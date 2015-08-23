Top Stories

Rudy's Notre Dame helmet, jersey fetch six-figures

He was five foot nothing, 100 and nothing, and he had barely a speck of athletic ability, but boy was his jersey valuable.

Minnesota clears four players in sexual assault case

Minnesota cleared four football players of their involvement in an alleged sexual assault and upheld punishment for four others.

Fournette: Sitting out LSU bowl game coach’s decision

Sitting out games in the postseason was one of the bigger storylines of last season and no decision was bigger than that of Leonard Fournette.

More Headlines

Report: Charlie Strong hires West Virginia coach for spot on USF staff
The coaching carousel never stops, not even on Super Bowl Sunday. West Virginia beat writer Mike Casazza tweets that the Mountaineers have an opening on the coaching staff after cornerbacks coach Danny...
- Bryan Fischer
Active tonight or not, Floyd ready for both it and future
Michael Floyd played a pivotal role in the Patriots’ home field-clinching victory over the Dolphins to close the regular season. In their playoff opener, Floyd was less of a factor. In the AFC Championship...
- Douglas Farmer
Arizona assistant Tony Dews reportedly headed back for second stint at West Virginia
The country roads have taken back another. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Arizona assistant Tony Dews will be returning to Morgantown and is expected to take the spot of former West Virginia...
- Bryan Fischer
Houston reportedly hires former Tulane coach Chris Scelfo as new offensive line coach
One day before the Atlanta Falcons play in Super Bowl LI in Houston, a former assistant is expected to get a job in the same city. According to the Houston Chronicle, ex-Falcons tight ends coach Chris...
- Bryan Fischer
With one assistant reportedly on the way to the NFL, Florida snags coach from USF
The post-Signing Day coaching moves are continuing through the weekend it appears but it didn’t take one SEC school all that long to find a replacement. SEC Country’s Zach Abolverdi reports that...
- Bryan Fischer
NCAA agrees to pay $208.7 million in cost of attendance lawsuit settlement
The NCAA announced late Friday night that they had reached an agreement to settle a grant-in-aid class-action lawsuit that was brought against the association and member conferences. As a result, a whopping...
- Bryan Fischer
Ken O’Keefe returns to Iowa coaching staff
A blast from Iowa’s football past has made a return to Iowa City. The football program announced Friday that Kirk Ferentz has brought back one of his long-time assistants, Ken O’Keefe, to be part of...
- John Taylor
Notre Dame Stadium ticket costs and capacity fall
Skip the dinner for two at your favorite restaurant this weekend and you just might save enough to pay for the most economically-efficient ticket in Notre Dame’s new tiered system. Granted, you will need to...
- Douglas Farmer
Former four-star LB one of two leaving Gamecocks
The annual post-signing day personnel attrition continues, with South Carolina the latest to see players who were on its 2016 roster depart. The football program confirmed in a press release that a pair of...
- John Taylor
Jaylon Smith provides proof of physical progress
Actions speak louder than words. A photo is worth a thousand words. And so go the old tropes. If they are accurate at all, former Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith spoke loudly Friday with thousands of...
- Douglas Farmer
Kansas sees second QB leave in less than a month
Last month, Ryan Willis announced his decision to transfer from Kansas to Virginia Tech. Less than four weeks later, Deondre Ford is following his former teammate out the KU quarterbacks room door. Via...
- John Taylor
Starting LB T.J. McCollum leaving WKU as grad transfer
One of the most experienced and productive members on the defensive side of the ball for Western Kentucky has decided to leave the Hilltoppers. Late this past week, WKU confirmed that T.J. McCollum has...
- John Taylor
Indiana reportedly rounds out coaching staff with Houston assistant, former Michigan QB Nick Sheridan
Not long ago, Nick Sheridan was throwing passes in the Big Ten as a Michigan quarterback. Now it appears he’s back in the conference coaching players to throw passes to beat the Wolverines. The...
- Bryan Fischer
Aggies officially hire Ron Cooper as new secondary coach
Coaching announcements have been coming fast and furious since the conclusion of National Signing Day and the latest move became official in College Station after several days of rumors. Texas A&M...
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Louisville coordinator met WakeyLeaks analyst
The #WakeyLeaks scandal just won’t die apparently.
- Bryan Fischer
Illinois assistant takes job with Lovie Smith’s old rival in the NFL
Fresh off completing his first recruiting class at Illinois, Lovie Smith now has to turn his attention to recruiting a new coach. The Illini announced Friday afternoon that linebackers coach Tim McGarigle...
- Bryan Fischer
Mike Gundy reportedly fires OL coach Greg Adkins
For the fifth time in six years, Oklahoma State will be looking for a new offensive line coach.  Reportedly. Citing an unnamed source, Tulsa World is reporting that Mike Gundy has fired line coach Greg...
- John Taylor
See U later: Miami dismisses D-lineman Courtel Jenkins
Miami’s defensive line will be a little lighter personnel-wise when the second spring practice under Mark Richt opens in a month or so. Just a short time ago, The U announced via a press release that...
- John Taylor
Cal losing starting left tackle to transfer
As is ofttimes the case when a new head coach is brought on board, personnel attrition has commenced at Cal. On his personal Twitter account, Aaron Cochran (pictured, No. 75) announced that he has made what...
- John Taylor
Dan Mullen taps Ron English to fill hole on Miss. St. staff
A former FBS head coach is the newest addition to the defensive side of Dan Mullen‘s Mississippi State coaching staff. MSU announced Thursday that Ron English has been hired by Mullen as the Bulldogs...
- John Taylor
Barry Odom bringing his brother aboard at Mizzou
With his latest hire, Barry Odom is keeping it all in the family. Missouri announced Friday morning that Odom has hired Brian Odom to be his outside linebackers coach.  Brian Odom is, of course, the younger...
- John Taylor
Florida makes hiring of WVU assistant Ja’Juan Seider official
A hole on Jim McElwain‘s Florida coaching staff has officially been plugged. Following up on reports that made the rounds Thursday, UF announced Friday that McElwain has pulled the trigger on hiring...
