michigan job if it was offered....
- John Taylor
UConn moves 2017 football game against Boston College to Fenway Park
Bowl season is over but playing football games in baseball stadiums is not. UConn announced on Thursday evening that their non-conference matchup with Boston College on November 18, 2017 is being moved to...
- Bryan Fischer
Bo Jackson: No way I would allow my kids to play football today
Bo Jackson, one of the greatest athletes of his generation, didn’t know everything when it came to the game of football.
- Bryan Fischer
P.J. Fleck still working on taking ‘Row the Boat’ to Minnesota
Will P.J. Fleck keep rowing the boat in the Twin Cities? The new Minnesota head coach certainly would like to.
- Bryan Fischer
Maryland, Virginia renew old rivalry with home-and-home series
Conference realignment broke up dozens of traditional rivalries back in the early part of this decade but one that probably wasn’t on the radar of most fans was the longstanding game between Maryland...
- Bryan Fischer
Michigan confirms hiring of Pep Hamilton
The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s staff is officially official. Following up on reports that have been simmering for a few days now, UM confirmed Thursday that Pep Hamilton has been hired as the...
- John Taylor
Deshaun Watson claims back-to-back Manning Awards
Deshaun Watson is off off to the NFL, but he's aking one more piece of hardware with him.
- John Taylor
Geoff Collins puts finishing touches on first Temple staff
A little over four weeks after landing his first head-coaching job, Geoff Collins has completed his first coaching staff. Temple announced Thursday that Collins has made three additions to his initial staff...
- John Taylor
Kirk Ferentz announces two more changes to Iowa’s offensive staff
As Kirk Ferentz looks to renovate his offensive coaching staff at Iowa, the demolition continues. The head coach announced in a press release early Thursday afternoon that Bobby Kennedy and Chris White (...
- John Taylor
TCU co-OC Doug Meacham heading to Kansas as solo OC
An odd set of offensive coordinator moves continues, with one Big 12 program losing one of its coordinators to another. In a press release, Kansas announced that it has hired Doug Meacham as its offensive...
- John Taylor
Ex-OSU WR Torrence Gibson following Luke Fickell to Cincinnati
Torrance Gibson may have left Ohio State, but he’s not leaving the state of Ohio. Back in August, it was announced that Gibson had been suspended for the entire 2016 season, a suspension with which...
- John Taylor
RB Derrick Gore opts to transfer from Alabama
When you have a stable full of running backs returning, one’s bound to get antsy and bust out. That’s the case with Derrick Gore, who took to Instagram Wednesday evening to announce that he has...
- John Taylor
Reports: ‘No way' Art Briles becomes Auburn’s next OC
Less than 24 hours into Auburn's search for their next offensive coordinator, we can safely cross one name off the list.
- John Taylor
Chargers move to LA won’t mean another team in the Coliseum
The turf at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum can breathe a little easier this morning. Last season, the famed venue served as the football home of the USC Trojans, of course, as well as the NFL...
- John Taylor
Jim Harbaugh welcomes child No. 7 into the world
If anything, Jim Harbaugh can now officially field one full side of a seven-on-seven drill. Late Wednesday afternoon, the 53-year-old Michigan head coach took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his...
- John Taylor
Dabo Swinney wins second straight Bear Bryant award
Dabo Swinney vanquished Bear Bryant‘s former team in the national championship game earlier in the week.
- John Taylor
D’Onta Foreman claims Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
Underrated, undervalued and under-publicized all year long, D'Onta Foreman is finally taking home some additional hardware.  And the best part?  This one honors one of Texas’ football legends....
- John Taylor
Lorenzo Ward added to Louisville’s coaching staff
The reshaping of Bobby Petrino‘s Louisville defensive coaching staff has continued. Earlier in the day, Mississippi State confirmed that it had hired U of L defensive coordinator Todd Grantham for the...
- John Taylor
Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee leaves to take same job at UConn
UConn announced that new/old head coach Randy Edsall has hired Lashlee as his new coordinator on his Huskies coaching staff.
