Report: Louisville coordinator met WakeyLeaks analyst night before game
The #WakeyLeaks scandal just won’t die apparently. According to CBS Sports, Louisville co-offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway likely met with disgraced Wake Forest radio analyst Tommy Elrod the...
See U later: Miami dismisses D-lineman Courtel Jenkins
Miami’s defensive line will be a little lighter personnel-wise when the second spring practice under Mark Richt opens in a month or so. Just a short time ago, The U announced via a press release that...
Cal losing starting left tackle to transfer
As is ofttimes the case when a new head coach is brought on board, personnel attrition has commenced at Cal. On his personal Twitter account, Aaron Cochran (pictured, No. 75) announced that he has made what...