- John Taylor
Jeff Brohm finalizes first Purdue staff, reveals titles
In early December, Jeff Brohm was hired as Purdue’s head football coach. Two months later, his initial Boilermaker coaching staff is officially complete. The program announced Thursday Brohm’s...
- John Taylor
Two Duke starters, QB Thomas Sirk no-go for spring contact
As will be the case for most football programs across the country, Duke will be at less than full strength when they open up spring practice. The Blue Devils will open spring practice Friday (today) and...
- John Taylor
Art Briles’ college coaching bridge may have just been torched
There were more explosive and repugnant allegations levied Thursday night against the renegade and lawless program Art Briles ran at Baylor, thanks to a lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer earlier...
- John Taylor
UCLA reportedly loses wide receivers coach to LA Rams
The post-National Signing Day exodus of assistant coaches has reportedly hit the West Coast. According to Bruin Report Online, UCLA wide receivers coach Eric Yarber will leave the staff to take the same job...
- Zach Barnett
Butch Jones says Tennessee is only after players with a ‘five-star heart’
Know the things fans and media make fun of coaches for saying? Butch Jones actually says them. After explaining away a season in which Tennessee was picked to win the SEC East title but lost that crown to...
- Zach Barnett
Successful rookie season leads Wisconsin to promote Jim Leonhard to DC
Most coaches work their entire careers to become a coordinator in the Big Ten, but Jim Leonhard has done it in one year.
- Zach Barnett
Pitt hires veteran OC Shawn Watson as Matt Canada’s replacement
Veteran offensive coordinator Shawn Watson has been hired to become Pittsburgh’s next offensive coordinator, the Panthers announced Thursday evening. Watson replaces Matt Canada, who followed a trail...
- Zach Barnett
SEC rakes in over half a billion dollars in revenue
Breaking: The SEC has a lot of money. The conference announced Thursday it collected and subsequently divided $584.2 million in revenue during the 2015-16 fiscal year. Each school received an average of $40...
- Zach Barnett
Second Miss. St. player was arrested for DUI around New Year’s
For the second time in a row, it’s a Mississippi State football player triggering a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.  And, oddly enough, both happened around New Year...
- John Taylor
Reports: WVU RBs coach JaJuan Seider expected to take same job at Florida
Yesterday it was the SEC — and everybody else, really — swiping recruits with impunity from Big 12 territory.  Today, it’s the same conference pilfering the other league’s coaching...
- John Taylor
DC Brent Venables among Clemson assistants given raises
The 2016 national championship — and the success leading up to it — continues to be a financial windfall for Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson coaching staff. The school’s Board of Trustees on...
- John Taylor
Ed Orgeron shakes up LSU offensive staff, including firing WRs coach Dameyune Craig
With National Signing Day in the books, the annual tweaking of coaching staffs across the country has commenced in earnest. The first to do so publicly is LSU, with the Tigers announcing Thursday afternoon...
- John Taylor
Offensive Signees: Kelly’s Takes
Of the 21 signees in Notre Dame’s class of 2017, 10 are expected to listen to new offensive coordinator Chip Long’s play calls, and an 11th will serve as the kickoff specialist following any success that...
- Douglas Farmer
Petersen: 'Minor' shoulder surgery for QB Jake Browning
In the middle of January it was reported that star quarterback Jake Browning had undergone surgery on his throwing shoulder.
- John Taylor
Northwestern adds Oregon WR Jalen Brown as grad transfer
High school seniors won’t be the only new additions to Pat Fitzgerald‘s Northwestern roster. NU announced via a press release Thursday morning that the football program has added Jalen Brown to...
- John Taylor
Recruit who committed to Maryland on Signing Day via weather balloon signs with UCF
You simply can’t make this stuff up. With the help of Bleacher Report, four-star running back Cordarrian Richardson announced his school choice on National Signing Day via a weather balloon in outer...
- John Taylor
Defensive Signees: Kelly’s Takes
Of its 21 signees in Notre Dame’s class of 2017, 10 are expected to line up in new defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s scheme. During his National Signing Day press conference, Irish coach Brian Kelly heaped...
- Douglas Farmer
Details emerge in arrest of Michigan State commit
And now we know a little more of the rest of the story. Wednesday, long-time Michigan State commitment Donovan Winter didn’t take part in his Florida high school’s National Signing Day ceremony because of...
- John Taylor
Mother of three-star recruit Poutasi Poutasi dies shortly after he signed with Cal
This is simply a punch to the gut. Poutasi Poutasi, a three-star offensive guard out of Nevada, reached the highest point of his athletic career thus far when he signed with Cal Wednesday morning.  Shortly...
- John Taylor
Vols’ second-leading receiver cited for drug possession
Is this where we start off by saying something along the lines of, “Coming off the high of National Signing Day…”? No? OK. Anyway, multiple media outlets are reporting that Tennessee wide...
- John Taylor
Kelly credits Swarbrick, Elston & Core 15
Of course Irish coach Brian Kelly would spend his National Signing Day press conference praising the 21 signees Notre Dame reeled in. (Those lauding snippets should float around here later today.) Kelly...
- Douglas Farmer
Surgery will KO Oklahoma State’s leading rusher for the spring
Somewhat lost amidst the deafening noise that was National Signing Day 2017 was a development involving one of the top young players in the Big 12. Head coach Mike Gundy confirmed Wednesday that Justice...
- John Taylor
Oregon State transfer Paul Lucas lands with Arizona State track team
At one point during his high school athletics career, Paul Lucas committed to Arizona State. Ultimately, Lucas signed with the Oregon State football team. A couple of years later, he’s going back to...
- John Taylor
Ex-Irish DB Mykelti Williams signs with the Orange
After less than a year away from the FBS level, Mykelti Williams is back. On National Signing Day Wednesday, Williams announced that he has signed with Syracuse. As the defensive back comes to the ‘...