- John Taylor
QB Ryan Willis tweets transfer from Kansas to Virginia Tech
Kansas’ quarterback room will have a decidedly different look when spring practice opens in a couple of months. Rumors swirled earlier in the day Wednesday that Ryan Willis had decided to transfer...
- John Taylor
DC Mark Banker one of two coaches no longer on Nebraska staff
Once again, change has come to Mike Riley‘s Nebraska coaching staff. In a press release Wednesday, Riley announced the departures of a pair of his assistants.  One of those was a forced departure as...
- John Taylor
Georgia, Virginia to meet in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
Georgia and Virginia will meet in a 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
- Zach Barnett
Temple hires Taver Johnson as defensive coordinator
Taver Johnson will be Temple’s new defensive coordinator, the program announced Wednesday. Johnson arrives in Philadelphia from Purdue, where he served as defensive backs coach from 2014-16. Prior to...
- Zach Barnett
Artavis Scott joins parade of Clemson wideouts off to NFL
Clemson’s offense is going to look different next season. Very different.
- Zach Barnett
Former Iowa State K Cole Netten makes highlight reel of tweets from his haters
Coaches and players often say the, uh, free expression of today’s social media age is one of the hardest things about participating in college football. Not only can anyone who watches a game critique...
- Zach Barnett
Reports: Lea, Alexander added to Irish coaching staff
Brian Kelly is adding to his rebuilt coaching staff, reportedly finalizing deals with Wake Forest linebackers coach Clark Lea and Arizona State assistant DelVaughn Alexander. Lea will reunite with Mike Elko...
- Keith Arnold
Mike Williams makes early move from Clemson to NFL
As most expected, Mike Williams announced via Twitter that he is leaving Clemson early for the NFL.
- John Taylor
Baylor DC Phil Bennett taking same role at Arizona State
With Baylor overhauling its coaching staff in the wake of the highly-publicized sexual assault scandal, Phil Bennett had been left standing in the game of coaching musical chairs — until now. Arizona...
- John Taylor
Les Miles open to considering Western Michigan job?
There are currently two FBS head-coaching jobs open.  Could the Mad Hatter land at one of them? This spinning of the coaching carousel, Les Miles has been on the outside looking in.  Rumored to be in play...
- John Taylor
Amidst Cal rumors, Derek Mason reaffirms commitment to Vandy
Even as we don’t know yet who’ll be the new head coach at Cal, we can cross one potential name off the list. Probably. Cal is in the midst of a search to replace Sonny Dykes, who was summarily...
- John Taylor
Instagram the vehicle for WVU’s Shelton Gibson to announce NFL plans
For the first time this cycle, West Virginia is losing a Mountaineer football player to early draft attrition. On his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon, Shelton Gibson revealed that  he has decided to...
- John Taylor
Marshon Lattimore becomes sixth Buckeye, third OSU DB to leave early for 2017 NFL draft
Ohio State’s defensive backfield has taken yet another hit, albeit a largely expected one. Following in the footsteps of others, Marshon Lattimore announced via Twitter that he will be leaving OSU...
- John Taylor
Luke Falk opts to return to Wazzu for senior season
As expected, Washington State won’t be replacing its prolific quarterback quite yet. Confirming the move in a statement released through the school, Luke Falk announced that he will indeed be...
- John Taylor
Joker Phillips, Jon Tenuta added to Luke Fickell’s first Cincinnati coaching staff
Embarking on his first offseason as the head coach at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell has made a couple of veteran additions to his first UC coaching staff. The football program announced in a press release the...
- John Taylor
Louisville losing DC Todd Grantham to same job at Miss. St.
The ACC may have become the “it” college football conference this postseason, but the SEC is still the sought-after destination for coaches. According to Pete Thamel of SI.com, Louisville...
- John Taylor
Report: Stanford losing one QB to transfer, another for at least six months due to Sun Bowl injury
To say the quarterback position down on The Farm is in a state of flux would be a massive understatement. Keller Chryst suffered a significant knee injury in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North...
- John Taylor
CFP extends contract of executive director Bill Hancock
The leadership at the top of the College Football Playoff will remain as its been since its inception. In a press release Wednesday morning, the CFP board announced it has reached an agreement on a three-...
