Oilers captain Connor McDavid misses 3rd period against Jets due to lower-body injury

  
Published March 21, 2025 01:44 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta — Oilers captain Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury and was ruled out from playing in the third period in Edmonton’s home game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets.

The Oilers did not provide any further details on the extent of the injury. McDavid appeared to get hurt while attempting to chase down the puck in the Jets’ zone when he was bumped by Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrisey.

In the second period, McDavid assisted on Jeff Skinner’s goal to extend his point streak to 13 games. He has combined for four goals and 15 assists in the span.

McDavid’s injury comes at the same time the Oilers held out the NHL’s leading scorer Leon Draisaitl for precautionary reasons after the forward was hurt in a 7-1 win over Utah. Coach Kris Knoblauch listed Draisaitl as being day to day.