- John Taylor
Seven National Signing Day Takeaways from Class of 2017
The T’s are crossed, the I’s are dotted and the Class of 2017 is in the books for college football programs across the country.
- Bryan Fischer
Independents and Group of Five National Signing Day Recap: Irish bounce back, Memphis tops AAC
Outside of the Power Five conferences, recruiting went about as expected in 2017. Notre Dame continued to pound the national trail and landed a top 12 class full of players who will be expected to play...
- Bryan Fischer
Alabama wins seventh consecutive recruiting national championship
Alabama may have won only one of the last four national championships, but Nick Saban and company are completely unstoppable at winning the recruiting crown. 247Sports on Wednesday proclaimed the Crimson...
- Zach Barnett
Pac-12 National Signing Day recap: USC surges late once again but don’t sleep on Stanford
History repeated itself out West as USC once again proved to be among the elite programs when it comes to recruiting on National Signing Day. Echoing their strong surge to end the 2016 season, the Trojans...
- Bryan Fischer
SEC National Signing Day recap: Alabama reigns supreme but Georgia isn’t far behind
  When it comes to recruiting, there’s Alabama and there’s everybody else playing for second. It seems that way on the field each season and it is certainly evident on the first Wednesday...
- Bryan Fischer
Art Briles drops libel lawsuit against Baylor
Art Briles has dropped his lawsuit against Baylor, his lawyer Ernest Cannon told KWTX-TV on Wednesday. Briles sued his former employer for libel and conspiracy in December, claiming he was scapegoated for a...
- Zach Barnett
NLRB general counsel says private college football players are employees
The general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board released a memo Tuesday stating he believed football players at private colleges qualify as employees. Published Wednesday by Inside Higher...
- Zach Barnett
Big Ten National Signing Day recap: Ohio State lands historic class, Michigan not far behind
  The Big Ten is the same as it ever was after National Signing Day with Ohio State and Michigan once again leading the way thanks to a boat load of talent headed their way. Urban Meyer and Jim...
- Bryan Fischer
Lane Kiffin says horrible FAU ticket sales video was horrible on purpose
Florida Atlantic went viral this week. The wrong kind of viral. The Owls published a video earlier this week featuring, in our own John Taylor’s words, a “comatose” Lane Kiffin pitching...
- Zach Barnett
Big 12 records worst signing day in conference history
Okay, it’s hard to prove the premise of the article precisely correct considering recruiting information wasn’t readily available (and archived) when the league founded in the mid 1990’s....
- Zach Barnett
ACC National Signing Day recap: Florida State, Clemson impress once again
Few leagues have transformed their reputation on the field more than the ACC has the past several seasons and the biggest reason for that has been because Clemson and Florida State captured national titles...
- Bryan Fischer
Top-rated DT Marvin Wilson commits to Florida State
In a somewhat surprising move, 5-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson announced a commitment to Florida State on Wednesday afternoon. Wilson ranks as the nation’s No. 6 overall player and the top-...
- Zach Barnett
Top wideout Joseph Lewis, teammate Greg Johnson stay home and commit to USC
USC’s impressive run on National Signing Day continued with a pair of lunch time surprises from right in the team’s backyard. Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis ...
- Bryan Fischer
Four-star WR James Robinson heading to Florida in major turn of events
Just when you thought you have seen it all on National Signing Day, think again. Four-star wide receiver James Robinson has landed with the Florida Gators after what has been quite the sequence of events...
- Kevin McGuire
South Carolina holds off Georgia, hangs on to four-star CB Jamyest Williams
No flip for you, Kirby Smart. While Jamyest Williams has been committed to South Carolina since last August, SEC East rival Georgia had been in hot pursuit of the four-star in-state prospect.  Once...
- John Taylor
Penn State adds surprise addition with four-star safety Tariq Castro-Fields
National Signing Day went smoothly for Penn State, and then got a little better with a late addition. With all 20 players expected to sign officially locked in without any hassles on Wednesday, Penn State...
- Kevin McGuire
Urban Meyer doesn’t think Ohio State has enough Class of 2017 players from Ohio
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer takes great pride in coaching the Buckeyes and keeping some of the state’s top high school talent in Columbus. Considering the depth of talent throughout the state,...
- Kevin McGuire
WATCH: Three-star DT commits to Ole Miss by chucking Miss. St. hat
Like many a college football rivalry, the Egg Bowl doesn’t have an offseason.  And, at least for one side, a new hero has been born. In making his college choice Wednesday, three-star Mississippi high...
- John Taylor
Signing Day Victory: DL Wardlow concludes Irish class
Signing Day Victory: DL Wardlow concludes Irish class
- Douglas Farmer
Signing Day Victory: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah picks Notre Dame
Do not forget to tune into und.com/signing day and WatchND throughout the day for real-time official announcements of national letters of intent and a live signing day show on the “Fighting Irish Board”...
- Douglas Farmer
Top in-state recruit DE LaBryan Ray chooses Alabama
In a recruiting development that hardly comes as a shock, Alabama has secured the commitment of the top in-state recruit in Alabama. Defensive end LaBryan Ray announced his decision to join the Crimson Tide...
- Kevin McGuire
Report: Four-star DE Jarez Park will grayshirt at Alabama
Here’s another candidate for signing day story of the year. We all know Alabama head coach Nick Saban is a masterful wizard with recruiting, but the ongoing saga of defensive end Jarez Parks is just...
- Kevin McGuire
USC lands massive DT Jay Tufele in impressive 2017 haul
History will show that USC has a solid track record with recruiting. Now that the Trojans appear to be putting their sanction phase behind them, the return to prominence at USC continues to lead to a more...
- Kevin McGuire
LSU goes into Texas, swipes four-star recruit K’Lavon Chaisson
One day ago, Mike Farrell of Rivals.com predicted that Texas would land key in-state prospect K’Lavon Chaisson.  With National Signing Day dawning, 247Sports.com had Texas holding a 66-percent chance...