- John Taylor
Report: Wisconsin’s Justin Wilcox interviews for Cal vacancy
Cal’s search for a new head coach continues, with a current Big Ten and former Pac-12 coordinator the latest to get some significant attention from the university’s athletic administration....
- John Taylor
Referee Defee overwhelmed by reaction to his arms
Muscular Mike Defee's arms has been popular on social media, a reaction that the modest referee has gotten a few laughs about.
New pro league would help players bypass college, prep for NFL
College football’s talent pool could get a bit shallower if one “in-between” football league comes to fruition. According to the esteemed Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports, a handful of...
- John Taylor
Former five-star Alabama DB moving on to Ohio State
After beginning his collegiate playing career at one FBS juggernaut, Kendall Sheffield will continue the next phase of it at another. In a commitment shared with ESPN.com Tuesday, Sheffield confirmed that...
- John Taylor
Mullen intrigued by possibility of coaching in NFL
Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen admits to having at least some interest in the chance to coach at the next level.
- Kevin McGuire
Domestic violence allegation leads to suspension for Colorado assistant
Colorado has suspended safeties coach Joe Tumpkin while police open an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident involving the Colorado coach and his ex-girlfriend, according to a Daily...
- Kevin McGuire
Ohio State hires Wilson as offensive coordinator
For the second time in a matter of weeks, Ohio State is losing an offensive coordinator to another program. Fortunately, they had a replacement ready to slide into the spot. Ohio State made the hiring of...
- Kevin McGuire
FSU’s Roderick Johnson next to take early leap into NFL draft pool
Florida State becomes the latest FBS program to take an early personnel hit to its roster. Through a statement released on the team’s official Twitter account, Roderick Johnson (pictured, No. 77)...
- John Taylor
Las Vegas books took a bath on ‘Bama loss
Alabama wasn’t the only loser at the end of the day Monday night. In the days leading up to the Clemson-Alabama College Football Championship game, and coming off the former’s shutout win over...
- John Taylor
Jabrill Peppers taking leave of Ann Arbor, taking talent to NFL
Most observers at both the collegiate and NFL levels expected Jabrill Peppers to make this his last season at the former level.  Tuesday, the Michigan defensive back confirmed as much. Peppers confirmed to...
- John Taylor
Alabama opens as Bovada’s early 2017 title favorite
Alabama may have seen their dynasty temporarily derailed Monday night in Florida, but at least one wagering establishment expects Nick Saban to get it back on track post-haste. Bovada.lv released its...
- John Taylor
After title win, RB Wayne Gallman confirms moves from Clemson for NFL too
In the immediate aftermath of Clemson’s win over Alabama, quarterback Deshaun Watson confirmed to the assembled media that, as expected, he was leaving early for the NFL.  A little over 12 hours later...
- John Taylor
Championship game television ratings decline again
By all accounts, last night’s Alabama-Clemson College Football Playoff championship game was one of the greatest title games ever, and was talked about in the same breath as the Texas-USC classic a...
- John Taylor
Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough suffered broken bone in leg
Ask some (most?) Alabama fans, they’d say their beloved Crimson Tide suffered a handful of bad breaks in the form of penalties and “rub” plays in the title game loss to Clemson Monday...
- John Taylor
A Look Ahead: CFT’s Way-Too-Early 2017 Heisman Trophy Projections
We’re nearly eight months from the start of the 2017 season, but it’s never too early to peer into the crystal ball and see how the initial stages of the Heisman Trophy race may shake out. Of...
- John Taylor
A Look Ahead: CFT’s Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25
The last bit of confetti has barely settled onto the Raymond James Stadium turf and the carcass of the 2016 season isn’t even cold yet, and we’re already rolling out a way-too-early Top 25 for...
- John Taylor
Is Clemson's win vs. Alabama the best final ever?
After a thrilling win by Clemson in the college football championship against Alabama, Dan Patrick weighs in if it was the greatest title game ever. Does it compete with Vince Young and Texas' win over USC...
Final AP poll: Clemson No. 1; USC rockets to No. 3; Ohio State drops to No. 6
The votes are in and — surprise!!! — Clemson’s the media’s king as well. The Associated Press released its final 2016 rankings Tuesday morning, with Clemson, off their stirring win...
