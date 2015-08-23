Top Stories
Rudy's Notre Dame helmet, jersey fetch six-figures
He was five foot nothing, 100 and nothing, and he had barely a speck of athletic ability, but boy was his jersey valuable.
Minnesota clears four players in sexual assault case
Minnesota cleared four football players of their involvement in an alleged sexual assault and upheld punishment for four others.
Fournette: Sitting out LSU bowl game coach’s decision
Sitting out games in the postseason was one of the bigger storylines of last season and no decision was bigger than that of Leonard Fournette.