- John Taylor
Alabama WR Henry Ruggs is second commit to announce decision in cemetery
It almost goes without saying that top high school talent in the state of Alabama is likely to go to one of two schools; Alabama or Auburn. The Crimson Tide added to a high-profile class Wednesday morning ...
- Kevin McGuire
Signing Day Victory: DL Tagovailo-Amosa chooses ND over USC, others
Signing Day Victory: DL Tagovailo-Amosa chooses ND over USC, others
- Douglas Farmer
Michigan State commit didn’t sign because he’s sitting in jail
Well that makes a little bit more sense, unfortunately. Earlier today, long-time Michigan State commitment Donovan Winter didn’t take part in his Florida high school’s National Signing Day...
- John Taylor
Woo Pig Sooie! Four-star CB Chevin Calloway commits to Arkansas
Arkansas appeared to be a leading contender for the commitment of four-star cornerback Chevin Calloway. On Wednesday at a press conference at his school, Calloway committed to the Razorbacks. Calloway was...
- Kevin McGuire
Four-star RB uses weather balloon in space to commit to Maryland
Because of course he did. We’ve already had the winner for best name in the recruiting game this year and don’t even argue with me.  We now have arguably the winner for most creative recruiting...
- John Taylor
Four-star WR Jeff Thomas heading to Miami
One of the top wide receivers still undecided on National Signing Day is going to be a Cane. Jeff Thomas, from Illinois, announced his commitment to Miami during a press conference at his school on...
- Kevin McGuire
Illinois State announces signing of Kobe Buffalomeat
This is going to be a very short post. Illinois State is using Twitter to announce its latest high school football additions on National Signing Day.  Below is is one of them. Lawrence, Kansas 6’7...
- John Taylor
Five-star DT Aubrey Solomon says Go Blue, commits to Michigan
Score one in the win column for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, because the Wolverines just added one of the top prizes to be won on National Signing Day. Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon announced his commitment...
- Kevin McGuire
LSU holds off ‘Bama, others to keep four-star safety Todd Harris home
Ed Orgeron can breathe a bit easier. Heading into National Signing Day, most recruiting experts saw Todd Harris as a mortal lock to opt to remain in his home state and sign with LSU.  In fact, 247Sports.com...
- John Taylor
Letter is in: S Jordan Genmark Heath
Do not forget to tune into und.com/signing day and WatchND throughout the day for real-time official announcements of national letters of intent and a live signing day show on the “Fighting Irish Board”...
- Douglas Farmer
‘Long story’ leads Mich. St. commit Donovan Winter to hold off signing
The first significant mystery of National Signing Day 2017 appears to be at hand. Donovan Winter, a three-star defensive end out of Orlando, committed to Michigan State in June of last year.  That...
- John Taylor
Letters are in: LBs David Adams and Drew White
Do not forget to tune into und.com/signing day and WatchND throughout the day for real-time official announcements of national letters of intent and a live signing day show on the “Fighting Irish Board”...
- Douglas Farmer
Lane Kiffin flips wide receiver previously committed to Memphis
Lane Kiffin is having a productive morning in his first signing day at FAU. On the heels of learning Kiffin managed to flip a JUCO wide receiver from heading to UCLA, Kiffin has apparently managed to flip...
- Kevin McGuire
UCLA loses JUCO WR to… Lane Kiffin and FAU
Lane Kiffin may be comatose onscreen, but off the field on the recruiting trail he’s a machine.  Still. UCLA has been in hot pursuit of DeAndre McNeal, a California junior college wide receiver who...
- John Taylor
Letter is in: K Jonathan Doerer
Letter is in: K Jonathan Doerer
- Douglas Farmer
USC picks up 4-star LB Levi Jones for 2017 in brilliant t-shirt reveal
USC is off to a good start on this National Signing Day after receiving the commitment of four-star linebacker Levi Jones. The Austin, Texas product committed to the Trojans during a live televised press...
- Kevin McGuire
Letter is in: QB Avery Davis
Letter is in: QB Avery Davis
- Douglas Farmer
Four-star Tedarrell Slaton opts for Florida over Georgia
Florida has earned its first 2017 win over an SEC East rival. Entering National Signing Day, and partly because both were open to him flipping from the interior of the offensive side of the line to the...
- John Taylor
Letter is in: DL Kurt Hinish
Letter is in: DL Kurt Hinish
- Douglas Farmer
Blocked by Kansas, Boise State DB transfers to Arkansas State
After thinking he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Kansas, Darreon Jackson has instead lopped off the first two letters and added a “State” to his new home. Wednesday morning...
- John Taylor
Letters are in: WRs Michael Young and Jafar Armstrong
Letters are in: WRs Michael Young and Jafar Armstrong
- Douglas Farmer
Miami picks up talented CB JUCO transfer Jhavonte Dean
Signing day is off to a pretty positive start for Mark Richt and the Miami Hurricanes. Miami picked up a key JUCO transfer with cornerback Jhavonte Dean announcing his commitment to the program. Dean...
- Kevin McGuire
Who will sign?
The futures of potential stars and college football teams are determined on National Signing Day. Follow it LIVE here.
Ex-Ohio State WR Torrance Gibson officially lands at Cincinnati
Torrance Gibson‘s winding journey to the Queen City is officially official. Back in August, Ohio State announced that Gibson had been suspended for the entire 2016 season, a suspension with which...
- John Taylor
Letter is in: TE Cole Kmet
Letter is in: TE Cole Kmet
- Douglas Farmer
Letters are in: DLs Darnell Ewell and Jonathon MacCollister
Letters are in: DLs Darnell Ewell and Jonathon MacCollister
- Douglas Farmer
Letters are in: OLs Josh Lugg and Dillan Gibbons
Letters are in: OLs Josh Lugg and Dillan Gibbons
- Douglas Farmer
Illini transfer RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn tweets he’s heading home to Vandy
Before we get to a full day of high schoolers revealing their new football homes, we have a current college player revealing his. On his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, former Illinois running back...