- John Taylor
Alabama’s loss to Clemson was ‘like a death in the family’
The juxtaposition, as is normally the case, was startling and jarring. On the one hand, you had Clemson, dancing and celebrating the football program’s first national championship in over three...
- John Taylor
Deshaun Watson’s move from Clemson to NFL officially official
Early last year, Dabo Swinney challenged the Clemson faithful to show up for what was “going to be the last time to see Deshaun Watson, most likely, in a spring game.” In early November, the...
- John Taylor
Utah the landing spot for transferring Arizona LB Cody Ippolito
Instead of the desert, Cody Ippolito will spend his sixth season of college football in the Beehive State. On his personal Twitter account Monday, Ippolito revealed that he would be transferring to Utah and...
- John Taylor
Dabo Swinney cements place among college football’s elite coaches with exclusive accomplishment
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had to claw his way up the ranks since taking over the Clemson coaching gig, but today he rests comfortably among the elites in college football. Swinney coached Clemson...
- Kevin McGuire
WATCH: Auburn fans celebrate Alabama loss by rolling Toomer’s Corner
Go ahead and chalk this up as funny.  Or sad.  Or both. You may have heard by now that Alabama was taken down by Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game, with the Crimson Tide’s 26-...
- John Taylor
Rematch revenge! Clemson knocks off Alabama to win the 2017 National Championship Game
In order to be the champions, you had to beat the champions. Mission accomplished for Clemson.
- Bryan Fischer
VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough injured and O.J. Howard strikes again!
Things have been happening pretty quickly in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game. Right after Clemson lost redshirt freshman defensive end Clelin Ferrell to an...
- Kevin McGuire
Report: Cal will interview Bears OC Jake Spavital for head coach
Cal is not wasting much if any time. Sunday, at least a few eyebrows were raised when athletic director Mike Williams announced that Sonny Dykes was out after four years as the Bears head coach.  A day...
- John Taylor
Alabama leads Clemson with just one quarter left in the national title game
All good things must come to an end and there is just one more quarter of college football left this season. Judging by the way the College Football Playoff National Championship Game has gone for three...
- Bryan Fischer
Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell ruled out with apparent ankle injury
Clemson avoided a little bit of an injury concern in the first half when wide receiver Mike Williams was only forced to miss a brief time following a helmet-to-helmet collision, but the concern may be a tad...
- Kevin McGuire
Alabama rolls to halftime lead in National Championship Game rematch with Clemson
It’s always tough for sequels to live up to the original and in the case of Alabama and Clemson’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game rematch, two dominant defenses are helping...
- Bryan Fischer
VIDEO: Watch Clemson light offensive spark in three plays
Down 14-0 in the second quarter and stuck starting an offensive series from their own 13-yard line, Clemson needed to make some big plays happen. They did just that. Three plays highlighted the much-needed...
- Kevin McGuire
VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough breaks loose for 2nd TD vs. Clemson
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough is having himself quite the half of football in the College Football Playoff national championship. After breaking off a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the...
- Kevin McGuire
Alabama takes early 1st quarter lead over Clemson in National Championship Game
The final college football game of the season is underway at Raymond James Stadium and defending national champions Alabama got off to a good start in protecting their crown by jumping out to a 7-0 lead...
- Bryan Fischer
VIDEO: Another questionable missed targeting on Alabama knocks Mike Williams out (briefly)
Clemson had a bit of an injury scare in the firsts quarter when wide receiver Mike Williams was knocked out of the game following a helmet-to-helmet hit, but a sideline report from ESPN’s broadcast...
- Kevin McGuire
VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough makes a man miss to put Alabama on the board
The first touchdown of the evening in the College Football Playoff national championship game was a thing of beauty from Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough. Scarbrough took off for a 25-yard touchdown run...
- Kevin McGuire
VIDEO: Should Reuben Foster have been flagged for targeting on Deshaun Watson?
The College Football Playoff national championship game is just underway, and already there may have been a slightly controversial non-call on the field. Alabama’s Reuben Foster was flagged for a...
- Kevin McGuire