Three Predictions: Michigan’s finish, decommits in Florida, Vernell Brown
Yankees explode for 11 runs off Dodgers in World Series Game 4: Highlights, recap, stats
Iowa QB Cade McNamara is in the concussion protocol, Brendan Sullivan will start against Wisconsin

Where Daniels, Jackson stand in MVP markets
NCAA Golf Highlights: East Lake Cup, Round 2
BC Classic draw helps Fierceness, hurts others

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Three Predictions: Michigan’s finish, decommits in Florida, Vernell Brown
Yankees explode for 11 runs off Dodgers in World Series Game 4: Highlights, recap, stats
Iowa QB Cade McNamara is in the concussion protocol, Brendan Sullivan will start against Wisconsin

Where Daniels, Jackson stand in MVP markets
NCAA Golf Highlights: East Lake Cup, Round 2
BC Classic draw helps Fierceness, hurts others

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Utah Hockey Club acquires defenseman Olli Maatta from the Detroit Red Wings

  
Published October 30, 2024 12:22 AM
Oct 27, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) handles the puck during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club acquired veteran defenseman Olli Maatta in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, sending back a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft.

The move fills a major need after Sean Durzi and John Marino were sidelined long term. The 30-year-old Finn is a two-time Stanley Cup champion from his time with Pittsburgh.

Maatta has averaged more than 18 minutes a game during his career with the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and Red Wings. The draft pick going to Detroit was previously acquired by Utah from the New York Rangers.

Utah was formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes before being sold to new ownership and relocated to Salt Lake City.