- John Taylor
Justin Wilcox adds Jerry Azzinaro to first Cal staff
On the eve of his first National Signing Day as a head coach, Justin Wilcox has added another assistant piece to his Cal coaching puzzle. In a press release, Cal announced that Jerry Azzinaro has been hired...
- John Taylor
Notre Dame preps for NSD with und.com homepage
Many times throughout the recruitment process, various media outlets break news regarding a prospect’s visit schedule, which school(s) he is most interested in and perhaps even his commitment. On National...
- Douglas Farmer
CFT Previews: National Signing Day
National Signing Day is upon us once again. Or, as it might as well be known now, the day Nick Saban and Urban Meyer bash everyone’s head together one more time. The next class of All-Americans, of...
- Zach Barnett
Louisiana 4-star DT commits to Alabama… from a cemetery
Alabama landing a 4-star defensive tackle commitment on the eve of National Signing Day is typically not news in that the sky being blue is not news. Some things just… are. But it’s not every...
- Zach Barnett
‘Bama QB transfer Blake Barnett immediately eligible at Arizona State
Blake Barnett walked off Alabama’s roster four games into the 2016 season likely thinking he wouldn’t play again until 2018. Barnett (no relation, unfortunately for him) started the Tide’s...
- Zach Barnett
Bowling Green suspends S CJ Pickrom after assault arrest
This is normally the point in the program where we note a triggering of the resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker but, that was already been taken care of earlier today so we’ll...
- John Taylor
Knee injuries force Virginia Tech RB Marshawn Williams to retire
If it weren’t for bad injury luck, Marshawn Williams wouldn’t have any at all. A serious knee injury derailed the running back’s true freshman season at Virginia Tech in 2014… and in...
- John Taylor
Arizona State formally announces Alabama’s Billy Napier as OC
Over the weekend, it was reported that Arizona State would pluck its new offensive coordinator from Alabama.  Two days later, that’s come to fruition. In a press release Tuesday afternoon, ASU...
- John Taylor
Stanton Truitt calls move on to North Carolina after leaving Auburn a ‘no-brainer’
In moving on from Auburn, Stanton Truitt, at least in his own mind, really didn’t have much of a decision to make on a new landing spot. Over the weekend, Truitt revealed that he will be continuing...
- John Taylor
Kelly praises new hires, especially three new coordinators Long, Elko and Polian
Rare is the boss who criticizes a brand new hire, if that boss exists at all. Thus, it comes as no surprise Irish coach Brian Kelly spent his Monday press conference praising his eight new hires—six...
- Douglas Farmer
WATCH: Khaki-clad Jim Harbaugh jumps into pool to celebrate four-star’s commitment
Recruiting season is shifting into high gear as this cycle nears the finish line, and so is Jim Harbaugh. Still. Oliver Martin is a four-star 2017 recruit, rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the...
- John Taylor
Four-star recruit cited for weed on Ohio State visit won’t be permitted to sign with Florida
The repercussions for an off-field incident first reported this past weekend continues to reverberate for a touted 2017 recruit. Earlier this month, four-star wide receiver James Robinson was cited for...
- John Taylor
WATCH: Comatose Lane Kiffin tries to pump up FAU ticket sales
There are certain points in your life when words simply don’t do justice to a situation.  This is one of those times, thanks to new Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin and this (ahem) “hype...
- John Taylor
Miss. St.’s Brandon Bryant arrested on drunk-driving charge
For the second time in a couple of years, Brandon Bryant has found himself immersed in some legal hot water. According to the Starkville Daily News and Jackson Clarion-Ledger, Bryant (pictured, getting...
- John Taylor
Fields says no to Irish; Four, including Harris, remain distinctly possible
Notre Dame’s recruiting momentum slowed a touch Monday when defensive back and rivals.com three-star recruit Evan Fields (Midwest City High School; Oklahoma City) chose Arizona State over the Irish. With...
- Douglas Farmer
Virginia the landing spot for transferring Mizzou QB Marvin Zanders
Not long after the end of the 2016 regular season, Bronco Mendenhall indicated that he’d like to add a graduate transfer quarterback between then and the start of the 2017 season.  Coming off the...
- John Taylor
Former Purdue interim head coach Gerad Parker lands at Cincinnati
Former Purdue interim head coach Gerad Parker has joined Cincinnati’s staff, the program announced Monday. Parker coached wide receivers at Purdue before his elevation to interim head coach, but he...
- Zach Barnett
Brent Musburger insists Joe Mixon comments had nothing to do with ESPN departure
Brent Musburger has called his final college football game, hanging up the play-by-play headset for good following tomorrow night’s Georgia-Kentucky basketball game. This means Musburger’s final...
- Zach Barnett
Alabama DT recruit will start off at JUCO instead
Alabama-bound defensive tackle in the Class of 2017 is going to take a detour on his way to Tuscaloosa. Akial Byers, of Arkansas, had been committed to Alabama in the Class of 2017, but academic issues will...
- Kevin McGuire
Notre Dame not heading to Florida for spring break practices
Last spring saw Jim Harbaugh pack the Michigan football equipment trucks and head to Bradenton, Florida to run spring football practices over Michigan’s spring break at IMG Academy. Inspired by the...
- Kevin McGuire
Stanford and Rice will open 2017 season in Australia on August 26
It looks as though opening the college football season down under may become a new annual event. A year after Cal and Hawaii kicked off the 2016 season in Australia, Stanford and Rice are now locked in to...
- Kevin McGuire
Kentucky stays in House for new defensive cooridnator
In need of a new defensive coordinator for the 2017 season, Kentucky has promoted inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator  Matt House to fill the role of defensive coordinator. I've...
- Kevin McGuire
Pair of Oklahoma students arrested for breaking into LSU’s Tiger Stadium
In your “yeah, what?” news of the day, two Oklahoma students were arrested over the weekend after breaking into LSU’s Tiger Stadium. According to WBRZ, LSU police responded to a call of...
- JJ Stankevitz
Flippin’ Sunday: Irish snag two more recruits
Notre Dame’s recruiting class jumped to 18 commitments Sunday night with the decisions of two players previously committed to other Power-Five schools. Receiver Jafar Armstrong (Bishop Miege High School;...
- Douglas Farmer
Second Ohio State player following Luke Fickell to Cincinnati
When it comes to landing Power Five transfers, Luke Fickell‘s move to the Queen City has paid off very handsomely for Cincinnati. On his personal Twitter account Sunday night, Kyle Trout announced...
- John Taylor
Miami a potential landing spot for former Clemson RB
Tyshon Dye has already left one ACC school, but, in the end, he may not be leaving the conference.  Maybe. According to CaneSport.com, Miami offensive coordinator/running back Thomas Brown has been in...
- John Taylor
Alabama football staffer charged with DUI
I’m just going to go ahead and take a wild guess that Nick Saban is not particularly pleased with this latest development. According to numerous media outlets, Josh Chapman was arrested Sunday morning...
- John Taylor
Mississippi State punter joins baseball team
Two-sport athletes are nothing new, and it is certainly not unheard of for a football player to pick up a ball and baseball glove in the football offseason to play a little baseball. Ass Mississippi State...
- Kevin McGuire
LSU board approves new contracts for Canada, Aranda
LSU signs off on making new OC Matt Canada and DC Dave Aranda among the highest-paid assistants in college football.
- Kevin McGuire
Cal’s Davis Webb shines in Senior Bowl victory
It can be difficult to make too much out of one performance in the Senior Bowl as far as draft prospects go, but there is no denying you would much rather have a good performance to take away from Mobile,...
- Kevin McGuire
Three days from Signing Day, a look at offensive recruits
Yesterday featured a quick look at defensive recruits. Some guy on Twitter joked today would bring a quicker glance at special teams recruits. That attempt at humor pointed out there are no special teams...
- Douglas Farmer
Reports: Arizona State to hire Alabama WR coach Billy Napier as OC
Arizona State has reportedly found its new offensive coordinator to call the shot sunder head coach Todd Graham. Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier will reportedly be the new offensive coordinator...
- Kevin McGuire
After just over a week, Texas Tech early enrollee receiver is already off the team
A pivotal year for Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be starting out on the wrong foot. The school confirmed to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal on Saturday that early enrollee wide receiver...
- Bryan Fischer
Oklahoma breaks Big 12 football trophy, points out plenty of replacement options
It’s the final weekend prior to National Signing Day which means campuses across the country are busy with one final bit of recruiting.
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Colorado hires Army assistant to fill vacated job coaching Buffs’ secondary
Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre apparently knows the urgency that comes with National Signing Day approaching and has quickly moved to fill an open position on his coaching staff. According to ESPN’s...
- Bryan Fischer
4-star recruit arrested for pot possession on Ohio State visit
Well, this isn’t how you want to make a first impression. James Robinson was arrested earlier this month for marijuana possession while on a visit to Ohio State, Franklin County records show. Robinson...
- Zach Barnett
Wazzu LB Logan Tago accepts plea for summer beer stealing incident
Washington State linebacker Logan Tago accepted a plea bargain Friday for a June incident in which he was accused of stealing a man’s six-pack of beer and hitting the man in the head. He was...
- Zach Barnett
Four days from Signing Day, a look at defensive recruits
When safety Jordan Genmark Heath flipped his commitment from Cal to Notre Dame on Thursday, he raised the Irish class of 2017 to a total of 16 recruits. More exactly, he became the seventh commit on the...
- Douglas Farmer
Ten suspended Minnesota players present case before university panel
Amid an already horrifically ugly weekend for college football, the ten suspended Minnesota football players submitted their cases for exoneration before a university panel. Following an incident in which a...
- Zach Barnett
UNLV extends Tony Sanchez’s contract through 2021
Last season marked just the third time in UNLV history and first time since 1999-2000 that the Rebels won more games than the previous season for a second straight year.  For that rather program-specific...
- John Taylor
Reports: Ex-Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd to visit Ohio State
Tennessee’s loss could turn into Ohio State’s ground gain, depending on how things play out in the coming days. In late October, Jalen Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer...
- John Taylor
So long two-a-days? NCAA recommends ending the tradition, limiting tackling further during regular season
Just about every football player knows what it means to go through a grueling two-a-day practice during fall camp each year. The days of that happening, however, appear to be just about over. As first noted...
- Bryan Fischer
Mountain West commissioner says Chargers’ move to LA played role in Poinsettia Bowl folding
One of the bigger surprises this offseason has been the announcement that the Poinsettia Bowl was closing its doors and folding for good this year after a strong dozen year run. The move has left several in...
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Baylor lawsuit alleges 52 rapes by players
Explosive allegations surfaced on Friday as a result of a new lawsuit filed against Baylor.
- Bryan Fischer
Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin resigns after restraining order issued against him
Colorado had a bit of unwelcome news hit the program just before signing day as the school announced safeties coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned after being asked to do so by Buffaloes athletic director Rick...
- Bryan Fischer
North Texas, Texas Tech announce future home-and-home
Somewhere, Ben Kercheval is squealing like a giddy schoolgirl. Again. Friday afternoon, North Texas and Texas Tech both announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a (way-into-the...
- John Taylor
Dabo Swinney, Clemson staff earn nearly $3M in bonuses
Not surprisingly, Clemson’s run to a national championship paid off very handsomely.
- John Taylor
Arizona State reportedly considered Sonny Dykes for OC vacancy
It had appeared that Sonny Dykes‘ time away from his former conference would be a short one, with the key word there being “had.” Earlier this month, Dykes was abruptly fired as the head...
- John Taylor
Report: wife, son of Joe Paterno to run for Penn State board seats
The Paterno name, once the most powerful in Happy Valley, could again assume a seat — or seats — of power. Citing a source high up within the university, WTAJ-TV in Altoona is reporting that...
- John Taylor
East Carolina adds former Cincinnati, Texas Tech assistant
One day after officially losing an assistant to an in-state school, East Carolina has officially found a replacement. ECU announced via a press release that Robert Prunty has been hired by Scottie...
- John Taylor
Former Alabama QB Cooper Bateman enrolls at Utah
Utah’s offensive makeover this spring appears to be even more interesting than first thought.
- Bryan Fischer
Report: Vandy working on extension for Derek Mason
If you are able to get Vanderbilt to a bowl game and beat rival Tennessee, chances are high it will be rewarded.
- Bryan Fischer
Former Texas A&M star will miss one big thing about College Station after leaving for the NFL
Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft and is busy living the life of somebody preparing for the upcoming Scouting Combine. Despite days upon days filled with...
- Bryan Fischer
Tom Herman’s return to Ames with Texas moved
The Texas at Iowa State contest has been moved from Saturday, September 30th to Thursday, September 28th.
- Bryan Fischer
Rutgers officially replaces assistant lost to NC State
Less than two weeks after a hole on his Rutgers coaching staff was created, Chris Ash has filled it. In confirming various reports, RU announced Thursday that Henry Baker has been hired as Ash’s...
- John Taylor
Michigan formally announces addition of Greg Frey as assistant coach
The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan coaching staff is a familiar one in Ann Arbor. Coming on the heels of significant speculation the past few days, UM officially announced Thursday that...
- John Taylor
6-9, 394-pound Aussie holds offers from LSU, Michigan… and has never played a high school snap
In their never-ending quest to unearth recruiting talent, college football coaches leave no stone unturned.  Or, in this case, no massive boulder. 17-year-old Daniel Faalele, a 6-9, 394-pound native of...
- John Taylor
DT Overton to add wrestling to Oklahoma athletic resume
Somewhere in the ether of the afterlife, Dr. Death is nodding with a menacing approval. Steve Williams was a four-time All-American wrestler at Oklahoma in the late seventies and early eighties who also...
- John Taylor
Two Div. III football players arrested on capital murder charges
It’s not often that we dip our toes into the Div. III level of football, but this is one of the rare occasions that it’s warranted. According to multiple media outlets, 19-year-old Dontrell Dock...
- John Taylor
Redfield Moves on to Plan C
When Max Redfield signed with Notre Dame four years ago, he figured he would spend January 2017 recovering from his rookie season in the NFL. When he opted not to enter the NFL Draft last spring, Redfield...
- Douglas Farmer
Oklahoma’s Cobb given university suspension following felony arrests
The off-field issues for Parrish Cobb now extend beyond just being in Bob Stoops‘ doghouse. Last week, Cobb was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, all of which...
- John Taylor
Larry Fedora formally adds pair of coaches to Tar Heels staff
Larry Fedora has welcomed two new coaches to his North Carolina coaching staff, one of whom is very familiar with the head coach. The school announced via a press release that Fedora has hired Deke Adams...
- John Taylor
Report: Arkansas LB Dre Greenlaw undergoes foot surgery
A lingering foot issue has led to some additional medical intervention for one of Arkansas’ most productive players on the defensive side of the ball. Dre Greenlaw missed the last six games of the...
- John Taylor
Auburn QB Sean White likely at least limited in the spring
An injury that happened at the very end of the 2016 season will impact Auburn’s offensive triggerman as the Tigers begin preparations in earnest for the 2017 season. In the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma...
- John Taylor
New media, marketing deal at Georgia worth $152.5M
There's no disputing the value of media rights deals continue to widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots.
- Kevin McGuire
Auburn reveals plans for $28M support facility
Auburn is preparing to do some renovating at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
- Kevin McGuire
Kansas blocks transfer of DB connected to Title IX probe
An ex-Boise State player previously suspended for his role in an alleged sexual assault won't be allowed to attend Kansas.
- Kevin McGuire
WMU announces Tim Lester’s first coaching staff
Less than two weeks after taking over the oars from P.J. Fleck, Tim Lester has completed his first Western Michigan coaching staff. While some of the hires had previously been reported, WMU confirmed...
- John Taylor
Rees’s return should not surprise
The return of Tommy – er, Tom – Rees to Notre Dame as a member of Brian Kelly’s staff should not have surprised anyone, really. Kelly himself predicted it in no uncertain terms more than three years ago....
- Douglas Farmer
Poinsettia Bowl shuttering its postseason doors after 12-year run
For those who are of the opinion that there are way too many bowl games, today’s like Christmas in January. The San Diego Bowl Game Association announced Wednesday that its board of directors has...
- John Taylor
Broadcasting icon Brent Musberger to retire Jan. 31
You’re looking live at the end of a broadcasting era. After nearly a half-century in the industry, Brent Musburger announced Wednesday that he will be hanging up his microphone and retiring.  The 77-...
- John Taylor
About-face: QB Ryan Burns opts to stay at Stanford
It appears the quarterback position at Stanford won't be quite as unsettled as it could've been.
- John Taylor
WR Jonathan Parker leaving Iowa as a grad transfer
A thin wide receiving corps experience-wise at Iowa has gotten a bit thinner thanks to a development Tuesday night. The Hawkeyes announced via a press release that Jonathan Parker has decided to transfer...
- John Taylor
Oregon WRs coach was passenger along for co-OC’s DUI arrest
Oregon’s offseason from the outer edges of football hell has added yet another layer. Early Sunday morning, Ducks co-offensive coordinator David Reaves was arrested for, among other things, driving...
- John Taylor
Dabo Swinney fills two holes on Clemson coaching staff
Somewhat lost amidst Clemson’s ongoing celebration of its first national championship in more than three decades was the fact that Dabo Swinney had two holes to fill on his title-winning coaching...
- John Taylor
W. Mich. to transfer ‘Row the Boat’ to P.J. Fleck
The "Row the Boat" trademark will soon row its way from Kalamazoo to Minneapolis, according to a report.
- Zach Barnett
Notre Dame hires Tommy Rees as quarterbacks coach
Tommy Rees is back in the Notre Dame quarterbacks room, except now he'll be running the meetings.
- Zach Barnett
Tommy Rees officially joins Kelly’s staff
Notre Dame has made official what Keith Arnold first reported Jan. 2: Tommy Rees will join Brian Kelly’s staff as the Irish quarterbacks coach. Or, to adhere to Notre Dame’s release, “Tom” Rees will join...
- Douglas Farmer
Harbaugh first coach to pay three assistants $1 million
According to the USA Today coaching salary database, a dozen assistant coaches took home at least $1 million in 2016.
- Zach Barnett
Texas Tech adds former Red Raider center as O-line coach
Brandon Jones‘ coaching career began in Lubbock after his playing days at Texas Tech came to an end, and now that career will continue on at his alma mater. Jones, Tech announce via a press release,...
- John Taylor
ACC unveils 2017 football schedule
The ACC ended this past football season as the home of the 2016 national champion as well as the best bowl record of any FBS conference as well.  Tuesday, the league turned its attention to next season as...
- John Taylor
Luke Fickell adds two coaches to Cincinnati staff
Six weeks after landing the head-coaching job at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell continues to make headway in completing his initial Bearcats coaching staff. In a press release Tuesday, UC confirmed that Fickell...
- John Taylor
Colin McGovern becomes second Notre Dame lineman in a month to transfer to Virginia
In December, John Montelus opted to transfer to Virginia after deciding to leave Notre Dame.  A month later, and the offensive lineman will have some former Irish company in Charlottesville. Following up on...
- John Taylor
Report: Miami blocking Edwards from ACC destinations
The Miami Hurricanes play Syracuse and Pittsburgh in 2017.
- John Taylor
Shai McKenzie details restrictions Virginia Tech placed on transfer
Right or wrong, but unsurprisingly, Shai McKenzie‘s departure from Blacksburg comes with some strings attached. Nearly two weeks ago, McKenzie took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from...
- John Taylor
TCU’s leading rusher arrested for public intoxication
As the 2017 offseason kicks into high gear, so have the annual and ever-present off-field issues. According to multiple media outlets, TCU running back Kyle Hicks was arrested over the weekend on a...
- John Taylor
P.J. Fleck officially turns to familiar face to be his Minnesota OC
Not surprisingly, P.J. Fleck will have a familiar offensive face on which to lean as his oars hit the Power Five waters for the first time. Coming off a couple of weeks worth of reports, Minnesota...
- John Taylor
A&M transfer WR Frank Iheanacho moves on to FCS level
After leaving a Power Five program, Frank Iheanacho has decided that a lower rung on the college football ladder is more his speed at this point in time. Stephen F. Austin announced Monday that Iheanacho...
- John Taylor
Wyoming loses assistant to FCS head-coaching job
Craig Bohl has an opening on his Wyoming coaching staff, although the reason for the attrition is certainly understandable. Monday, Indiana State officially announced that Curt Mallory has been hired as the...
- John Taylor
Geoff Collins (again) completes first Temple coaching staff
Nearly six weeks after landing his first head-coaching gig, Geoff Collins has put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff. Again. Temple announced Monday that Collins has hired Keith Gaither to be...
- John Taylor
DL Josh Moore tweets decision to transfer from Mizzou
Missouri’s defensive line grouping will be a little lighter personnel-wise when the Tigers kick spring practice off in a couple of months. On his personal Twitter account Monday, Josh Moore announced...
- John Taylor
Cal hires Marques Tuiasasopo to coach quarterbacks
Former Washington quarterback great Marques Tuiasasopo is making his rounds through the entire Pac-12. On Monday, California announced the hiring of the former Husky to coach the Bears’ quarterbacks...
- Zach Barnett
Report: Cal hires Tim DeRuyter to head defense
California will hire former Fresno State head coach Tim DeRuyter to serve as its defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.
- Zach Barnett
Michigan football going to Rome this spring
The NCAA is going to shut down the ability to take a football team off campus during spring break starting in August, so Jim Harbaugh is making sure his program gets one more trip squeezed in. This one is...
- Kevin McGuire
New MLS stadium in San Diego could have plenty of perks for San Diego State football
San Diego State is already locked in to continue playing games in Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego through the 2020 season, which may be perfect timing. A move to build a brand new Major League Soccer stadium...
- Kevin McGuire
Report: USF working to extend lease with Raymond James Stadium
In an ideal world, every FBS program would have its own place to call home, but the reality is a number of schools must work out lease agreements to play home game sin NFL stadiums. USF is reportedly set to...
- Kevin McGuire
Jackson, Mayfield, Barrett Heisman Trophy favorites
The new college football season may still be a long way away, but it is never too early to look at the Heisman race.
- Kevin McGuire
Brent’s transfer makes sense for both sides
Justin Brent’s pending transfer makes sense on the surface if for no other reason than his complete lack of game action in the last two seasons. A slightly-deeper look, however, explains the move even...
- Douglas Farmer
The three biggest overperformering and underperformering teams of 2016
It’s been two weeks since Clemson dramatically was crowned champions of the College Football Playoff over Alabama, putting a close on the 2016 season. The dust is settled and recruiting pushes are the...
- JJ Stankevitz
Trey Holtz, son of Skip and grandson of Lou, starts coaching career at Ohio State
The Holtz family coaching tree just added another branch. Louis Leo Holtz III, better known as Trey, has joined the Ohio State staff, according to a post on his Instagram account. Holtz is the son of...
- Zach Barnett
Louisville RB L.J. Scott reportedly transfers to Eastern Kentucky
Louisville running back L.J. Scott has transferred to Eastern Kentucky, according to a report Sunday from Kennedy Hardman of WTVQ in Lexington, Ky. The school has not announced Scott’s arrival, but...
- Zach Barnett
Baylor and Houston lighting up the skies for recruiting purposes
It didn't take long for Matt Rhule and his staff in Waco to find a way to show off the stadium and the atmosphere.
- Kevin McGuire